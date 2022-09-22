BUTTE - Butte High School will celebrate homecoming on Friday, as they host the Missoula Big Sky Eagles at Naranche Stadium. Game time in Butte is slated for 7:30 p.m.
Prior to the game, the Silver B’s will recognize the three newest tiers of inductees. The 1997 Bulldogs will be inducted into the Silver B’s category, 1972 Bulldogs will be inducted into the Golden B’s and the three surviving members of the 1947 team (Jack Saunders, Bob Williams and Dan Schmitt) will be honored as being the 15th, 16th, and 17th members of the Diamond B’s to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the team.
“The Silver B’s are a one of a kind organization,” Butte head coach Arie Grey said. “They have always done such a great job to support us. Paffer (Silver B’s historian Scott Paffhausen) does an amazing job keeping the community informed. The community is lucky to have an organization like this. It is unique that athletes come back 25 years after they earn their varsity letter. The stories that the past players tell our kids are amazing. It’s my favorite night of the year.”
The Bulldogs are coming off of a 40-0 shutout of Flathead. Trey Hansen ran for four touchdowns, Jace Stenson threw a three-yard touchdown to Jonas Sherman and ran for another, and the Bulldogs’ defense had eight tackles for loss and held the Braves to 168 yards of total offense.
“It was an opportunity for our team to shine,” Grey said. “Our line, offensively and defensively, were able to control the tempo of the game. It was a chance to get 1% better, and they took advantage of that.”
The Eagles ran into a white hot Helena Capital offense in a 56-7 home loss.
Capital’s Joey Michelotti was 10-of-14 passing for 270 yards and two touchdowns, spreading passes to five different receivers. The Bruins ran for 251 yards and scored six times.
Capital held the Eagles for 116 yards of total offense.
Drew Martins and Reece Johnson combined to go 13-of-25 for 91 yards and threw two interceptions.
In the 2021 game, Butte scored a touchdown in each of the first three quarters in a 24-0 shutout of the Eagles in Missoula.
Stenson went 16-of-25 passing for 239 yards, tossed two touchdowns and was intercepted twice.
Big Sky’s Tre Reed and Kolbe Jensen had the interceptions on defense.
Gavin Vetter rushed for 100 of Butte’s 142 yards on the ground.
Cole Sandberg ran for 150 yards, and Caleb Hren threw for 69 yards and was intercepted twice.
Cole Stewart (12 tackles) and Connor Konda had the interceptions for the Bulldogs. Keegan Muffich (10 tackles) had a pair of tackles for loss, and Riley Downey and Zach Tierney had sacks to help anchor the Butte defense in the effort.
The Bulldogs average 380.5 yards per game, 267.5 through the air and 113 on the ground.
Stenson (84-of-140, 1,065 yards, nine TDs, five INTs, 52-236 rushing yards, two rushing TDs) will get the start at quarterback.
Hansen (46-131 rushing yards, six rushing TDs) leads the running back by committee facet for the Bulldogs.
Cameron Gurnsey (22-283 receiving yards), Rueso Batterman (17-234, two TDs), Cayde Stajcar (14-201, TD), Hudson Luedtke (12-116, three TDs) and Sean Ossello (7-111) have been the benefactors of Stenson’s passing over the first four games.
Aiden Marceau (41 tackles, 29 solo) is averaging over 10 tackles per game on defense for Big Sky. Sandberg (32 tackles, 21 solo), Michael Prather (24 tackles, 15 solo), Paxton (23 tackles, 13 solo), and Mason Fulford (20 tackles, 12 solo) have had combined for 14 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and one interception (Ramos).
“Big Sky, defensively, is well-coached and always a very physical football team,” Grey said. “It will be one of those nights where we have to match their physicality. “
Isaac Kohler (27 tackles, 21 solo), Ethan Cunningham (23 tackles, 15 solo), Aiden Cuchine (19 tackles, 13 solo), Luke Verlanic (16 tackles, 11 solo), Zach Tierney (14 tackles, 10 solo) and Kip Pumnea (14 tackles, 12 solo) lead a defense that has ten tackles for loss, four fumble recoveries and two interceptions.
Martins (49-of-93, 460 passing yards, three TDs, seven INT, 37-106 rushing yards, two TDs) has taken most of the snaps at quarterback, with Johnson (5-of-7, 55 yards, TD) seeing action in two contests for the Eagles.
Joey Sandberg (51-137, 2.7 yards per carry, 11-34 receiving yards, receiving TD) is the feature back for the Eagles.
Colter Ramos (23-301, two receiving TDs) and Owen Stavish (4-45) have been the workhorses in the receiving routes for the Eagles.
“Big Sky will provide multiple looks offensively,” Grey said. “They will throw some wing-T action at us and they will give their athletes an opportunity to be successful.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.