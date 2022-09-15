BUTTE - The Butte Bulldogs return to Naranche Field for the first time in three weeks as they host the Flathead Braves on Friday.
The Bulldogs have been in three close matchups this season, emerging victorious in one of them.
Last week, Jace Stenson threw for 344 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions, to go with 95 yards rushing in a 41-35 loss at Helena.
Cameron Gurnsey had seven catches for 113 yards, Hudson Luedtke had 86 yards receiving and two touchdowns and Kyler Stenson had a pair of touchdown catches.
Kip Pumnea of Butte (1-2, 0-1 AA-Western) recovered an onside kick in the final minute. However, a turnover on the next play ended the Bulldogs’ opportunity at a tying score.
"I was so proud of the grit that our kids showed," Butte head coach Arie Grey said. "We have been closer in these games than people think."
Carter Craft had an efficient night at quarterback for the Bengals, as he threw for 205 yards and ran for 47 yards, having accounted for two touchdowns.
However, the four interceptions and fumble were a backbreaker for the Bulldogs. Kale McDonald’s fumble recovery was the only plus turnover for Butte on the evening.
"We have got to be better in those "takes no talent" plays," Grey said. "We will be more successful once we can eliminate the small errors."
Flathead (1-2, 0-1 AA-Western) was rolled over by Capital’s three-headed monster of Lance Baumgart (12 carries, 109 yards, TD), Dylan Graham (10 carries, 102 yards, two TDs) and Tom Carter (six carries, 43 yards, two TDs) as they combined for 244 of the Bruins’ 360 rushing yards at the Braves fell, 51-14.
Nate Skonord threw for 157 yards, had two touchdown passes and an interception. Brody Thornsberry had two touchdown catches, including a 93-yard catch-and-run.
Tanner Heichel led Flathead with seven tackles, while Zarek Lee and Sawyer Troupe each had a sack for the Braves.
Stenson (65-of-112, 847 yards, eight TD passes, five INT, 39-176, rushing TD) will get the call at quarterback for the Bulldogs. Trey Hansen (28-65, two TDs), Luke Garrison (6-19) and a cast of several will have opportunities in the “running back by committee” set.
Four Bulldogs are over 100 yards receiving this season. Gurnsey leads the recievers with 21 catches and 280 yards. Rueso Battermann (15-214, two TDs), Cayde Stajcar (7-144, TD), and Hudson Luedtke (10-113, three TDs) are also above the 100-yard mark.
The Bulldogs offensive line will have to keep an eye on Flathead’s aggressive front seven. The Braves have 23 tackles for loss, three sacks, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions in three games.
Lee, Heichel, Gabe Lake and Easton Capser all have double-digit tackles so far this season for the Braves.
"Flathead runs a solid base defense," Grey said. "They play hard and physical."
Jackson Walker (25-of-59, 195 yards, two TDs, two INTs) and Skonord (5-of-11, 157 yards, two TDs, two INTs) have split time at quarterback.
The Braves employ a running back by committee offense, with nine different players having carried the ball this season.
Thornsberry (9-195, two receiving TDs) is the leading receiver in the Braves’ offense.
Butte has seven players in double-digit tackles. Isaac Kohler (19 tackles, 16 solos), Ethan Cunningham (18 tackles, 12 solos), Luke Verlanic (16 tackles, 11 solos), Aiden Cuchine (16 tackles, 10 solos), McDonald (13 tackles, nine solo), Zach Tierney (12 tackles, eight solos) and Kip Pumnea (12 tackles, 10 solos) have been successful in solo stops, but have been supportive in other tackles.
With the Bulldogs returning to Naranche Stadium, Grey feels that team benefits from having the home fans behind them.
"Our fans are great for supporting the team and making noise," Grey said. "Especially in the third down situations, where our fans are in close proximity of the field. It is definitely an advantage for us."
