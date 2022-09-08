The Butte Bulldogs look to bounce back after a rough road loss at Great Falls as they hit the trail again to take on the Helena Bengals on Friday.
Butte had a 14-0 against Great Falls early. However, the Bison responded to take a 21-17 halftime lead and blanked the Bulldogs in the second half for a 41-17 victory.
“Great Falls was a great opportunity for us to learn,” Butte head coach Arie Grey said. “They're good team. They one of the most dynamic players in the state in Reed Harris. He did a great job.”
Butte had 324 yards of total offense.
Jace Stenson was 23-of-39 passing for 261 yards and threw a touchdown and an interception.
The Bulldogs were limited to 63 yards on 35 carries.
Great Falls quarterback Ashton Platt was 8-of-9 passing for 183 yards and threw two touchdowns, including an 88-yard strike to Harris. Rafe Longin ran for 97 yards and scored three times.
“We preached all week about controlling what we can control and I think that you know early in the game,” Grey said. “We did a nice job of that. Then, as the game went on, we didn't. It was another opportunity for us to reflect what can we do to make ourselves better."
Helena lost a nail-biter to Billings Senior, 21-20.
Carter Kraft was 14-of-28 passing for 104 yards and tossed two interceptions. Cade Holland completed his two pass attempts for 31 yards, which included a 26-yard pass to Manu Melo.
Holland led the Bengals, tallying 149 yards of Helena’s 259 rushing yards.
Colter Petre had 11 tackles (seven solos) to lead the Bengals.
With both teams hungry for a win, Butte head coach Arie Grey and his coaching staff look to get the Bulldogs back in sync.
Butte averages 254 yards per game passing and 83.5 yards per game receiving out of a spread offensive set.
Stenson (37-of-63, 503 passing yards, four TDs, INT, 81 rushing yards, TD) will get the nod at quarterback for the Bulldogs. Butte’s running back by committee system will include Trey Hansen (21-50, rushing TD) and Luke Garrison.
Cameron Gurnsey (14-167), Rueso Batterman (10-160, two TDs), Cayde Stajcar (5-118, TD), and Hudson Luedtke (4-27, TD) will give Stenson plenty of options in the passing game.
The offensive line will be busy holding off a pesky Bengals defensive front seven who have collected seven tackles for loss, which includes 13 hurried passes and 3.5 sacks.
Petre (17 tackles), Holland (12 tackles), Melo (7 tackles, INT), RJ Gulan (16 tackles), Ryan Frisinger (13 tackles), Tim Tamol (11 tackles), Joey Seliskar (eight tackles), and David Burgess (two sacks) will be defenders that the Bulldogs will keep a sharp eye on.
“The one thing you have to love about Helena is how they just play physical,” Grey said. “They're good physical football team. They’re going to give you different looks throughout the night. They are sound defensively.”
The balanced Bengals offense has averaged 178.5 passing and 153 yards receiving over the first two games.
Craft (38-of-66, 326 passing yards, three TD, four INT, 67 rushing yards) will get the call at quarterback for the Bengals. Cade Holland (30-188 rushing yards, 14-62 receiving yards, TD) will be the lead running back. In addition, Petre (12-86), Melo (7-145, three TD receptions), and Dylan Christman (3-27) will see action in the passing game.
“Helena has a balanced offense,” Grey said. “You are going to get heavy dosage of physicality. They're going to throw the ball. They do a great job of getting their quarterback out of the pocket and allowing him to make plays and their receivers make plays. Their run game makes plays. It's a great challenge for us defensively to play a really good offensive team. That is you want in your first conference game. You want to know it is against somebody that's tough, physical and hard-nosed.”
Isaac Kohler (14 tackles) leads the Bulldogs in stops. Ethan Cunningham (10 tackles), Aiden Cuchine (ten tackles), Kale McDonald (nine tackles, 50-yard INT TD), Zach Tierney (eight tackles, sack), and Luke Verlanic (eight tackles)
Playing in Helena is always a challenge, no matter the venue.
“I'm proud of how the kids have responded this week, and we're ready to go play a really good team in Helena,” Grey said.
