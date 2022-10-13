The Butte Bulldogs will celebrate Senior Night by hosting the Hellgate Spartans on Friday night at Naranche Field.
Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
The Bulldogs are coming off a rollercoaster ride the Glacier Wolfpack in a 55-41 loss.
Butte was up 27-14 with two minutes to play in the first half when Glacier’s 22-yard interception return for a touchdown by Kash Goicoechea spurred 34 straight points, as the Bulldogs found themselves down at the end of the third quarter, 48-27.
Jace Stenson’s rushing touchdown and 28-yard strike to Hudson Luedtke brought the Bulldogs back to within seven points.
However, Glacier took the wind out of Butte’s sails with a 12-play, 79-yard, 4:49 drive which was capped by Goicoechea’s 11-yard touchdown with 2:28 to play.
Evan Barnes intercepted a Stenson pass on Butte’s final drive.
The Wolfpack outgained Butte overall, 527-448.
Stenson was 24-of-37 for 349 yards, threw three touchdowns and two interceptions, and added 47 rushing yards and two scores.
Luedtke had 155 receiving yards and a touchdown. Cayde Stajcar added 70 yards and Cameron Gurnsey contributed 66.
Hellgate lost a tough home contest to Capital, 52-13.
The Spartans were within two points, 8-6, with eight minutes to play and trailed 22-13 at the half. However, the Bruins stellar offense 30 unanswered points in the second half to clinch the win.
Connor Dick was 12-of-27 passing for 88 yards and threw three interceptions, to go with 64 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Aiden Hellum added 68 yards rushing and Parker Link added 46 yard receiving for the Spartans.
Last year’s battle between the teams saw Butte pull out a 30-27 win over Spartans in Missoula.
Stenson was 21-of-29 passing for 308 yards and threw three touchdowns.
Gurnsey had 118 yards receiving, Dylan Snyder added 105 yards, and Cole Worley contributed 64.
Gavin Vetter ran for 99 yards and had a 21-yard touchdown reception.
Casey Kautzman added three field goals and three extra points.
Dick passed for 292 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 169 yards.
Jacob Sweatland had 103 yards receiving and two touchdowns. Leo Filardi added 92 yards receiving and a score.
Butte is averaging 220.7 passing yards and 89.7 receiving yards per contest.
Stenson (109-of-193, 1,540 passing yards, 14 TDs, 6 INTs, 79-318, 3 rushing TDs) will get the start at quarterback.
The Bulldogs running game is led by Stenson and Trey Hansen (74-217, 7 TDs).
Butte had five receivers over 100 yards this season, led by Gurnsey (30-469, TDs), Stajcar (16-259, TD), Rueso Battermann (16-259, 2 TDs), Sean Ossello (12-220, 2 TDs), and Luedtke (18-166, 2 TDs).
Isaac Kohler (35 tackles), Ethan Cunningham (31 stops), and Aiden Cuchine (29 tackles) lead the Butte defense.
Hellgate averages 184.7 yards of passing and 128 yards of rushing per game.
Dick (73-of-153, 1,095 passing yards, 8 TDs, 8 INTs, 88-388, 6 rushing TDs) is a solid dual-threat quarterback that the Bulldogs will have to contain.
Alden Hellum (67-297) and Corbin Waltzein (27-109), along with Dick, are two frequent contributors in the Hellgate running game.
Filardi (28-569, 3 TDs) is the top receiver for the Spartans. Link (11-167, 2 TDs), Asher Topp (11-146), and Hellum (16-111) are key contributors for the passing game.
Nick Lowery (28 tackles), Filardi (21 tackles), Topp (21 stops) and Sam Swain (13 tackles), Claija Larance (12 tackles), and Mario Rosemond (12 tackles) lead the Hellgate’s defensive efforts. The Spartans have nine interceptions, led by Link (3) and Topp (2).
