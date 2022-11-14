BUTTE - The long-awaited commitment announcement of Butte High quarterback Jace Stenson was made via Twitter on Monday afternoon.
Stenson made the decision to stay in Butte and join Digger Nation as he committed to attend college and play football for Montana Tech.
I am excited to announce my commitment to Montana tech! I want to thank my family, friends, coaches and everyone that helped me along the way. Roll diggs! @CoachKyleSamson @MonTechFootball #family #CountOnMe #LightTheV23⚒️ pic.twitter.com/7Fy2gv15I0— Jace Stenson (@StensonJace) November 14, 2022
In 27 career games played (21 as starting quarterback), Stenson was 342-of-590 (58% completion rate) for 4,616 passing yards (13.5 yards per completion), threw 43 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.
Stenson had five 300-plus yard passing days, which included a 361-yard at Glacier, 344-yard night at Helena, and 307-yard performance against Big Sky this season. In 2021, he threw for 308 yards against Hellgate and 306 yards in the playoffs against Glacier.
The Butte senior threw for a career-high five touchdowns against Big Sky and threw four touchdowns in a game three times.
Stenson made plenty of defenders miss on the run, as he logged 251 carries for 1,070 yards (4.3 yards per carry) and 12 rushing touchdowns. He rushed for a career-high 154 yards against Sentinel on Oct. 21 and 107 yards in the 2021 playoffs against the Wolfpack.
Both of his two-rushing touchdown games were against Glacier, in the 2021 and 2022 regular seasons.
As a sophomore, Stenson registered 24 tackles and a pass breakup.
Stenson had one career punt: a 34-yard boot as a junior.
