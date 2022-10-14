BUTTE - The Butte Bulldogs (4-4, 3-3 Western AA) celebrated Senior Night in style, cruising to a 55-0 victory over the Missoula Hellgate Knights (2-6, 1-5 Western AA) at Naranche Stadium. Butte got off to a hot start and never looked back in a rebound victory after last week's loss at Glacier.
Everything was clicking for Butte offensively on Friday night. After a big opening kickoff return, quarterback Jace Stenson rushed for a 34-yard touchdown on the third play from scrimmage. Stenson continued the fast start with a 47-yard touchdown to freshman wide receiver Hudson Luedtke to extend the Bulldogs' lead to 14-0.
As Hellgate attempted to battle back, things continued to go right for Butte. Throughout the game, Butte's defense created opportunities for the offense and even generated points for themselves.
Kale McDonald forced an interception in Hellgate territory and returned it for a touchdown, his second pick-six of the season. Just like that, it was 21-0 in favor of Butte before the end of the first quarter.
The Butte defense continued to dominate and put the offense in favorable situations for the rest of the night. The defense set the tone, and the offense took it from there, scoring at will in the first half.
A screen pass to Sean Ossello set Butte up in the red zone and running back Karson Pumnea capped off the drive with an 18-yard rushing touchdown.
The Butte defense continued to be opportunistic, forcing a fumble on Hellgate's next play from scrimmage. This led to the wackiest play of the game.
Set up in great field position at the 34-yard line, Butte ran a trick play with Ossello throwing the ball downfield. Unfortunately, his throw was intercepted by Hellgate, only to be fumbled on the return and scooped up by Stenson, who scampered into the end zone to extend Butte's lead.
In less than a minute of game time, the Bulldogs scored 14 points to extend the lead to 35-0 with 9:55 remaining in the first half.
Two and a half minutes later, Stenson completed a 60-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Gurnsey. At halftime, Butte led Hellgate by a score of 42-0.
Hellgate quarterback Connor Dick got injured late in the first half and was unable to return to the game. The Knights' offense struggled all night due to the stingy Bulldog defense.
Butte made stop after stop throughout the game, and the offense continued to capitalize.
Stenson and Ossello connected for a 29-yard touchdown with a nifty one-handed grab from the wide receiver. After a failed PAT, the Butte lead was now 48-0.
Late in the third quarter, Butte senior lineman Zach Tierney lined up at fullback and rushed for a 10-yard touchdown to add to the Senior Night celebration.
"It was a great win. I'm glad we got a chance to celebrate the seniors tonight," Butte head coach Arie Gray said. "I'm most proud of how we've handled adversity. When we get into a lull, our team keeps battling to find a way," Gray continued.
Butte got back on track in front of their home crowd as they honored their seniors. The Bulldogs executed well on both sides of the ball to make things difficult on Hellgate, earning the victory with conviction.
