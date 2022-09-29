The Butte Bulldogs continue Western AA play on Friday night in Helena as they take on the Capital Bruins at 7 p.m.
Butte (3-2 overall, 2-1 AA-Western) is on a two-game winning streak, having outscored opponents 94-7. Butte averages 36.4 per game for the season and allots 23.4 points a contest.
The Bulldogs trailed Big Sky 7-0 before scoring 54 unanswered points in last week’s 54-7 win over the Eagles.
Jace Stenson was 16-of-24 passing for 299 yards and had five touchdown tosses. He also had 54 yards rushing and a touchdown.
Trey Hansen had 68 yards on the ground and one touchdown.
Cameron Gurnsey caught six passes for 135 yards and two scores. Sean Ossello had 91 yards receiving and two touchdowns.
Kyler Stenson had nine tackles and two sacks, Luke Garrison had eight tackles and a sack, and Luke Verlanic had eight stops to lead the Bulldogs’ defense.
Capital (5-0/3-0 AA-Western) leads the division, averaging 42.4 points per game and yielding teams 15 points per contest. Their 42.4 points per game is second in AA, only behind CMR (46.2).
Last week, Glacier led Bruins at halftime, 27-14. Capital roared out of the locker room and reeled off 21 second-half points for a 35-27 win over the Wolfpack.
The Bruins rolled up 358 yards of total offense.
Joey Michellotti was 13-of-23 passing for 165 yards and a touchdown toss to Tom Carter, who led the Bruins with 88 yards receiving.
Dylan Graham ran the ball 17 times for 104 yards and one score.
In the 2021 meeting at Naranche Stadium, the Bruins led the entire game, rolling up 628 total yards in a 41-3 thumping of the Bulldogs.
Capital ran the ball 36 times for 434 yards, which included long runs of 80, 60, and 45 yards. In addition, the Bruins scored four rushing touchdowns.
Graham led the Bruins 147 yards on the ground. Luke Sullivan added 113 yards, and Tom Carter contributed 100 yards.
Joey Michelotti had a conservative night passing, completing 14-of-18 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns.
Wiley Dallasera had ten tackles, and Keegen Muffich added nine stops for the Bulldogs.
Stenson went 9-of-23 passing for 96 yards and tossed one interception.
Joey Lauerman had 14 tackles, and Talon Marsh added eight stops to lead the Bruins’ defense. Nicholas Michelotti had an interception.
The Bulldogs ran the ball 31 times for 109 yards.
Stenson (99-of-163, 1,372 passing yards, 14 TDs, five INT, 63-282 rushing yards, three rushing TDs) will get the start at quarterback for the Bulldogs.
Hansen (65-199, seven TDs) gets the call at running back.
Gurnsey (28-418, two TDs), Rueso Battermann (18-252, two TDs), Ossello (10-202, two TDs), Cayde Stajcar (14-201, TD), and Hudson Luedtke (15-135, four TDs) are Butte’s key receivers.
Joey Michelotti (37-of-62, 681 yards, six TDs, INT) and Hudsen Grovom (14-of-23, 310, two TDs, INT) have combined for most of Capital’s 1,043 passing yards.
Lauerman (42 tackles, 37 solos), Henry Gross (29 tackles, 25 solos, eight TFL, seven sacks), Talon Marsh (29 tackles, 24 solos, 13 sacks), Quinn Hanson (21 tackles), Tyler Roberts (20 tackles, three TFL), and Tyler Kovick (20 tackles, four interceptions) are keys in the defensive unit. The Bruins have 31 sacks, 45 pass defenses, 11 interceptions this season, and four fumble recoveries.
Nicholas Michelotti (12-274, two TDs), Tom Carter (8-241, four TDs), Hayden Optiz (13-213, TD), and Tyler Kovick (11-208) have been instrumental in the passing game.
Graham (42-339, six TDs), Carter (47-283, six TDs), and Lance Bumgart (22-151, TD) carry the load in the running facet.
The Bulldogs’ defense will have their hands full with Sentinel’s offense. Isaac Kohler (30 tackles, 23 solos), Ethan Cunningham (26 tackles), Aiden Cuchine (22 tackles, 14 solos), and Luke Garrison (21 tackles) lead Butte in tackles. In addition, Cunningham, Kale McDonald (two), and Braydon Pierce have interceptions on defense.
