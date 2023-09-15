HELENA — One might look at the Capital Bruins 63-2 win over Missoula Hellgate and think the Bruins just had a good night.

But luck or good fortune had nothing to do with the Bruins outburst on Friday night at Vigilante Stadium against the Hellgate Knights.

Instead, head coach Kyle Mihelish credited the performance to the week of practice and the Bruins focus on consistency.

"If we want to win some football games, we have to be consistent," Mihelish said. "So we challenged the kids this week. We talked about turnovers, penalties, dropped balls, effort — we had a list of about 10 things and we harped on that all week in practice, being consistent."

Capital took that message to heart and played a nearly flawless football game Friday, led by quarterback Merek Mihelish, who completed 8-of-13 passes for 188 yards and three scores to go along with eight rushes for 99 yards and two more touchdowns for the junior (5 total).

"We wanted to come out and make a splash pretty fast," he said. "Our job is to put points up on the board and we did that."

Yes, they did, at a dizzying pace.

It started with the first play from scrimmage as Mihelish connected with Daniel Larson on a 57-yard touchdown pass. On the ensuing possession, Walker DesRosier used an electrifying punt return to set up a Tuff Adams touchdown run, and when Mihelish found Dylan Alqmuist for a 16-yard strike at the 3:51 mark of the first quarter, it was 21-0 CHS.

"They make us look a lot better," Mihelish said of his receivers. "We have deep threats. We can run the ball. We can throw the ball and all those weapons allow us to do a lot more."

In his fourth start as a Class AA quarterback, Mihelish is becoming a weapon in his own right. On one drive, the all-state hurdler used a 44-yard run to get the Bruins in scoring position. Then, after a sack, and an offensive penalty, he completed a 37-yard pass to Larson, before scoring from two yards out on the next play.

"One thing about Merek is that he's really comfortable. He doesn't let too many things rattle him and that helps playing the quarterback position," Coach Mihelish said. "His progression has been great. Our coaches have been great with him and I think he's come a long way. But that's due to his teammates too. He's got a pretty darn good offensive line in front of him."

Capital ran for 247 yards on Friday behind that offensive line, averaging 8.82 yards per carry. CHS also had five rushing touchdowns with two from Mihelish, two from Adams, and another in the fourth quarter from Andy Williams.

Capital's wide receivers had themselves a day too, led by Larson who caught three passes for 95 yards. Almquist added three receptions for 35 yards and a touchdown. Mihelish led the way with 99 yards rushing. Lance Baumgart added 67 yards, while Adams had 25; Williams tacked on 60.

"I thought we did some good things offensively," Coach Mihelish said. "We were efficient. We ran the power read and were able to throw the ball around a little bit. Defensively, we basically gave up zero and the guys were phyiscal, so I was pretty happy."

The 61-point win is also a reminder of how important that consistency is.

"This will be good to compare and contrast with how poorly we played (against Sentinel) and we were still in a game with a good opponent," Coach Mihelish said. "And now we put it all together, and this is the result."

Capital had 435 total yards and allowed just 270 to Hellgate. Rylan Davis completed 19-of-36 passes for the Knights for 171 yards but he did have one interception, which was returned 91 yards by Capital's James Byron for a touchdown in the second quarter.

"The quarterback's eyes took me to the ball," The senior linebacker said. "Once I got the ball, I was like man, I gotta run. I tried to do everything I could to get the offense in a good position and it turned out to be a touchdown."

"It took me back to my small fry days."

It was the perfect punctuation for a near-perfect night.

Photos: Helena Capital vs. Missoula Hellgate