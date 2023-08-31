The defending Class AA state champs got back in the win column on Thursday night in the Magic City, getting three touchdown passes from Merek Mihelish, as well as a pair of Tuff Adams touhdown runs in a 35-10 win.
Things started off in the worst possible way for Skyview, the host team, as the Falcons fumbled the opening kickoff. Two plays later, Mihelish found Dylan Almquist for a 28-yard touchdown to give the Bruins a 7-0 lead.
Skyview answered with a field goal after its next drive stall around the five-yard line of CHS. However, late in the first quarter, Paxton Fitch hit paydirt on a touchdown run and after the opening stanza, the Falcons led 10-7.
Capital squandered a couple of scoring opportunities in the first half, but finally converted when Mihelish tossed a 21-yard touchdown to Daniel Larson. Before the intermission, Almquist caught his second touchdown of the night, this time from 37 yards out, to give the Bruins a 21-10 halftime lead.
People are also reading…
With the lead, Capital turned to the run game in the second half. The defense did its part, holding the Falcons scoreless, while Tuff Adams scored from one-yard out before tacking on a 22-yard touchdown run later in the final stanza to seal the 35-10 win for CHS.
Capital (1-1) will host Missoula Sentinel next Friday at 7 p.m. in a rematch of the 2022 Class AA semifinals. Skyview (0-2) will pay a visit to Bozeman.