The defending Class AA state champs got back in the win column on Thursday night in the Magic City, getting three touchdown passes from Merek Mihelish, as well as a pair of Tuff Adams touhdown runs in a 35-10 win.

Things started off in the worst possible way for Skyview, the host team, as the Falcons fumbled the opening kickoff. Two plays later, Mihelish found Dylan Almquist for a 28-yard touchdown to give the Bruins a 7-0 lead.

Skyview answered with a field goal after its next drive stall around the five-yard line of CHS. However, late in the first quarter, Paxton Fitch hit paydirt on a touchdown run and after the opening stanza, the Falcons led 10-7.

Capital squandered a couple of scoring opportunities in the first half, but finally converted when Mihelish tossed a 21-yard touchdown to Daniel Larson. Before the intermission, Almquist caught his second touchdown of the night, this time from 37 yards out, to give the Bruins a 21-10 halftime lead.

With the lead, Capital turned to the run game in the second half. The defense did its part, holding the Falcons scoreless, while Tuff Adams scored from one-yard out before tacking on a 22-yard touchdown run later in the final stanza to seal the 35-10 win for CHS.

Capital (1-1) will host Missoula Sentinel next Friday at 7 p.m. in a rematch of the 2022 Class AA semifinals. Skyview (0-2) will pay a visit to Bozeman.