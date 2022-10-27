Last week, four Class AA football teams saw their 2022 seasons come to an end and on Friday night, four more will join them as the number of teams in the hunt for the state championship will be trimmed to eight.
Four teams earned first-round byes under the 12-team Class AA football format. Helena Capital won the Western AA division and No. 1 seed after winning a No. 1 vs No. 2 matchup against Helena High last week (13-3). The Bruins have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs and are Class AA's lone unbeaten team.
The Bengals are the No. 2 seed (in the Western AA), while Bozeman defeated Billings West in the de facto Eastern AA division title game to capture the top seed last week.
Bozeman and Helena both finished 7-2, along with Missoula Sentinel and Gallatin. Billings West and Great Falls High also finished with six wins as did Glacier. West got a first-round bye. Great Falls High and Sentinel each get home playoff games. In all, there are eight teams with at least six wins and four others in the postseason with losing records.
Every game will kick off Friday night at 7 p.m. and here is a look ahead to all four Class AA first-round playoff matchups.
Butte (No.5 West, 4-5) at Great Falls High (No. 4 East, 6-3) (Winner at Helena Capital)
It has been a season of streaks for the Great Falls High Bison in the first season under head coach Coda Tchida. The Bison handed Helena High its only other loss in Week 1 of the season and won their first two games, before losing three in a row and then winning four straight to wrap up the No. 4 spot in the Eastern AA.
Great Falls High made the Class AA quarterfinals a season ago and getting back there will require beating Butte for the second time this season. Great Falls High won the first meeting 41-17 and after dealing with some injuries this season, the Bison have finished the season on a roll, winning each of their last four games by at least 14 points.
The Bison have outscored their opponents by 113 points overall and are fresh off back-to-back wins over fellow playoff teams Billings Senior and CMR 28-0 and 24-10.
Ashton Platt was back at quarterback for Great Falls High last week, yet it was the running game that won the crosstown game with CMR as the Bison had four rushers: Platt, Rafe Longin, Ryder English and Reed Harris who got for over 50 yards on the ground. The Bison got 230 total.
On the season, Great Falls High has averaged 176 rushing yards per game and Harris, a Boston College commitment is also dangerous at wide receiver.
Butte quarterback Jace Stenson also won't be anything knew to the No. 4 team in the Eastern AA but that won't make him easier to stop.
The senior signal-caller has gone over 300 total yards in four games this season including over 375 twice the past three weeks. Stenson had 381 yards of total offense against Sentinel last week which included 227 passing, as well as 154 on the ground in a 49-21 loss.
CMR (No. 6 East, 3-6) at Missoula Sentinel (No. 3 West, 7-2) (Winner at Billings West)
Despite losses to both Helena teams, Sentinel is still tied for the second-best record in Class AA and will be looking to make it three Class AA state championships in a row.
They will have to force dramatic turnarounds against Capital or Helena at some point (most likely) to do that, but the Spartans did beat Billings West and Bozeman to start the season in non-conference play, so an extended run is far from out of the question.
Adam Jones is one of just a handful of players in Class AA football to eclipse 1,000 total yards from scrimmage (1,318) which is 146 yards per game. The total got a huge boost last week as Jones ran wild against Butte to the tune of 275 yards and three touchdowns. The effort also included a 73-yard run.
On the opposite sideline, despite losing five straight games AJ Lafurge of CMR also had over 1,000 total yards and 834 on the ground. Cole Taylor is another weapon for CMR but after a hot start to the season, he's only thrown one touchdown pass in the past six games.
CMR will also need to reverse the recent trend of three consecutive losses by double digits.
Big Sky (No. 6 West, 3-6) at No. 3 East Gallatin (No.3 East, 7-2) (Winner at Helena High)
Gallatin was really close to getting a first-round bye and had their 16-15 loss to Billings West earlier in the season gone differently, the Raptors would be sitting at home resting on Friday night.
Instead, they will welcome Missoula Big Sky to Bozeman on Friday and the Raptors will be searching for their first ever playoff win. Gallatin did make the postseason a year ago and lost in the first round at Helena High.
Gallatin has a stingy defense and has only allowed one team (Bozeman) to score over 20 points this season. QB Garrett Dahlke also leads the Gallatin offense with 225 total yards per game. Running back Bryce Mikkelsen also offers some balance with 80 yards rushing per game.
Joey Sandberg ran the ball 21 times for 178 yards last week for Big Sky and a touchdown, while Drew Paxton added 95 yards. Drew Martins scored three rushing touchdowns and also hit on 12-of-16 passes as Big Sky scored 53 points in a game it needed to win to clinch a playoff berth.
This is the second playoff rematch (Butte vs GFH) from the regular season and in the first meeting, Gallatin won 46-6.
Billings Senior (No. 5 East, 3-6) at Glacier (No. 4 West, 6-3) (Winner at Bozeman)
The last playoff matchup features high-powered Glacier against Billings Senior. The Broncs averaged just over 20 points a game during the regular season, while the Wolfpack, led by talented dual-threat QB Gage Sliter, averaged 47 points per game.
The Wolfpack also have a pretty solid pass rush (2.9 sacks per game) but stopping Sliter (311 passing yards per game) will be the biggest obstacle. Peyton Oakley has played well of late and accounted for 286 total yards in a win last week over Belgrade. Jalen Rosas also ran over 100 yards.
Sliter has thrown for 300 yards five times or more this season and one interesting stat is that Glacier hasn't won a game this season in which it has scored fewer than 40 points. It's 6-0 in those games and 0-3 in the others. Senior hasn't allowed a team to score in the 40s all season.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.