After some marquee matchups over the past few weeks, things won't be quite as interesting for Class AA football in Week 7.
None of the five teams ranked in our 406mtsports.com rankings for the past week will square off and of the eight games on the slate, not a single one features two teams with winning records.
However, there is still plenty at stake and the action will start on Thursday night as No. 1 Helena Capital will travel to Missoula to take on upset-minded Hellgate, while Great Falls High, a team looking for wins in the Eastern AA playoff race, will head to Billings to take on Skyview.
No. 1 Helena Capital (6-0, 4-0) at Missoula Hellgate (2-4, 1-3), Thursday 7 p.m.
The Helena Capital Bruins have been on a roll of late and outside of a 27-14 halftime deficit against Glacier two weeks ago, the Bruins have dominated their competition. Four of their six wins have come by double-digits and last week, they handled Western AA rival Butte by a score of 41-0.
Capital is still working to secure the No. 1 seed in the Western AA which would give them home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Yet, Helena High, also 4-0 in the Western AA, and Missoula Sentinel (3-1) could have something to say about that.
After their trip to Missoula, Capital will return home for back-to-back games against Sentinel and Helena High (technically a road game) and if the Bruins win those games, this trip to Missoula on Thursday will be their last road trip of the season.
First things first, Capital has to handle Hellgate.
The Knights lost by one last week to Big Sky in a defeat that damaged their playoff hopes greatly. Big Sky, which plays Sentinel this weekend, could essentially wrap up its own playoff berth by beating Flathead later this season.
That's assuming Flathead and Hellgate aren't able to pull off any upsets, which is why Thursday's contest is key for the Knights. Quarterback Connor Dick continues to be productive for Hellgate with 190 yards passing and 98 more on the ground last week. He did throw two interceptions though and the Hellgate defense also surrendered 242 rushing yards to the Eagles in their 20-19 defeat.
"Connor Dick is a helluva player," Capital head coach Kyle Mihelish said. "He can create things. He can find the seam and make plays with his arm. But, also, once he get outside the pocket, he's going. This is our third week preparing for a guy like that."
Capital faced Gage Sliter of Glacier and Jace Stenson of Butte, two of the most productive QBs in the Western AA the previous two weeks. They are also mobile and accurate just like Dick. But after allowing 27 points to Glacier and Sliter in the first half two weeks ago, the Bruins have strung together six straight quarters of shutout football.
Hellgate isn't exactly known for having an explosive offense either. The Knights are scoring 19 points a game and allowing 32. Capital, meanwhile, has the top scoring differential in the state (plus 30) as the Bruins average just over 42 points a game and give up just 12.
QB Joey Michelotti, who has taken over as the full-time QB due to an injury to Hudsen Grovom, completed 14-of-15 passes last week for 247 yards in the win over Butte and continues to play at a high level.
It might be easy to overlook the starting QB with all the weapons surrounding him such as RB/WR Tom Carter, WR Nick Michelotti, Hayden Optiz (TE/WR), Tyler Kovick (WR) and Dylan Graham (RB), yet Joey has been stellar too completing 66 percent of his passes and averaging 12 yards per pass attempt. He's also got eight touchdown passes and hasn't thrown an interception in five straight games.
Offensively, the Bruins are equally dangerous running the ball or passing the ball, although on the season, they have 21 rushing touchdowns compared to 11 through the air, which tells you something about the way they like to finish drives.
Capital is elite on the defensive side of the ball too. Talon Marsh continues to dominate and has 14 sacks in six games this season. The Bruins have 52 tackles for loss (Marsh leads with 15) and 37 sacks or more than six per game.
The backend of the defense is elite too. Tyler Kovick has four interceptions and as a team, Capital has 12 picks (two per game), as well as eight fumble recoveries. CHS has also broken up 50 total passes with nine from Carter and eight from Kovick.
As coaches say, every game in the Western AA is tough and that's especially true on a short week (for a Thursday game).
"You don't play a lot of Thursday games, I don't remember the last one we had," Mihelish said. "But we had a good week of practice. Your schedule is your schedule and we decided to just keep our normal schedule and keep that structure so we practiced full pads Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday."
An even bigger key for the top-ranked Bruins, is shutting out the noise.
"Rankings don't mean anything," Mihelish said. "They mean something if they are the day after the state championship and that's what we have told the kids. They have done a good job of going week-to-week and game-to-game. We know if we take care of business, everything else will take care of itself.
Great Falls High (3-3, 1-3) at Billings Skyview (0-6, 0-6) Thursday 7 p.m.
Great Falls High started fast in non-conference play before losing three straight to Bozeman, Billings West and Gallatin.
Yet the Bison bounced back in a big way with an easy win over Belgrade. It was the first win in Eastern AA conference play for the Bison after close losses to West, Gallatin, and Bozeman in consecutive weeks.
Traveling to Skyview, a team that has yet to win this season, provides another opportunity for the Bison to move up the standings in the Eastern AA. They also have games looming with CMR and Billings Senior, meaning there is plenty of time for upward movement in the standings, especially with the likes of Rafe Longin (110 yards per game) and Reed Harris on the roster. Harris has missed the last two games but Ashton Platte has been solid at quarterback.
So far, Skyview has only scored 35 points this season, while allowing 247. Grayden Wilkinson is the leader on offense for the Falcons in both rushing yards and passing yards. He's averaged 0.5 touchdowns per game, while Longin leads Great Falls in scoring with two TDs per game.
