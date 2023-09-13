This year marks the 50th anniversary of the annual Helena High vs. Capital High football game, which was inaugurated in 1973. To celebrate a half-century of those regular season crosstown battles, Replays continues our 4-part series of brief summaries of the Bruin-Bengal grid rivalry, with Part III, 2000-2011. Each team’s season record prior to the game is in parenthesis.

2000 – CHS 34, HHS 27

Tyler Emmert spearheaded the No. 1 Bruins’ (6-0) assault with an Xtown record 297-yards passing and four touchdown tosses, to Tom Havron for 67-yards (102 total), Don Saisbury 35-yards, Jared Kuntz 34-yards and Lance Yetter 9-yards, for Capital’s 13th successive crosstown win. The No. 4 Bengals (4-2) trailed 27-7 early in the fourth quarter, but rallied back to get within 34-27 with two minutes to go. Helena worked the ball from midfield down to CHS’ 16, and after an interference call took one play with no time on the clock from the 8-yard line, but the pass rush of Bruins’ Sam Stanger and Josh Glahn iced the game.

Running for two scores apiece for HHS were Ty Peterson, going 55- and a new intra-city game record 77-yards, and Seamus Molloy for 9 and 16-yards. Peterson finished with 168 yards, while Saisbury ran for 102.

2001 – HHS 20, CHS 14

No. 2 Helena (5-2) captured its first victory over the Bruins since 1987, with quarterback Seamus Molloy tallying all three scores on short touchdown dives, for a 20-0 lead at halftime. The Bengals were sparked by a critical 23-yard pass to Tanner Swanby, one sack each by Martin Whitney and Art Hustad, the punting of David Whitmoyer, and Shane Cornelius’ 47-yards on the ground.

Capital (4-2) came back after the intermission, as QB Kyle Samson (20-yards) and Cody Nickel (1-yard) ran to pay-dirt. The Bruin defense limited their counterparts to just 59 yards and one first down in the second half. CHS held a 257-156 yards advantage in total offense, behind Samson’s 150 yards rushing on 16 carries, with a long of 40 yards.

2002 – CHS 49, HHS 7

Capital (5-0) sped out to a 42-7 halftime lead before coach Mark Samson called off the dogs. QB Kyle Samson ran for two TDs and passed for three more, to Ryan Turcott (twice, long of 45y) and Todd Nelson, while finishing with 182 yards passing (10-11) and 149 rushing, for 331 total yards. Also scoring were Narles Layne (30y) and Cody Nickel. The Bengals (2-2) lone tally came in the second quarter, on David Whitmoyer’s pass to Shane Cornelius. CHS’ defense permitted just 165 total yards (50 rushing).

The Bruins’ 49-points was a new intra-city record, and it was the second-most lopsided score in rivalry history, since the Bengals 47-0 success in 1973. The 42-point margin was also totally opposite of the previous six regular season matchups, which were decided by a combined 18 points.

2003 – CHS 21, HHS 7

At the 30th anniversary of the crosstown rivalry, the No. 1 Bruins (5-0) broke a 7-all deadlock heading into the final period, with two touchdowns 19-seconds apart; a 30-yard strike from QB Rob Simons to Shawn Holland and Narles Layne’s 6-yard run. Their big plays on defense were a blocked field and DB Casey Kelly’s interception at Helena’s (2-2) 35 and 23-yard return. The first half scores were a Bengal 3-yard run by Sean Herrin, and CHS’ Simons to Bob Daly 10-yard connection.

The brown-and-gold held a slight edge in total yards, 179-172, behind Layne’s 85 rushing yards and Simons’ 86 passing (11-of-15). HHS was led by quarterback Mike Ferriter’s 115 yards passing.

2004 – HHS 26, CHS 7

Helena (4-4) running back Tyson Bogumill rushed for 251 yards and two touchdowns (1-yard, 6-yards), while the Bengal defense limited CHS (4-4) to 62 yards rushing. HHS finished with a crosstown record 329 yards on the ground, behind the O-line of Brad Sternberg, Matt Hustad, Josh Yeager, Bob Beemer and Dalton Phillips, which averaged 6-feet-2, 250-pounds. Also scoring for the red-and-white were Brandon Day on a 60-yard pass from quarterback Matt Komac (89 passing total), and Josh Stuberg’s 8-yard run.

A 54-yard strike from Capital QB David Sebastion to Tom Bischoff prevented a shutout of first-year coach Pat Murphy’s Bruins. Sebastion finished with 106 passing yards.

2005 – CHS 26, HHS 19

The Bengals (2-6) led 13-12 early in the fourth quarter, but Capital (7-1) pulled away on TD runs by Brian Nickel (54-yards) and quarterback Lance Parsley (5-yards). The Bruins amassed 431 total yards and a new rivalry contest record of 411 rushing yards. Capital’s earlier scoring rushes belonged to Corey Peterson (3-yards) and Francis Reishus (8-yards). Reishus and teammate Kyler Noel gained 174 and 156-yards on the ground, respectively.

Helena scored on an 11-yard dart from QB Matt Komac to Josh Stuberg, and runs by Tyson Bogumill (2-yards) and Komac (3-yards). Komac passed for 195 yards, his main target being Bogumill, with 4 catches for 106 yards. CHS’ Coby Furlong’s interception with 2-minutes left salted away the triumph.

2006 – HHS 27, CHS 20 (3 OT)

After a 14-14 tie in regulation, coach Tony Arntson’s Bengal gridders won in triple overtime, with quarterback Ryan Fetherston running for all four touchdowns, capped off by the 6-yard game-winner in the third O.T. Casey Lamping rushed for two TDs for No. 1 Capital (4-0), 16-yards in regulation and 10 in O.T., while Matt Williams’ 8-yard dash in the fourth period tied the game and forced overtime. HHS’s (3-1) Eron Krpan gained 121 yards on the ground while Williams led the Bruins’ at 107.

Bruin QB Jared Hunt passed for 105 yards. Fetherston’s 4 rushing scores was a rivalry record, although with an *asterisk due to two in O.T. A few of the defensive highlights included HHS’ Josh Stuberg (interception), James Foley (blocked field goal) and Derek Davis (tackle for loss in 3rd OT); and Cory Schlauch (interception) for CHS.

2007 – CHS 41, HHS 7

A balanced offense and dominating defense led the Bruin (3-0) rout in a Week 4 meeting. Nine different brown-and-gold ball carriers toted the pigskin for 233 yards, led by Michael King, 2 touchdowns (13 and 23-yards) and 72 rushing total, and QB Jared Hunt’s 1-yard TD and 55 rushing total. Also scoring were Casey Lamping and Seth Long on short runs, and sophomore Matt Miller’s 85-yard catch and run (117 receiving total). Hunt’s 167 passing yards (9-for-12) gave the Bruins 400 total offensive yards.

Helena (2-1) quarterback Matt Upham’s 30-yard TD run with 7:34 left avoided a whitewash. The Bengals accounted for 256 total yards, paced by Nick Trapp’s 68 rushing and Upham’s total effort of 51 rushing yards and 72 passing.

2008 – CHS 34, HHS 14

In the first crosstown tilt that both teams were undefeated, at 3-0 each, Michael King (40-yard rushing, and 45 and 4-yards receiving touchdowns) and Matt Miller (55 receiving and 29-yards rushing TDs) collaborated on all five of the No. 1 Bruins’ scores. Miller amassed 200 combined yards in addition to throwing a touchdown pass, while King compiled 151-yards, and quarterback Matt Reyant passed for 168 and a TD strike.

No. 3 Helena led 14-13 early in the second period, on jaunts to pay-dirt by Matt Upham (34-yards) and Nick Trapp, prior to three unanswered Bruin scores. The Bengals rushed for 201 yards, led by Upham’s 96-yards, 59 from Trapp and Tyler Ishak at 42.

2009 - CHS 26, HHS 16

After the lead changed hands three times in the first half, coach Murphy’s No. 1 Bruins (4-0) tallied 14 unanswered points to pull away. Capital quarterback Corey Scevers (165 yards passing) fired two TD passes, to Josh Dirks (39y) and Matt Miller (12y). CHS’ Braden Peterson ripped off an Xtown record 97 yard touchdown run, and Miller went 48 to pay-dirt on a Wildcat and fake hand-off, while the defense recovered 2 red zone fumbles.

Helena’s (3-1) scores came on a 28-yard FG by Chase Kloker, and a pair of scoring strikes from Tyler Hulse (167 yards passing), to Jackson Lang (6y) and Nelo Butler (17y). Offensive leaders were Peterson (113y rushing, 31y receiving), Miller (96 rushing, 42 receiving) and Dirks (92 receiving) for CHS; and HHS’ Butler (93 rushing, 55 receiving) and Adam Johnson (61 receiving). The win extended Capital’s 3-year winning streak to 26 games, tying their own AA record.

2010 – HHS 17, CHS 14

This was the second meeting in series history that both teams were unbeaten, this time at 4-0 each. Dylan Simac was involved in all 17 of the Bengals’ points, with a 22-yard field goal, touchdown receptions of 3y and 31y (106 total receiving yards), from QB Taylor South (149 yards passing), and both extra point kicks. He was also part of the defense’s 5 turnovers, as Simac and Logan Stahly (2) intercepted 3 passes, along with 2 Graham Bogumill’s fumble recoveries.

Capital tallied a couple rushing TDs, by Trey Spirlin (1y) and Jacob Grover (34y). Quarterback Riley Sampson passed for 114 yards and Grover rushed for 107, while Beau Berg (60y return) and Matt Michelotti pirated interceptions. The Bruins were saddled with their first regular season loss since 2006.

2011 – CHS 20, HHS 13

Heading into the season finale, the No. 1 Bengals (9-0) were the only undefeated team in the state, while No. 3 Capital (8-1) was tied with Billings West at one loss. In an evenly-matched contest in front of an estimated crowd of 7500 at Carroll’s Nelson Stadium – described as “an ugly game” by quarterback Riley Sampson – the opportunistic Bruins made fewer mistakes and rang up 20 straight points between Helena’s bookend scores, for the win.

Tallying for CHS were Gunnar Brekke, who ran for 99 yards and two TDs (1y, 43y), and a 42-yard strike from Sampson (102 total passing) to Slaten Long. Dylan Simac posted both Bengal scores, on a 4-yard run and 12-yard catch from Taylor South (101 total passing). HHS’ Nate Caldwell rushed for 67 yards. Long boomed a 63-yard punt, and on the other side of the ball, Brekke tipped a fourth-down Hail Mary pass in the end zone with a minute left to cement the triumph. The win gave CHS a 29-10 regular season lead in the series rivalry.

NEXT: Final Part, 2012-2022

Curt Synness can be reached at 406-594-2878 or curt52synness@gmail.com.