This year marks the 50th anniversary of the annual Helena High vs. Capital High football game, which was inaugurated in 1973. To celebrate a half-century of those regular season crosstown battles, Replays kicks-off our 4-part series of brief summaries of the Bruin-Bengal gridiron rivalry, with Part I, 1973-1985. Team season records are in parenthesis and signify their W-L prior to the contest.

1973 – HHS 47, CHS 0 (3 quarters, mercy rule)

In the first year of Capital’s existence and in front of “a small turnout of fans” at Vigilante Stadium, Bengal Delmar Jones returned the opening kickoff 44-yards and his brother Denis Jones ran 44-yards for a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage. Quarterback Loren Oelkers scored three rushing TDs to ring up a 34-0 HHS lead by halftime. The Bruins (2-6) were playing with underclassmen only, and the game was stopped late in the third period due to the 45-point mercy rule.

Delmar (who rushed for 107 yards), Bob Samson and Bob Byrd also scored for Helena (4-4), while coach Jim Deming’s son Lee kicked four PATs. The defense intercepted three passes – two by Mark Shepherd and one by Byrd – while limiting CHS to zero first downs and minus (-) 38 total yards, with 8 tackles for loss.

1974 – CHS 18, HHS 12 (OT)

Now playing with seniors, it didn’t take long for coach Tim Dennison’s Capital gridders (3-5) to even the series. Defensive end Kelly Kuntz blocked a Bengal punt in the opening quarter, which linebacker Neil Campbell recovered and returned 25 yards for a TD. Delmar Jones scored on a 20-yard dash for HHS, and then came a Bruin “Immaculate reception,” when quarterback Jim Hand connected with Layne Phillips – on a ball that was tipped by teammate J. Daly – for a 53-yard TD pass.

The Bengals' Dan Connors fired a 20-yard scoring strike to Tim Montgomery with 47-seconds left to knot things up at 12s, and after an unsuccessful 2-point conversion attempt the game went to a Montana Overtime. Hand scored on a 7-yard keeper on before Helena (2-6) lost the handle on the ball (and the game) on a fourth down pitchout from 1½-yards out. HHS, under coach Gordon Schlabs, outgained the Bruins 321-167, with Connors passing for 131 yards and Jones rushing for 76.

1975 — CHS 28, HHS 16

Capital (5-1) scored on its third possession of the game and tallied all its points in the first 16 minutes of play. The Bengals (0-6) led 8-7 temporarily before CHS reeled off three unanswered scores for the intra-city victory. Bruin QB Jim Hand fired a pair of scoring strikes, 59-yards to Eric Stebbins and 9 to Jerry Schilling; Mark Kasperick ran for 128 yards (107 in the first half) and posted a 2-yard plunge to pay-dirt; and linebacker Ken Dow blocked a punt and recovered in the end zone for a TD, followed by Larry Kershaw’s 2-point conversion grab.

Capital defenders Kevin Kelly pirated two interceptions and Kevin Donovan swiped another. HHS’s Dolan O’Toole rushed for a game-high 136 yards and scored twice, on a 9-yard run and a 25-yard pass from Connors, while Bill Kautz and Connors each registered successful conversion runs. CHS outgained their counterparts 273 yards to 204.

1976 — CHS 34, HHS 0

After a scoreless first quarter, Capital (3-3) ran away with it (283 rushing yards), ringing five touchdowns while the defense pitched a shutout. Reaching the end zone via the ground game, were Tyler Gleason, twice (11y, 1y), Randy Robertson (73y) and Doug Becker (1y). Gleason and Robertson ran for 133 and 85 yards (on just 3 carries), respectively. Quarterback Joe Robinson added a 9-yard toss to Jeff Hall, who also booted four PATs.

The Bengals (0-6) actually reached their opponent’s 1-yard line on their opening drive, before turning the ball over on downs; and to the Bruins’ 8 in the third period halted by Mark Samson’s interception in the end zone, but that was as close to scoring as they’d get. Helena QB Brent Hansen completed 13-of-24 passes for 153 yards, completing four passes to Jack Womack for 36 yards.

1977 — CHS 27, HHS 13

Joe Robinson rushed for 161-yards, scored 20-points – three touchdown runs (3y, 1y, 22y) and a two-point conversion – and Tyler Gleason added a 1-yard TD plunge to pace the Bruins (3-3) attack. The game was even after the initial quarter, and then CHS reached the end zone three times before the half. A fumble recovery by Randy Kallestad set up the third score. Capital outgained their Xtown rivals 36-166 yards, with Gleason chipping in 71 yards on the ground.

Helena (2-4) coach Mick Dennehy’s gridders’ scores were provided by a 2-yard run by QB Mike Bartsch and Brent Shepherd’s 77-yard kickoff return to the House (to go with his 66 rushing yards) with 11-seconds left in the contest. Bartsch went 5-for-10 for 70 yards.

1978 — CHS 40, HHS 0

Capital’s (6-0) Bob Petrino, Jr., ran for one score and threw for another, of 8 yards, to Mike Gillespie, while compiling 186 total yards (129 rushing, 57 passing). Teammates reaching pay-dirt were Phil Hauck (twice) and Scott Robertson , while reserves Scott Kent and Sam Getz connected on a 26-yard strike in the fourth quarter. also contributed TDs. The offensive line of Terry Clinch, Mark Ebert, Tim Crennen, Bob Pickett and Randy McDowell was “instrumental” as the Bru-crew piled up 377 total yards.

On defense, Robertson captured three of the team’s four fumble recoveries and helped limit Helena (1-5) to 162 yards of total offense, led by Curtis Jones’ 92 yards rushing.

1979 — CHS 10, HHS 7

The Bruins (3-3), under coach Jim Tuss, captured a see-saw 3-point victory, sealed by kicker Rowdy Burns' 33-yard field goal with 2:36 left, which was set up by a key Doug Abbott to Scott Davis pass. HHS (2-4) drew first blood in the second quarter on a drive that endured due to a critical Nate Miller to Steve Lebein pass, and runs by Bob Schmitz and Don Larson, setting up a 2-yard TD burst by Dave Cloud and Bruce Porch's PAT. Biff DeWolf tied it up with a 1-yard plunge to pay-dirt (Burns PAT) in the fourth, after a blocked punt by Shawn Johnson and Rick Criner's recovery.

Abbott, was 11-for-17 for 129 yards passing with Davis accounting for 40 reception yards, helping Capital to its’ sixth successive intra-city win. Schmitz rushed for 79 yards for the Bengals, while CHS' Jay Henkel gained 62, and the brown-and-gold’s defense allowed just 164 total yards and nine first downs.

1980 — HHS 14, CHS 7

Helena (2-5) scored on its last possession of the first half and its first possession after the intermission, and then its defense held off the Bruins (2-5). Dave Cloud and Bob Schmitz each rushed for touchdowns, of 1- and 7-yards, and Dave Miller booted both extra points. Defensively, Willie Johnson and Rick Herrera both recovered key fumbles, the latter on their own 16-yard line to kill a Capital drive.

Coach Mike Kramer’s Bengals edged their opponents in total offense, 268-252, led by the ground game of Cloud (81y) and Schmitz (59y). HHS quarterback Nate Miller passed for 84 yards, while Capital signal-caller Dave Ternes threw for 92. The Bruins scored on their last possession on a 14-yard Gordy Pace to Brian DeVore strike.

1981 — HHS 14, CHS 7

The Bengals (3-4) overcame a 7-0 deficit when Mike McMahon accounted for two scores in the second half – a 1-yard plunge and a 17-yard reception from QB Dave Miller, who kicked both PATs. Helena completed just four passes, but those connections played key roles in their scoring drives of 76 and 92 yards. HHS achieved a 238-183 advantage in total offensive yards, behind Terry Foster’s 131 rushing yards.

Steve Lang (8 solo, 7 assists) and Alan Morris (5 solo, 12 assists, 1 fumble recovery) led Helena’s defense, combining for 32 total tackles, with Bob Lambert posting a pair of sacks. The Bruins (5-2) had taken the lead in the opening quarter on a Mark Schilling 6-yard TD run and John Harrington’s kick. Ternes passed for 111 yards.

1982 — CHS 19, HHS 7

Bruin defensive back Kurt Keith intercepted a couple passes – the first one a pick-6 for 39-yards in the third period to break a 7-all tie – and quarterback John Harrington ran for two scores (1y, 2y) to pace Capital’s (7-1) victory in the season finale. Running back Mike Stanger rushed for 173 yards on 24 carries and Harrington passed for 90 (6-9), spearheading CHS’ 286-218 total offensive yards advantage.

Helena’s (5-3) TD came on a 9-yard jaunt by Jim Lindquist. QB Dave Miller passed for 189 yards, his main target being 6-foot-4 tight end Charlie Carson, with 9 catches for 104 yards. Both teams had five turnovers, with the Bengals recovering four fumbles.

1983 — HHS 36, CHS 28

The Bengals (4-2) fell behind 21-0 and then rang-up 36 unanswered points for one of the biggest comebacks in Vigilante Stadium history. Capital’s (5-1) Tim Coleman (9 carries, 89 yards) rushed for a pair of touchdowns, at 56- and 15-yards, and QB Paul Petrino went 5-yards for another. HHS cracked the scoreboard on the first of Jim Lindquist’s four TDs, at 1:33 left in the half, cutting the deficit to 21-6.

After the break, Helena quarterback Rob Pouliot ran for an 11-yard score and a 2-point conversion; Lindquist (26 carries, 169 yards) reached pay-dirt on runs of 71- and 1-yard, and a 30-yard strike from Pouliot; and Ken Leaf kicked a 34-yard FG. Petrino (9 completions, 150 yards) passed 13-yards to Tim McMahon for the contest’s final tally. Coach Henry Hamill’s Bengals outgained their counterparts 390 total yards (behind O-linemen Steve Keim, Todd Murphy and Shawn Koenig) to 311. HHS’ Troy Holt rushed for 68 yards and DB Kevin Kirwin swiped 2 interceptions, while CHS’ Brett Voegele caught 5 passes for 101 yards.

1984 — CHS 22, HHS 13

After a 7-all halftime tie, the Bruins (7-1) outscored their counterparts 15-7, spearheaded by quarterback Paul Petrino, who finished with 226 total yards (127 rushing, 99 passing), with one rushing TD and two scoring tosses, to Danny Hull and Scott McFarland, for 5- and 6-yards. The Bengals (3-5) had knotted the score in the second stanza after Brett Dearing forced a fumble, recovered by Steve Lindsay, and Jason Troglia’s 1-yard plunge into the end zone.

Troglia (86 yards rushing) scored their other TD in the fourth, climaxing a 70-yard drive, highlighted by two clutch Brad Quist catches from Paul McKerrow. Capital’s Hull ran for 111 yards and Doug Jackson posted 77 yards receiving, helping the brown-and-gold to a 356-151 total yards cushion over their foes. Defensively linebackers Ed Ereth, Shannon Blixt, Jon Hoovestal and Kevin Peterson “were the keys.”

1985 — HHS 21, CHS 20 (OT)

This was the first crosstown where both schools entered the season finale ranked in the top-4 in the AP poll. After falling behind 14-0, No. 4 Helena (6-2) rallied back to win by 1-point in overtime on Jon Troglia’s touchdown and Ken Leaf’s third PAT kick. The No. 3 Bruins (6-2) went on top with a pair of scores, on a 41-yard Mike Dagenais to Scott McFarland strike, a 1-yard plunge by Troy Purcell and two Jeff Tuss extra-point boots.

With 1:10 left in the third, Bengal DB Mike Burk caused a Capital fumble, which LB Mike Pouliot recovered and returned 54 yards to the House. Next, Troglia (107 yards rushing) sprinted 57-yards to knot it up at 14s in regulation. CHS’ Shannon Blixt caught a TD pass in the Montana OT, but after the PAT failed came the deciding heroics by coach Bill Sprinkle’s Bengals, which flipped the two teams year-end standings. Dagenais’ 174 yards (93 pass, 81 rush) paced Capital’s 282-167 total yards advantage.

NEXT: Part II, 1986-1998

Curt Synness can be reached at 406-594-2878 or curt52synness@gmail.com. He’s also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR