You might wonder what's up with all the mohawks at Helena's Capital High School this week.
It's not a fashion statement. Instead, it's a sign that the Bruins are back in the Class AA state championship game which they will host Friday night at Vigilante Stadium against Bozeman after an 11-year drought.
Every player on the team gets their mohawk haircut and the hair is also colored by position and also by captaincy.
"It's a pretty cool," Capital senior defensive back Cole Christensen said of the mohawks. "It's been a tradition since my dad has been here, so it's pretty cool to join in that."
Earning the right to take part in the long-time Capital tradition is one thing, winning a state championship is another and that's why the Bruins don't want to waste the opportunity.
"It doesn't happen very often," Capital head coach Kyle Mihelish said. "Getting to a state championship game and having a legitimate chance to win it. A coach texted me, 'Enjoy every moment' and that was our message this week."
Capital has enjoyed each week of the high school football season so far with 11 wins, zero losses and a shot at the school's 12th-state championship. The Bruins earned that chance by dispatching of two-time state champion Missoula Sentinel in the semifinals, as well as Western AA rival Butte in the quarterfinals.
One of those wins came against Bozeman in the first week of the season by a score of 28-21. It spring-boarded the Bruins to an undefeated season, while Bozeman dropped to 0-2 after two weeks, before winning nine in a row, culminating with a win over Gallatin last week to force a rematch with CHS for the Class AA state title.
"Bozeman, they're a darn good football team," Mihelish said of the 9-2 Hawks. "They are well-coached and two weeks ago, they were throwing the ball all over and last week, they ran for like 256 yards."
That's a far cry from the 33 yards Bozeman gained on 24 rushing attempts in the first meeting against Capital. But a lot has changed since that game in August.
"You look at the things that they had success with," Mihelish said. "From game one to game 11 we are different teams. There are a lot of similarities but we're doing different things."
A key part of the formula for the Bruins continues to be the running game. With Tom Carter and Dylan Graham, Class AA's first and sixth leading rushers respectively, there's no reason to think that will change.
"It's really fun," University of Montana commit Austin Buehler said. "Because when everyone does their job (on the offensive line) that means that Dylan and Tom can rack up those yards."
It's easy for offensive lineman to enjoy the Bruins brand of smash-mouth football. But what of playing in a state championship?
"Just really excited," Buehler said. "We have all wanted to get here since we were younger. We did what we needed to do and I'm just excited we get to be here for his experience."
For Graham, who has overcome numerous injuries to have a strong senior season, and recently committed to Montana Tech, the chance at a state title is the perfect ending to a season he couldn't have played out any better.
"It means everything," Graham said. "This is the last time for a lot of stuff — senior year. But it's good to know that we are ending it with a title shot."
Capital was the No. 1 seed out of the Western AA and in Bozeman, the Bruins are facing the No. 1 seed out of the East and one of the state's top quarterbacks in Jake Casagranda who has 2,514 yards passing and 31 touchdowns compared to just five interceptions.
Rocky Lencioni and Luke Smith are two other key players for the Hawks. Lencioni is among the leaders in receiving yards in Class AA and is also a stellar defensive back with five interceptions. Smith is the leading receiver among tight ends in Class AA while trailing just Capital's Talon Marsh in total quarterback pressures. Marsh has 51 (20 sacks, 31 hurries) compared to Smith's 33 (25 hurries, 8 sacks).
The Bruins are known for their dominant running game but the passing game averages over 200 yards too. Nick Michelotti, Tom Carter, and Tyler Kovick offer a trio of weapons at wide receiver that average at least 19 yards per reception, while Hayden Opitz has nearly 500 yards receiving at tight end, as well as seven rushing touchdowns this season for Capital.
Opitz is also one a few Bruins who was part of the state championship basketball team last March.
"It's going to be a great experience to be able to play in both (football and basketball)," Opitz said. "It's obviously going to be a different atmosphere but I'm excited for it."
Both teams know what's at stake. Bozeman is seeking its first state championship since 2019. The Bruins are hoping to win their first since 2011 and the 12th in school history.
They have already gotten to experience the mohawks. Now, their sights are set on the state championship trophy.
"I've always grown up being a Bruin," Christensen said. "So I've been around state championship teams when I was younger and it's to cool to have the chance to do that now. It's bittersweet, to know this is my last high school game but it's good to know my last one will be for a championship."
