The sense of anticipation is very real when it comes to the 2022 Helena crosstown football game between Helena High and Capital.
Friday night's showdown will be the 56th meeting all-time between the Bruins and the Bengals. Yet, this is only the second time Helena and Capital have met this late in the season with just one combined loss.
For weeks now, CHS and HHS have been atop the Class AA rankings by 406mtsports.com and they are a combined 15-1. The Bruins are the last unbeaten team in Class AA, while Helena High is the only team with one loss.
In addition to being to 15-1 overall, Helena and Capital are a combined 14-0 in the Western AA and each notched an impressive win over defending state champion Missoula Sentinel to get to this point.
With the Bruins 40-6 win over the Spartans last week, both Helena schools have clinched a first-round bye. The winner of this game will also be the top seed out of the Western AA and will have home-field advantage throughout the state championship game.
So regardless of who wins, the state championship should run through Helena and looking ahead to a No. 1 vs No. 2 showdown in the Capital City, here are some of the stats that tell the story of each program's domination this season, as well as a look back at the biggest games in crosstown football history.
Streaking into Crosstown
It's not often that you have two teams meeting on a combined 15-game winning streak but that's what we'll have Friday night at Vigilante Stadium.
Both the Bengals and Bruins are used to winning games and have made the Class AA quarterfinals in each of the past three seasons. Helena has actually made the semifinals in three of last five, including last season.
Yet, in a rivalry that dates back to 1973, only in 2011 did Capital and Helena enter the crosstown game with more combined regular-season wins.
That year Helena entered the crosstown game 9-0 compared to an 8-1 mark (17 combined wins) for the Bruins. Capital won the game and the semifinal rematch, as well as the state championship that year.
The two teams did meet in the semifinals, also in 2017, but in terms of regular season games and the combined success of the two teams, 2022 is definitely on the short list in terms of all-time crosstown matchups.
Talk about game control
If you follow college football at all, you'll hear the playoff selection committee talk about game control and in Class AA football this season, no two teams have controlled the game quite like Helena High and Capital.
While many underestimated the Bengals to start the season, following the graduation of Kaden Huot and two other D-1 commitments, as well as a deep and talented senior class, Helena, despite a loss to Great Falls High, has led every single opponent on the schedule by at least 17 points.
The Bengals dropped their season opener after grabbing a 20-3 lead against Great Falls High and nearly let a 20-point lead against Butte slip away. Since then, Helena's only single-digit victory was a three-point road win over Glacier and in that contest, the Bengals also led 24-7.
The Bruins haven't led in all of their games by at least 17 points, but they've also played as tough a schedule as any team outside of Sentinel and trailed just two times all season and never once in the fourth quarter.
Capital drew Bozeman and Billings West, the top two teams in the East in non-conference play and that season-opener against Bozeman was one of just two games this season in which the Bruins didn't lead once by at least double digits.
Helena has only trailed a few times all season in its own right and through the first eight games at least, there's no doubt these are Class AA's top two teams.
A touchdown machine
There are plenty of matchups to be excited about heading into Friday night, but it's not an over-exaggeration to say that the two most dangerous weapons in Class AA football will be on display with one of each sideline.
Capital has Tom Carter — the 200-meter state champion — who is leading Class AA in total touchdowns with 18. Despite carrying the ball just 69 times this season (just over eight attempts per game) the senior is second in the state in rushing yards (727). He also averages 10.5 yards per rushing attempt which leads the state by a wide margin (more than three yards) and is one of just three players in Class AA with over 1,000 total yards. Carter also has 13 receptions for 355 yards and averages 27.3 yards per receptions, tops in Class AA.
And if leading Class AA in touchdowns wasn't enough, Carter is also the leader in total yards from scrimmage and has 240 kickoff return yards for good measure.
The home-run hitter
As impressive as Carter has been, Helena High's Manu Melo has been his equal, at least in terms of explosive plays and eye-popping numbers.
The Helena junior has turned into a touchdown machine in his own right and has 17 total. Yet, Melo also leads Class AA in a couple of different categories with one being receiving yards (931) and touchdowns (16).
Melo also has over 500 returns yards and a kickoff return for a touchdown, which has him over 1,500 all-purpose yards for the season, a total not even Carter can quite match (1,388).
On top of all that, he's been the most dynamic home-run threat in the state and has scored a touchdown of 61 yards or more in five consecutive games. He's also been good for at least one explosive play (anything over 20 yards) in each game and has had at least one gain of 26 yards in all eight games.
Other stat leaders for Bruins/Bengals
Capital and Helena High lead Class AA in a number of other team and individual categories. For starters, the Bruins have the No. 1 scoring offense (43.1) in Class AA and the No. 1 scoring defense (11.75) as well as an average margin of victory of 31.3 points.
Capital also has the Class AA's top two sack leaders in Talon Marsh (15) and Henry Gross (9). The Bruins also have Class AA's leader in completion percentage in Joey Michelotti (67 percent), while Helena's Carter Kraft is second at 64.7. Kraft is also one of three Class AA quarterbacks with more than 2,000 yards passing and 20 touchdowns.
The junior signal-caller also set the one of the few Helena High passing records Huot didn't break during his spectacular career as Kraft became the first Bengal to ever crack the 400 yards passing with 438 against Flathead.
Now, for a look back at some of the best games in the Helena-Capital crosstown rivalry via Curt Synness.
Crosstown's best games
2010
Both teams were 4-0 heading into the late September crosstown tilt. The Bruins had appeared in a state-record five consecutive AA title games from 2005-09 (winning three times, 2006-08) and had not lost a regular season game since 2007. The Bengals prevailed 17-14, snapping a 5-game Xtown losing streak. HHS (11-2) went on to claim the State runner-up trophy, while CHS (8-4) reached the semifinals.
2008
After just three weeks, both Capital and Helena were unbeaten at 3-0, prior to what is believed to be the earliest season crosstown tilt in the 49-year history of the intra-city series. The Bruins won 34-14— in the middle of what eventually became a state record 33 consecutive victories – and finished undefeated 13-0 for their third straight AA title. HHS (7-4) qualified for the playoffs but lost in the quarterfinals.
2011
The Bengals were 9-0 and the only undefeated team in Class AA, while the Bruins were 8-1 and one of just two teams with only one loss heading into the regular season finale. Coach Pat Murphy’s CHS gridders (12-1) won 20-13 and then ran the play-off table – including a 27-0 shutout over Helena (10-2, their only losses to CHS) in the semi-finals – for the program’s 11th State championship.
2017
Capital was 4-0 and Helena 2-1, in the fifth week of the season in late September. The Bengals shutout the Bruins 9-0. HHS (9-3) went on to claim coach Tony Arntson’s fourth State runner-up trophy – after besting CHS (7-5) in the playoff semifinals, 30-9.
2013
Bengals were 8-1 and Bruins were 7-2 prior to the season finale. HHS won 19-17. The Bengals (9-2) and Bruins (7-4) both lost their playoff openers.
1983
Capital was 7-1 and Helena 6-2, heading into the regular season finale. The Bengals fell behind 21-0 by halftime, but roared back to score 36 unanswered points in the second half for the 36-21 victory. Neither team made post season play, despite fine identical 7-2 records.
1982
Each club entered the season finale intra-city clash with 6-2 records. Helena High edged their counterparts 21-20 in overtime, with kicker Ken Leaf’s successful PAT deciding the victor. Again, neither team made the playoffs, HHS finishing at 7-2 and CHS at 6-3.
