The Helena Capital Bruins and Bozeman Hawks met in the first game of the 2022 season and now they will meet in the last.
Capital (11-0), the No. 1 seed from the Western AA and Bozeman (9-2), the top seed from the Eastern AA, will play once again Friday night at Vigilante Stadium for the 2022 Class AA football state championship.
For the Bruins, this will be their 16th trip all time to the Class AA state title game, while it will be the 11th for the Hawks. Capital is 11-4 in the state championship game and hasn't been since its last trip in 2011 when the Bruins beat Billings West 39-14.
Bozeman's trip has been more recent. The Hawks (6-4 in AA state title games) defeated Butte 49-28 at Naranche Stadium in 2019, which came on the heels of state championships in 2010, 2014, and 2015.
Capital has won the last two meetings in the regular season (2021 and 2022) including a 28-21 win in Bozeman to open the season. Bozeman lost to Missoula Sentinel the next week 29-7, but hasn't lost since.
The Bruins are looking to cap a perfect season and end the longest state title drought in school history. Bozeman is seeking a fifth championship in the last 12 years and their second in the last four seasons.
Here are five storylines heading into Friday night.
The best the state has to offer
The two best teams in the regular season don't always advance to the state championship game but that's what happened in Class AA this year. Capital has won 11 straight games and only two have been by single digits (Sentinel, Bozeman).
When you add in Bozeman's nine-game winning streak the Bruins and Hawks have combined to win 20 games in a row. They aren't just winning close games though, they have each been dominant. Capital's average margin of victory is 25.6 points, while Bozeman average point differential is 17.4. Yet, during its own nine-game winning streak, the margin is 24.5.
The Bruins and Hawks finished 1-2 in our 406mtsports.com rankings to end the regular season and during the postseason, they proved to be Class AA's best.
Dominating defense
The old adage is that defense wins championships and that will certainly be true this year as Class AA's top two defenses are squaring off Friday night. Bozeman is limiting opponents to 14.9 points per game and Capital is even better at 11.3.
So far, that defense has carried over to the playoffs. Bozeman has surrendered just 32 points (16 per game) in two playoff wins compared to just 28 total points and 14 per game for Capital.
Capital shines on all three of the defense but led the state in sacks and is paced by school record-holder Talon Marsh who has 20 now, although Henry Gross isn't far behind with 13 and that duo gives the Bruins two of the top three sack leaders in the state.
Bozeman's pass rush features Luke Smith, a stellar tight end too, and he's got eight sacks. However, he's got 25 QB hurries and only Marsh (31) has more. Yet, his Capital teammates Tyler Roberts (20) and Gross (19) are third and fourth. The Bruins also hold three of the top four spots in terms of combined sacks/hurries. Marsh has 51 followed by Smith of Bozeman with 33. Then it's Gross (32) and Roberts (29), which is why Capital's sack total of 52 shatters Bozeman's (20).
In the secondary, Bozeman and Capital are both elite too.
Rocky Lencioni and Kellen Harrison are each tied for fourth in the state with five interceptions along with Capital's Tyler Kovick. However, the Bruins have three others with at least three interceptions (Tom Carter, Nick Michelotti and Quinn Hanson) for a total of 20. Bozeman has 18.
Regardless of all the raw numbers, if you like defense, you should enjoy Friday night.
A ton of talent
Class AA is Montana's highest classification so you'd expect some college talent in the state championship game and there will be plenty of that on display.
Outside of commitments, if you just look at the in-state rankings for 2023 from 247 sports, four of the top-12 prospects will be on the field led by Capital's Austin Buehler (OL/DL) who is ranked seventh. Offensive lineman Everett Carr (No. 8) represents Bozeman, while Marsh and Hayden Opitz are 11th and 12th respectively. All are rated as two-stars, while both teams have numerous others committed to play collegiately.
Tom Carter, Class AA's leading rusher (1,132) and a two-way standout with interest from Montana and Montana State will be a driving force for Capital, which boasts two rushers in the Class AA's top six. Dylan Graham (750) is the second. Bozeman will match with a pair of the top seven in receiving yards Class AA in Leniconi (857) and Smith (778), as well as Jake Casagranda's 31 touchdown passes which are second-best in AA.
The AA title game also features some of the best two-way players in the state and whether it's on the Capital or Bozeman side, there's no shortage of talent.
Coaching in the chip
Having a state championship on the resume is what every head coach dreams about and then when you get one, the goal is to get two.
That's what Bozeman's Levi Wesche can do on Friday night. He's 1-0 in state championship games and can notch that all-important second win against the Bruins.
Mihelish, on the other hand, is looking for a 1-0 start. The long-time Capital head man is no stranger to coaching in state championship games, which he has won as an assistant, but this will be his first go-around as a head coach and he's hoping to do what Wesche did — win it.
A rematch of sorts and a different kind of back-to-back
When the football season is over, some of players on the Capital football team will turn their attention towards the task of repeating as Class AA boys basketball state champions.
The Bruins defeated Bozeman last March in the Metra to win the basketball championship and if they beat the Hawks on Friday night to do the same thing in football, they will be the first team to win both AA championships in the same calendar year since — Bozeman, which defeated Hellgate in March of 2019, before knocking off Butte in 2019.
