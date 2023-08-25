MISSOULA — His coach says he's a quiet kid off the football field.

On the field, Grady Walker couldn't have been much louder Friday night.

The Montana Grizzly commit made his Missoula Sentinel varsity debut a memorable one in a 50-12 win over Billings Skyview at Missoula County Stadium. He had seven catches, a touchdown and an interception in helping his team build a 28-6 halftime lead, then showed the depth of his versatility down the stretch.

Walker was called upon to take over kicking duties in the second half because Caden Dirnberger is nursing a leg injury. Before the final whistle, Walker totaled eight catches for 105 yards and two extra points to go along with two kickoffs, two punt returns and rock-solid play in the defensive secondary.

"There's no better feeling to be playing out here with my brothers and after all the hard work we put in, it's just great to be able to put it all to the test," said Walker, whose father, Travis, played for the Griz and was Sentinel coach Dane Oliver's teammate for one year at Montana.

"We had a slow start tonight but we executed well later on. We have so many weapons, so many threats on this team. Our skill positions in my opinion are one of the best in the state easily. We're real explosive and I'm really excited to see what we can do."

Walker, a 6-foot-3 senior, attended Sentinel as a freshman back when his father was the athletic director and coach of the highly successful girls basketball team at Missoula Loyola. The family moved to Spokane where Grady excelled in football and basketball, but he's happy to be back in the Garden City and happy to be finished with the recruiting process.

"It's a lot of weight off my shoulders not worrying about recruiting and all that," he said. "Just to be able to play the game I love and have fun.

"I grew up with everyone on this team."

It took a quarter for the Spartans to click Friday. The game was scoreless until Walker scored on a 7-yard pass from Riley Allen on the first play of the second stanza, capping a drive made possible by Walker's interception.

"We've got four new starters on the o-line, so we needed to let them settle in and get the ball to our playmakers," Oliver said. "I thought Riley distributed the ball well. There's some dudes there. It helps when you're 6-6, 6-4, like Grady and Danny (Sirmon) are.

"(Evan) Hafliger had a nice touchdown catch, too. That's the strength of our team right now and they're bringing the other guys along."

By the time it was over, Sentinel piled up 532 yards to 280 for the Falcons. Sentinel was especially lethal with its passing game, which accounted for 310 yards.

"You could see the nerves and excitement early," Oliver said. "These kids do so much work for nine (regular season) opportunities. They settled in, we got a little rhythm there and just got to play football and have fun doing it.

"I think our depth wore them down a little bit, some tempo stuff we got into wore them down, and you have to play a four-quarter game. I was just super pleased with our ability to learn throughout the game and get better."

Allen finished 17 for 25 passing for 259 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 41 yards. Sentinel's Jace Koshatka amassed a game-high 79 yards rushing on three carries with two touchdowns.

Quarterback Paxton Finch and receiver Grayden Wilkinson were bright spots for the Falcons. Finch rushed for 67 yards and completed 10 of 22 passes for 193 yards with three interceptions. Wilkinson had four catches for 117 yards with one touchdown.

Photos: Missoula Sentinel vs. Billings Skyview football

Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor. Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com. Sentinel 50, Skyview 12 Scoring Sen-Grady Walker 7 pass from Riley Allen (Danny Sirmon pass from Allen) Sen-Allen 7 run (Caden Dirnberger kick) Sky-Grayden Wilkinson 70 pass from Paxton Fitch (pass failed) Sen-Brady Whitman 9 run (kick failed) Sen-Evan Hafliger 51 pass from Allen (Dirnberger kick) Sen-Jace Koshatka 64 run (Walker kick) Sen-Koshatka 4 run (Walker kick) Sky-Fitch 1 run (kick blocked) Sen-Aeden Schraeder 14 interception (Kade Robinson pass from Rudy Hess) 0 comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bill Speltz Missoulian sports editor Follow Bill Speltz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

false