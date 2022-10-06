BILLINGS — The end zones at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium may as well have Ryder English’s name stenciled in them because the sophomore running back and defensive back spent a lot of time in them Thursday night.
English scored five touchdowns — four rushing and another on a defensive fumble return — as the Bison continued to hold their season together with a 38-8 Eastern AA football victory over Billings Skyview.
The Bison played the game without senior starting quarterback Ashton Platt and senior running back Rafe Longin, who is one of the Eastern AA’s leading rushers, due to injuries. But English stepped in as did sophomore quarterback Riley Collette with some important completions to help Great Falls improve to 4-3 overall and 2-3 in the conference.
“We’re overcoming some injuries, a lot of teams could just give up and say, ‘hey, we’re done,’” Bison coach Coda Tchida said. “Our team has a lot of fight, a lot of energy, and they always bring a good attitude to the football field.”
English had a good attitude — certainly a big smile — following the game. He scored on runs of 1, 1, 57 and 2 yards to go with his 21-yard fumble return.
He carried the ball 19 times for 113 yards, almost matching exactly the 110-yards-per-game averaged by Longin when healthy.
Meanwhile, Collette completed 10 of 23 passes for 160 yards, totals that included a couple key hook-ups with Boston College-bound Reed Harris that set English up for two of his short scores.
“We’ve just had to overcome so many different barriers and blocks that it’s just second nature to us now,” said English, who credited his offensive line for his numbers. “We can have four different linemen switch and rotate, we have three different running backs that can all do the same thing … it’s really cool to see the whole team able to overcome injuries.”
Skyview (0-7, 0-5) picked up a late touchdown when Paxton Fitch found Tyson Ledsome from 12 yards out for a score. Camble Bjornstad’s two-point conversion run made it 38-8, but it was too little, too late for the Falcons, who were held to 165 total yards.
On two other occasions Skyview had the ball deep in Great Falls territory, courtesy of a Javyn Gallup interception and a long fumble return by Dayne Toney, but both times the Bison prevented the Falcons from cashing in.
Noah Johnson and Waytt DeVoss, the Bison’s all-time sack leader, had interceptions for Great Falls.
“Our defense has been playing great all season,” Tchida said. “So I expected what happened tonight to happen for us. We just bounce back every week. We’re just trying to find a way to get things done right now.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.