GREAT FALLS – C.M. Russell opened its Eastern AA football season with a 63-6 romp over Belgrade Friday night at Memorial Stadium.
Senior quarterback Cole Taylor passed for more than 350 yards and five touchdowns as the Rustlers moved to 1-0 in league play, 2-1 overall. He also scored one TD on the ground as coach Dennis Morris’ Rustlers rolled up 556 total yards against the winless Panthers (0-3).
CMR scored first on a 40-yard TD pass from Taylor to Gus Nunez in the first period, then broke the game open with 28 unanswered points in the second quarter. Tanner Groves caught a pair of TD passes from Taylor and Iziah Brown was on the receiving end of a 77-yard scoring play. Ben Hoiland also threw a TD pass for CMR.
Belgrade’s lone TD came on a 71-yard pass from Isaac Stock to Kyle Hibl in the fourth quarter.
Russell has now scored 133 points in its first three games, and Taylor has accounted for more than half of them. The 6-3, 210-pound senior recently made a verbal commitment to play next season for Montana State, where he is expected to play tight end or wide receiver.
