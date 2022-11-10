Talon Marsh is a man of few words and many accomplishments.
Many, many accomplishments.
Last week against Butte, in Helena Capital's 28-14 win, Marsh, a defensive lineman, notched two sacks and in the process, set a couple of CHS records.
One was the career sack mark at Helena Capital, which he now owns with 37. The other was the single-season sack record which now stands at 18 and counting after Marsh snapped his own CHS record of 17 sacks a year ago.
"For his career, in about eight different categories, he's going to be one or two," Capital head coach Kyle Mihelish said. "And we have had a lot of good football players come through here. Bobby and Brad Daly. The Bignell brothers. I mean Buck Buchanan Award winners and for him to put up those stats, he's just a very productive football player."
Productive on defense, productive on offense — productive at whatever he does.
Still, the numbers this season are off the charts and for his career, they are even more eye-popping.
Not only does Marsh have 18 sacks to his credit this season, he also has 21 tackles for loss and 29 hurries. That's an average of 3.9 plays in the backfield (sacks/TFL) and 2.9 hurries or what amounts to nearly seven disruptive plays per game. Last week against Butte, he had two sacks, nine hurries and six tackles.
"Sometimes, you kind of do a double-take," Mihelish said when his staff does the stats. "We were looking at it and it's like did Marsh really get nine hurries?'" That's unheard of but they are legit."
"He gets it done on the football field."
Frankly, Marsh dominates and just not just on the gridiron.
As a wrestler for the Bruins, he's a two-time state placer and is the defending Class AA state champion in the heavyweight class after going undefeated as a junior (31-0 with 23 pins). He also won the quick-pin award at the 2022 All-Class State Wrestling Tournament.
However, Marsh isn't resting on his laurels on his records. He has one goal in mind and that's winning a state championship. First though, he and the Bruins will need to get there, which means knocking off Missoula Sentinel in the semifinals on Friday night.
"Our senior class has been thinking about this for a long time," Marsh said. "As (Tom Carter) always says, we have been dreaming of this moment for as long as we can remember. It's really special and we want to take advantage of it."
As far as the sack record and all of his other accolades?
"That stuff doesn't mean anything to me," Marsh said. "It's cool to be mentioned with some of the Capital greats. But I wouldn't have done it without having great teammates and great coaches and the only stat I care about is winning or losing. That's all that matters."
Behind a stellar defense, the Bruins haven't lost this season (10-0) and Marsh has played a key role in that, not just with sacks but 65 tackles, four pass breakups, a blocked kick, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. His commitment to winning is also evidenced by the fact that he rarely comes off the field on defense and is also used as a lead blocker for the Bruins on offense.
"He's been a joy to coach," Mihelish said. "And we've gotten a lot of mileage out of the young man. I know that."
The Bruins are hoping to need him for at least two more games and just like the true competitor that he is, Marsh, a Montana State football commit, can't wait.
"Every year, our goal is to try and make the state championship game," he said. "That's what Coach Mihelish tells us and now that we actually have the opportunity to do it, if we get this game (vs Sentinel) that's pretty cool."
So is the chance to become part of Capital football lore.
"We were watching videos downstairs of (Capital) playing back in the day," Marsh said. "You could see the snow coming down when they were playing for titles and it looks really cool and now, to be a part of it, it's pretty special."
Marsh and the Bruins will look to punch Capital's first ticket to the Class AA state title game since 2011 with a win on Friday night against Sentinel. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
