Helena High head coach Dane Broadhead is running out of ways to describe wide receiver Manu Melo. But after the way the junior performed in the 34-7 win for the Bengals over Kalispell Flathead, he'll have to keep trying.
"He just makes plays," Broadhead said. "He just sees the field so well. I mean credit to the offensive line blocking for him and Carter for getting him a good ball, but he's electric with the ball in his hands. He's a special kid."
On the field this season, he's been more than special — try unstoppable. The junior entered Friday with 12 total touchdowns this season and on Friday at Vigilante Stadium against Flathead, he scored three more.
The first was a Melo special, which means a big play.
Flathead actually grabbed the lead first on a 42-yard touchdown pass from Jackson Walker to Jaden Williams, giving the Braves a 7-0 advantage.
Yet, it turned out to be their only lead of the night and it didn't last long. Tevin Wetzel scored on a two-yard run to tie the game a few minutes later in the opening stanza. And on the first play of the second quarter, with the score tied 7-7, Wetzel found the end zone again, this time on a 14-yard reception from Carter Kraft.
However, the game didn't really break open until Melo made his first big play, which was an 82-yard touchdown catch at the 7:13 mark of the second quarter.
Carter Kraft to Manu Melo. 82-yard touchdown! 20-7 Bengals. Melo's 13th TD. Perfect ball too. Right in stride. 7:13 2Q Helena leads. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/S6efPhtl6H— Chris Peterson (@cmpetey406) October 8, 2022
"Manu is a great player and he has a distinct personality to his routes," Kraft said. "He has that wiggle and the shakes and all that really helps him get open. He's been working his butt off and it's just starting to show."
It showed up in the form of nine receptions for 228 yards on Friday night. Four of those receptions went for least 23 yards and twice, Melo went at least 49 yards for a touchdown.
"That was for sure a fire-starter," Melo said of his 82-yard touchdown. "We were a little bit down on ourselves. We started a little weak, but after that, we really got going."
His second big play was the first (from scrimmage) of the second half and for the Braves, who came into the game 1-5 overall, it was a dagger right to the heart.
Flathead started the second half by attempting a surprise onside kick. It failed and on the next play, Melo took a shovel pass 49 yards for six and it was effectively game over.
Manu Melo takes the shovel pass 49 yards for a touchdown. 14 TDs now. 27-7 Bengals. 11:48 left. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/xtPALGV3EP— Chris Peterson (@cmpetey406) October 8, 2022
"The quarterback is putting the ball in the right spot and all I have to do is get past the defender," Melo said. "And that's what I've been doing."
It's easier said than done of course and Melo wasn't done finding the end zone. Early in the fourth quarter, after Kraft converted a third-and-long by finding Colter Petre for 20, Melo scored a rushing TD from seven yards out, putting the icing on Helena's 34-7 win, it's sixth straight.
"It was great, especially on senior night," Broadhead said. "It was a little ugly at times but we found a way to get it done."
Kraft finished the game 22-of-37 for 388 yards and three touchdown passes but he did throw one interception. The Helena defense picked off two passes yet the Bengals also lost two fumbles, one as Melu was stretching for the goal line in the third quarter.
Tevin Wetzel, who got the start for the injured Cade Holland, carried the ball 14 times for 64 yards. He also caught a 14-yard pass for a second touchdown.
Walker finished the game 16-of-33 for the Braves for 146 yards as well as rushing the ball 25 times for 114 yards.
Helena High (6-1, 5-0) has the second-longest winning streak in the Class AA behind Capital and will put it on the line next week against Missoula Big Sky on the road. The Bruins and Bengals are tied for first in the Western AA. Flathead (1-6, 0-5) will take on Glacier in a crosstown matchup in Kalispell.
"They played tough," Broadhead said of Flathead. "They ran the ball well and they did some good things. But we found a way to get it done and make the plays when we needed to. We wanted a win for these seniors and we are really happy we accomplished that."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.