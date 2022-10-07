MISSOULA – Helena Capital running back Tom Carter took a handoff, burst to the outside, and was off to the races for an 80-yard touchdown. The 200-meter dash Montana state champion put on the afterburners, leaving everyone in his rearview.
But when he turned around, there was yellow laundry laying on the field near the line of scrimmage. A holding call brought his score all the way back and then some, yet his reaction was rather composed. He walked back down the field unbothered, chatting leisurely with a member of the opposition.
That’s because Carter already had three touchdowns.
One penalty away from four, the senior tailback with an offer to Montana State University pushed his team to 7-0 on Thursday night from Missoula, beating Hellgate 52-13.
“Somebody long ago said get the ball in your playmaker’s hands, and that’s what we try to do,” said Bruins head coach Kyle Mihelish.
They do that in a fast, fun-to-watch, up-tempo manner that keeps defenses off kilter. By calling a variety of bubble screens, reverse handoffs and other creative actions, they get the ball out fast.
And they don’t stop. Up 45-13 midway through the fourth, Capital continued to run it down Hellgate’s throat. The visitors even elected to go no huddle, giving no rest to the weary when running back Lance Baumgart scored late.
“I do like our tempo, we wanted to work some tempo stuff,” Mihelish said. “We can be a four-minute (offense), up-tempo, just regular run plays in and out, but I like our philosophy on offense.”
Meanwhile, there were no hard feelings on the home team’s side of things.
Trailing just 8-6 midway through the second quarter before things got out of reach, the Knights were smelling upset. However, a bad close to the half saw Carter score a touchdown and Bruins cornerback Quinn Hanson record a 55-yard pick-6 to let a “damn good team” take control of the game.
“We’ve been in some games that I thought we definitely could have won and it just comes down to execution, especially in the second half,” Hellgate head coach Ryne Nelson said. “We seem to play pretty well against some of the better teams in the state though, so happy about the fact that we kind of rise up and competed against these guys.”
Hellgate recorded their scores courtesy of quarterback Connor Dick and running back Alden Hellem. Dick showed his dual-threat ability with a nine-yard score in the first quarter while Hellem plunged in from four yards out just before the halftime break.
Griz commit comes to town
Despite the loss for the home team, University of Montana fans got to see a future player take center stage. Hayden Opitz, a Class of 2023 Griz commit, was on the field as a member of the Bruins.
The 6-foot-3 athlete dazzled in more ways than one, giving something for Hellgate fans doubling as Griz fans to be thankful for. He scored two touchdowns, one on the ground and one through the air, while also reeling in a two-point conversion.
"There's nowhere like Missoula," Opitz said fondly of his soon-to-be home. "Even though we came out to a rough start here, I'm glad we got the win."
He left his fingerprints all over that effort, leaving questions to be answered about where he'll play at the collegiate level. Listed as an athlete in the recruiting world, the Helena-native has spent time at tight end, wide receiver, running back, linebacker and defensive end.
The jury is still out on where he'll line up when he arrives at UM next year. It very well could come down to where he's needed most.
"I'm not really sure yet and I'm not sure the coaches are yet either," Opitz said about which position he'll be taking up at the next level. "I'm open to play anything and I'm just happy to be a part of it."
What's next
Hellgate's playoff odds are dwindling and fast. Currently sitting at 2-5 with the loss, the best they can finish on the season is 4-5.
But doing that could potentially sneak them into the playoffs. The Knights will square off with Butte next week, which is 3-3 at the time of this writing, and Glacier the following week, which is also 3-3.
They'll need some help, but a pair of wins will at the very least earn them consideration.
As for Capital, it is in the midst of its best season since going 12-1 and winning the state championship in 2011-2012. At 7-0, it'll look to prove it's worth the hype with two signature matchups remaining.
Next week, the Bruins play a 5-1 Missoula Sentinel squad, and follow that up with a regular-season crosstown finale versus Helena.
