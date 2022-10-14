HELENA — Friday's night Class AA showdown between Helena Capital and Missoula Sentinel had the feel of a heavyweight fight.
It was the No. 1 team in the state against the two-time state champions. But after landing a big blow early, and body shots throughout, as well as couple of knockout punches in the fourth quarter, the heavyweight fight, turned into a no-contest as the Bruins rolled to a 40-6 win over No. 3 Sentinel Friday night at Vigilante Stadium.
"This was one of our biggest wins (in a while)," Head coach Kyle Mihelish said. "It was great for Capital High football and it's great for the program."
And right from the start, CHS came out throwing haymakers.
Following a three-and-out forced by the Capital defense, the Bruins had the ball at their own 49-yard line, with the perfect play drawn up. Capital had trip receivers to one side of the field, isolating Tom Carter and it worked to perfection as Joey Michelotti found the 200-meter state champion for a 51-yard score to make it 7-0 Bruins 94 seconds into the game.
"We drew that (play) up this week," Michelotti said."Tom was on and out-and-up and it was a great play call. It was just a great confidence boost and it helped us win the game."
"It was awesome," Carter said. "Coach (Matt Reyant) drew up a great play and the quarterback threw a great ball. We wanted to come out and take a shot."
Aggressiveness was the name of the game for the Bruins all night, especially on fourth down. But when you run the ball 38 times for 226 yards, it makes it easier to roll the dice.
"I usually don't go for it on fourth down that much," Mihelish said. "But we have to be able to get one yard. I was disappointed the one time we missed it, but credit to the offensive line, they controlled the line of scrimmage. That was impressive."
"I need to get those guys donuts or something," Michelotti said of the O-line. "They played amazing. They kept me clean the whole game and played great."
Capital's second drive didn't require a fourth-down conversion though as passes from Michelotti to Hayden Opitz and Tyler Kovick gave the Bruins a first-and-goal that Opitz eventually converted into two-yard touchdown run, making it 13-0 Bruins after one quarter.
Early in the second, Sentinel got on the board as Riley Allen connected with Brandon Rondeau on a 13-yard touchdown. It was a scoring drive that also featured a 44-yard run play by Adam Jones and at the 10:12 mark in the second, the CHS lead was down to 13-6.
On the ensuing possession, driving into the wind, Capital turned the game over to its offensive line and the running game. Dylan Graham ripped off a 20-yard run and after a fourth-down conversion, Graham found his way into the end zone from 32 yards out, sending CHS into the break leading 20-6.
"It's huge when you can take time off the clock, control the line of scrimmage and get first downs," Mihelish said. "Credit to the offensive line and the running backs. Coach Hogan and the offensive staff do a great job with run schematics and we ran a lot of that old-school power."
In the second half, the Bruins could have run power on every play and at times, it felt like they did, with a fake punt mixed in. Sentinel did hold the Bruins on the first drive of the second half, stuffing CHS short of the line to gain on a fourth down.
The Spartans then drove into Capital territory before turning the ball over on downs. On the next possession, the Bruins converted not one, but two fourth downs. The first was on a fake punt by Tyler Kovick that got 18 yards. Then, facing a fourth-and-four, the Bruins ran — you guessed it — power. Carter needed four yards and got 20. He scored from six yards out one play later, sending the game to the fourth with Capital leading 26-6.
"We have so much confidence in our offensive line," Carter said. "And they just dominated all night up front."
On the next drive, Capital again drove the field again without much aid from the passing game (one completion) as Graham scored from six yards out and when Hudsen Grovom connected with Nick Michelotti on a 68-yard touchdown with four minutes to go, it was the final blow to a staggering Sentinel team.
"It feels so great," Joey Michelotti said of the win. "Especially losing to them 30 whatever to 0 last time. It's just a great feeling."
When it was all said and done, the Bruins defeated Sentinel for the first time since 2012 thanks to 494 yards of total offense and more than 100 yards on the ground in each half. Graham had a monster game with 25 carries for 159 yards and two touchdowns. Carter added six for 42 yards on the ground, as well as two receptions for 55 yards and a score. Nick Michelotti only caught two passes but produced 95 yards and a touchdown.
At the quarterback position, both Capital signal-callers were stellar. Joey Michelotti completed 9-of-10 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown, while Grovom was 5-for-6 for 78. Combined, the Bruins completed 14-of-16 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.
Adam Jones ran the ball 12 times for 76 yards for Sentinel. He also had three receptions for 23 yards. Allen completed 11-of-25 passes for 79 yards and threw one touchdown. Sentinel as a team was held to just 242 yards of total offense.
"There was a little chattering, a little talk out of that side of the state," Mihelish said. "The kids took that to heart. When you believe you're a good football team and someone kind of ridicules you, it puts some fire in your belly."
It certainly looked like the Bruins had some added motivation and after beating West for the first time in 1,400 days earlier this season, Capital ended a six-game losing streak to Sentinel that spanned a decade.
Next up on the Bruins' revenge tour is Helena High, a team that's beaten Capital two years in a row.
"I'm so excited," Joey Michelotti said of crosstown. "Especially after the loss last year. We're going to have some extra fuel for that game."
As if any will be needed.
It's going to be No. 1 vs No. 2 (in the 406mtsports.com rankings) and in the Western AA. The winner not only gets crosstown bragging rights in Helena, but home-field advantage throughout the Class AA playoffs.
Let the hype begin.
