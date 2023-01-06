The awards keep on coming for the Helena Capital football team as Talon Marsh, a key part of the Bruins 2022 Class AA state championship team, was named Montana's Gatorade Player of the Year on Friday.
Marsh finished a dominant career with a truly spectacular senior season that featured 71 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 23 sacks and 37 hurries. Marsh is the single-season record holder for Capital for all three categories. He also holds the career marks for sacks (43), tackles for loss (59) and hurries (57). Marsh holds a total of 10 CHS school records.
"Congratulations to Talon," Capital head coach Kyle Mihelish said. "He's been starting for us since he was a sophomore. He's put up magnificent numbers and he's certainly dedicated himself, so he deserves it."
The two-time all-state performer also saved his best football for when it mattered most.
The Bruins had three playoff wins en route to the Class AA state title and in those contests, Marsh totaled seven sacks, 17 hurries and four tackles for loss.
In the state championship game alone, the 6-foot-1, 235-pounder who is signed to play for Montana State, had three sacks, six hurries and eight total stops in the 35-14 win that clinched Capital's first state championship since 2011. It also capped a perfect 12-0 season.
Additionally, Marsh also played offensive situationally for the Bruins. He was used as an offensive lineman and lead blocker and was a staple near the goal-line for the Bruins. He's also a two-time all-state performer in wrestling and is the defending 285-pound state champion in Class AA. He's lost one match over the past two seasons and won the quick-pin award at the 2022 All-Class State Wrestling Tournament.
Helena High's Dane Broadhead was quoted in the Gatorade Player of the Year release talking about Marsh and how difficult it is to coach against him:
“I’d label him as one of the most dominant defensive players we’ve seen in a long time,” Broadhead said. “You really had to game plan around him and whatever you did, he found a way to be productive. He takes over games.”
Last November, in the run up to the state title game, Mihelish also talked about Marsh's incredible production.
"Sometimes, you kind of do a double-take," he said when his staff does the stats. "We were looking at it and it's like did Marsh really get nine hurries?'" That's unheard of but they are legit."
"He gets it done on the football field."
As far as where he ranks among all-time great Capital football players, Mihelish said he's got to be up there, especially at his position.
"At his position, he certainly goes down as the best," Mihelish said. "It's been pretty impressive what he's been able to do over the past three years."
Marsh joins recent Gatorade Montana Football Players of the Year Taco Dowler (2021-22, Billings West), Dylan Rollins (2020-21, Sentinel), Tommy Mellott (2019-20, Butte High), and Carson Rostad (2018-19, Hamilton), among the state’s list of former award winners.
Marsh is the second Gatorade Player of the Year at Capital in the past year. Brayden Koch became Capital's first-ever boys basketball player to win the award last March.
The Bruins have had six Gatorade Players of the Year total dating back to 2018-2019 as Audrey Hofer won the award twice for volleyball seasons in 2018, 2020, while Paige Bartsch (volleyball, 2019) and Dani Bartsch (girls basketball, 2020-2021) also won Gatorade Player of the Year.
