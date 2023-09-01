The margin between victory and defeat can be razor thin in Class AA football.

And Friday night at Vigilante Stadium in Helena, in a hard-fought battle between the Helena Bengals and Billings West Golden Bears, that was proven true once again.

Ultimately, the Bengals made a few more plays in a 21-14 win and none proved bigger than Manu Melo's 65-yard punt return with under five minutes remaining.

"The punt return team did a great job to spurn Manu there," Helena High head coach Dane Broadhead said. "So that was cool to see. Guys stepped up and we just made a few more plays in the end."

For three quarters, West and Helena High, a pair of 0-1 teams, traded blows back-and-forth, but late in the third quarter, West landed one of its biggest as Reece Valdez went 29 yards for the Bears only touchdown.

That put West in front 14-7 with 12:56 left in the game.

"That's a really good football team," Broadhead said. "I know people will look at the record and see 0-2, but they are going to win a lot of games. It was nice to get challenged like that and show up."

Melo certainly rose to the challenge.

The Helena wideout who battled injuries throughout the game, fielded the punt at his own 20 with just under five minutes left, and seconds later, the Bengals were inside the West 15-yard line.

"My blocks were good and I just saw some space," Melo said. "Then I just used my speed and took off. I knew I was going to get going."

After Melo's return, Helena finally had momentum. But the offense still needed to execute and Carter Kraft paid off the drive with a five-yard touchdown run, putting Helena in front 21-14 with 3:15 left.

That was the second touchdown for the Bengals in a three-minute span as Kraft found Jaxan Lieberg in the end zone on fourth-and-10 at the 6:56 mark of the fourth quarter to even the score at 14.

"We had a couple of younger guys step up," Kraft said. "(Jaxan) Lieberg, (Tevin) Wetzel — the list could go on and on. But those guys really stepped up and it showed."

"Jaxan is a kid that isn't new to us," Broadhead said. "Maybe some people around the state have seen him play hoops. But the kid is a baller. Carter did a great job of extending (the play) and finding him in the back of the end zone and how (Lieberg) got a foot down, I have no idea."

The junior wideout caught 10 passes for 93 yards in the win. He also caught one of the two touchdown passes thrown by Kraft.

West opened the scoring with a 40-yard field goal from Jacob Kauwe in the opening stanza, yet the Bengals grabbed their first lead when Kraft connected with Sam Ark on the nine-yard touchdown with 6:19 to go before intermission.

Kauwe hit a 24-yarder midway through the third quarter to cut the deficit to one, before Valdez broke off his 29-yard touchdown run, sending West into the fourth leading 14-7.

Yet, West wasn't able to hang on, giving up two touchdowns in three minutes to lose the lead.

The Bears did advance the ball to the Helena 10 on their final possession, in the final minute, as Drew McDowell connected with tight end Matt Ludwig down the sideline for a big gain.

Yet, a sack by Helena's Kyler Larson pushed the Bears back, and three passes into the end zone from the 20 fell incomplete, allowing Helena High to line up in victory formation.

"I thought our team did a good job of battling," West head coach Rob Stanton said. "We got down a little bit and had the tides turn on us. We had some really good defensive plays, we just didn't make a couple at the end.

"Of course, to be in the game, we made a couple of plays and had some kids step up," he added. "The last couple of games have come down to the last second and we just haven't converted, so hopefully, we can take care of that with a little more detail in practice this next week."

The difference between 2-0 and 0-2, isn't all that great. The Bengals were a play or two from winning in Bozeman last week.

And if it wasn't for Kraft's fourth-down touchdown pass or Melo's 65-yard punt return, it could be Helena sitting at 0-2, instead of Billings West.

"We started this year just like last year," Kraft said. "We came out with a loss that obviously hurt. But we rallied back and won (Friday) and now it's time for us to just keep getting better."

Kraft completed 24-of-45 passes in the win for the Bengals for 241 yards. He also rushed 10 times for 35 yards and a score, accounting for three touchdowns total including the scoring strikes to Ark and Lieberg. Melo had four receptions for 56 yards in addition to his 65-yard punt return.

The Helena defense also did it's part, with two takeaways on its own side of the field and also forcing the Bears twice to settle for Kauwe field goals.

McDowell completed 21-of-41 passes for 266 yards for West. He didn't have any touchdowns, but did throw one interception. Malachi Claunch was the game's leading rusher with 16 carries for 74 yards.

Helena High (1-1) will hit the road to take on Hellgate in its Western AA opener next week. Billings West (0-2) will pay a visit to CMR.

Photos: Helena High rallies past Billings West