MISSOULA — The celebration for Helena High didn’t truly begin until first-year head coach Dane Broadhead came sprinting into the locker room Friday at Missoula County Stadium.
He was showered by over a dozen water bottles while his players joyously jumped around him. The Bengals had just beaten the top-ranked Missoula Sentinel Spartans, snapping the two-time defending Class AA champions’ 25-game win streak with a 35-7 win.
“That was awesome,” Broadhead said, still soaked with water. “I just couldn’t be more proud of our guys. They really showed up, really answered the bell tonight. Our seniors led the way and everybody else kind of followed. Man, they did a fantastic job.”
The turning point came early in the second half. The Bengals were in danger of losing their halftime lead after Sentinel's Matthew Van Horn came up with an interception on the opening drive.
The Spartans marched down the field as they looked like they’d convert the turnover into a touchdown after trailing 13-7 at the intermission. Bengals 5-foot-9 defensive back Sam Ark stepped up with a clutch interception in the end zone in coverage of a 6-foot-5 tight end.
Helena drove to Sentinel’s 36-yard line, punted the ball, Sentinel muffed the punt and the Bengals recovered at the 20. They turned that into a touchdown, one of running back Cade Holland’s three second-half rushing scores, as they ripped off 22 consecutive points to end the game.
“It was about the most catastrophic start we could have had,” Broadhead said. “We throw a pick, an unforced error, and have a silly penalty with the late hit out of bounds. But man, Sam Ark stepped up and made a huge play. That kind of turned the momentum back around. It allowed us to catch our breath and just keep playing.”
Holland bulldozed his way to 87 yards and three touchdowns on 16 runs. He carried defenders into the end zone on his 20-yard score after the muffed punt, giving Helena a 19-7 lead with 3:06 left in the third quarter.
After Carter Kraft’s long completion to Carson Anderson, Holland punched in a 3-yard TD run for a 26-7 lead with 10:50 remaining in the game. Kraft finished 16-of-28 passing for 231 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Manu Melo’s punt return then set up Holland for an 18-yard TD run in which he reversed field, pushing the lead to 33-7 with 8:46 to play. Helena added a safety when Sentinel lined up to punt and had the snap go out of the end zone. That completed the scoring with 8:01 to play.
“What also made it a special win was coach (Scott) Evans — kind of the architect if you look at the history of Helena High football, him and coach (Tony) Arntson built this thing — he was in attendance tonight,” Broadhead said. “I know he was up on the radio, so really cool to have him and share that moment with him because he built it and we were just carrying on the legacy. Man, our guys really played well tonight.”
Helena had built a 13-7 lead at the intermission by scoring the final two touchdowns of the half. Melo showed his blazing speed on a 69-yard catch-and-run touchdown to tie the game 7-7 with 6:54 left in the second quarter.
Two drives later, Manu caught a 14-yard touchdown pass in double coverage on third-and-10 for a 13-7 lead with 0:44 left in the half. He finished with five catches for 96 yards and two scores.
Earlier, Helena had converted a fake punt while driving to Sentinel’s 16-yard line, but Tyler Christensen intercepted a pass. Christensen then caught a 59-yard pass as the Spartans converted that turnover into a 16-yard catch-and-run touchdown by Adam Jones for a 7-0 lead with 9:24 left in the second quarter.
Sentinel came in averaging 34 points per game but was limited to 218 yards of offense and 14 first downs. They passed for 175 yards and rushed for 43 yards as the Bengals held Montana State commit Adam Jones to 13 yards on six carries and 25 yards on six catches after he had back-to-back 100-yard rushing games.
“Our kids tackled extremely well tonight,” Broadhead said. “We knew we had to, especially against Jones and those guys, they’re too good out in space. They just played, they executed, they came up with big stops when we needed to. They played 11 guys getting to the football, which was really fun to watch.”
The Bengals improved to 4-1 overall as they won for the fourth consecutive time since a 30-27 loss to Great Falls High in the season opener. They moved to 3-0 in Western AA action, keeping pace atop the conference with crosstown rival Helena Capital.
While the Bengals and Spartans duked it out, the Bruins moved to 5-0, 3-0 with a 35-27 home win over Kalispell Glacier. Helena plays next week at Glacier, which dropped to 3-2, 1-2 following it second straight loss after losing to Sentinel last week, 38-31.
Sentinel fell to 4-1, 2-1 as it lost for the first time since Nov. 15, 2019. The Spartans will look to rebound at home next week against Kalispell Flathead, which is 1-4, 0-3.
“It’s a big win,” said Ark, who also intercepted a pass in the first half against Riley Allen, who finished 14-of-31 passing for 171 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. “It’s a big momentum shifter for us to keep going forward against Glacier.”
“It’s a big confidence boost for our guys,” Broadhead added. “It’s definitely a big shot in the arm going forward.”
Holland added: “It’s fun. It’s insane. Just celebrating in the locker room, it was a good time.”
