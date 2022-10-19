Injuries might have disrupted the high school football career of Dylan Graham, but the Helena Capital senior refused to let it be derailed.
The 5-foot-10, 180-pound running back, is also a two-time all-state wrestler. But after blowing out his knee in a road game against Butte last fall, Graham had to give up his junior season of wrestling, just like his sophomore season was limited to just six games due an LCL injury at the start of the season.
Oh, and he also dislocated his elbow as a junior, two games before suffering the knee injury in the Mining City.
"It's been really mentally challenging," Graham said on Wednesday. "But it's all worth it in the end to be able to come back and play in games like (crosstown)."
As a sophomore, Graham saw the field in Helena's 12-6 win over the Bruins, notching nine carries for 24 yards during a season that saw him carry the ball 67 times for 350 yards and score four touchdowns. He also saw limited action a year ago in the crosstown game as he piled up 559 yards and seven touchdowns on 74 attempts total as a junior.
However, Graham hasn't seen the field in a crosstown game at 100 percent, something that will change on Friday night.
"In my varsity career, we haven't won a crosstown game," Graham said. "We haven't won in two years so I'd love to finish out the regular season of my senior year with a win over our crosstown rival."
Graham should have a major role to play in Friday's game and the postseason, which was always the plan, at least as Capital head coach Kyle Mihelish tells it. But it still took some patience from Graham, who was itching to get back to a full-time role.
"It took me about seven months (to recover)," Graham said. "I went to track practice and sprinted for the first time and that's when it really hit me (being back)."
Still, there was no reason to rush it.
"Me and coach (Mihelish) sat down before the season and he told me the whole plan and the whole vision," Graham said. "He wanted to sit me for a couple of games and make sure I was healthy for conference play and you know, it's worked out well and I'm just excited to be back playing football again."
Not just playing either, but producing at a really high level, even if it took time to build up to it.
In the first two games against Bozeman and Billings West, Graham got just nine total carries. In the seven games he's played total, only three times has he hit 10 carries.
Yet, that's starting to change and in the past few weeks, twice, Graham has had at least 17 carries and it's not a coincidence that the added workload came in top-3 matchups against Glacier and Sentinel (both wins).
Against the Wolfpack, Graham was instrumental in a second-half rally for the Bruins as he carried the ball 17 times for 103 and two touchdowns.
Last Friday against Sentinel, his season hit a crescendo.
Facing the two-time defending champions and also a stiff wind at times, the Capital offense turned the game over to Graham, fellow running back Tom Carter, and the offensive line.
The result was the best game of Graham's career and a performance that included 162 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries, highlighted by a 32-yard touchdown run.
It was the third 100-yard game of the season for Graham (in seven total) and fourth with 100 total yards as he ran for 88 and had a 52-yard receiving touchdown against Big Sky for a total of 140.
For the season, he's got 539 yards on 74 carries and trails only Carter in Class AA in terms of rushing yards per attempt (7.3). He's also scored eight total touchdowns and helped CHS to its perfect 8-0 record.
"This season has really exceeded my expectations," Graham said. "I haven't had this much fun playing football in a long time."
"A lot of people probably didn't like our plan," Mihelish said of Graham. "But we wanted Dylan for this time of year. We knew what he was capable of and he had a breakout game last week. It's nice to see him having success in the latter part of the season."
This is the time of year when running the football matters and as the Bruins look to wrap up a perfect regular season and aim down the road for a Class AA state championship, Graham is yet another weapon on an offense chock full of them.
And after dealing with injuries for most of his high school career, Graham is simply enjoying his health and embracing the moment.
"I really like to compete and when that's gone, it's hard," he said. "So (playing football) means even more now. I'm just blessed to even have this opportunity to come out here and play again."
As far as a crosstown win, what would that mean?
"Everything."
