"WOOOOOOOOOOO!"
With his arms raised over his head, and a huge smile on his face, that was the sound that erupted from Talon Marsh as the Helena Capital Bruins broke their huddle following a 13-3 win over Helena High on Friday night.
Marsh, the senior defensive lineman, hadn't beat Helena High as a varsity player and after two years of frustration, a yell of joy was a fitting way to let it out.
"This one felt personal," he said. "And to walk away with a win, is just...unbelievable."
After averaging nearly 80 points a game combined coming in, top-ranked Capital and No. 2 Helena scored just 16 points in their crosstown matchup at Vigilante Stadium. But that shouldn't be a surprise as only one team in the last four crosstown games has reached 20 points (Helena High with 21 in 2021) and each of the last four has seen the loser score in single digits.
Still, a crosstown win is a crosstown win and 9-0, is 9-0.
"This is something you'll never forget," Capital's Tom Carter said. "It's been a long time coming. Our coaches drew up a great game plan. It just feels awesome."
In a game where there wasn't a lot of offensive firepower, Carter provided some for Capital, especially on a key drive in the second quarter.
Early on, there was a feeling out process and the first four drives saw the Bruins and Bengals combine for just one first down, three 3-and-outs and four punts.
But in the second quarter, with the insertion of Hudsen Grovom at quarterback, the Bruins found a rhythm for the first time. Carter and Dylan Graham each ran for first downs and Grovom also connected with Nick Mickelotti on a key third down.
A few plays later, facing a fourth-and-six, Grovom passed the ball to Carter in the flat, who got just enough for the first down. Two plays later, the Class AA 200-meter state champ powered his way into the end zone, making it 6-0 Bruins after a missed PAT at the 7:32 mark of the second quarter.
"Just those big fellas pushing me into the end zone and opening those holes me," Carter said. "It was awesome and with that great of an offensive line, you can do anything."
In the last few minutes of the half, Helena was able to mount a drive, aided by a few Capital penalties. Eventually, the Bengals reached the 10 before settling for a Colter Petre field goal that made it 6-3 at the half in favor of CHS.
"Honestly, in the first half, we did some decent things," Helena High head coach Dane Broadhead said. "But we just had way too many penalties. We didn't handle the emotion well enough of being in a really big game and that's on me."
The difference in the first half was red-zone execution as each team got just one goal-to-go opportunity. The difference in the second half, was the Capital running game and also tight end Hayden Opitz.
Starting at its own 20, Capital went on a 12-play 80-yard drive to open the third quarter and twice on third down, QB Joey Michelotti found Opitz for a conversion.
A couple of plays after the second one, a gain of 20, Opitz powered his way into the end zone from 12 yards out and took a few Helena defenders with him.
"We practice that play all the time and it's my favorite," Opitz said of his touchdown run. "I saw a little hole and I hit it and my buddies helped me in from there."
The second touchdown came at the 7:33 mark of the third quarter and would serve as the final points of the game.
"It's great feeling to be able to win the town," Opitz said. "It was tough, hard-nosed football. In the first half, we couldn't really get anything going but then we were able to get our running game going and built on it from there."
The running game is the staple of the Capital offense and at a key moment in third quarter, pinned at their own five-yard line, facing a third-and-10, the Bruins ran Carter on their patented power play and it picked up 20 yards and a first down.
Capital didn't score on the drive, but the Bengals didn't threaten to score again either and the running game was enough to salt away the Bruins ninth win of the season, one that locks up home-field advantage throughout the Class AA playoffs.
"That was an old-school football game," Capital head coach Kyle Mihelish said. "And boy, was it hard-fought. I thought both defenses played really well. Credit to (Helena Defensive Coordinator Ryan Schulte) for coming up with a good game plan and bottling up our guys."
Yet, Carter still found a way to eclipse 100 total yards. He had 89 on the ground and 17 as a receiver to get 106 total to go along with his touchdown.
"We have been waiting our whole lives for this," Carter said. "Senior year of crosstown is something special."
As a team, Capital had 167 yards on the ground and 307 total. Graham finished with 52. Opitz had four receptions for 48 yards and also 21 on the ground.
Joey Michelotti completed 10-of-20 passes for 102 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Helena's Carter Kraft completed 20-of-33 passes for 156 yards but the Bengals managed just 13 rushing yards on 15 attempts. Manu Melo was also limited to 47 yards on five receptions.
"We take pride in being able to run the football," Mihelish said. "Our offensive line takes pride in that and that first drive of the second half was huge."
Crosstown also turned out to be another stop on Capital's revenge tour as the Bruins have now avenged each of their losses from the 2021 season, on their way to an undefeated regular-season record and the top overall seed in the playoffs.
"I told them to enjoy this and to be happy," Mihelish said. "This is a big win for us. But come Monday, we'll be ready to rock and roll."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.