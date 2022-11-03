With the cold front that has swept across Montana, it sure feels like it's time for playoff football and in Class AA, the final eight teams will hit the field Friday night.
Last week, in the first round of the playoffs, home teams mostly took care of business with Butte High being the lone road team to win, with its upset of Great Falls High.
The Bulldogs' reward is a trip to Helena, to take on unbeaten and top overall seed Helena Capital. The top-ranked Bruins will host Butte at 7:30 p.m. in the second of back-to-back quarterfinal games at Vigilante Stadium on Friday.
Helena High, which also earned a first-round bye as the No. 2 team out of the Western AA, will host Gallatin in the first game of the day at 3:30.
Every team except Butte has at least six wins coming into the weekend and every team but the Bulldogs has been ranked at one time or another in the top five of the 406mtsports.com rankings.
That means the games should be competitive and here's a look ahead to each Class AA playoff game on Friday, starting with Helena and Gallatin.
Gallatin (8-2) at Helena High (7-2), Friday 3:30 p.m.
The 15 combined wins between the Bengals and Raptors are the most of any playoff matchup this week. It's also a rematch from 2021 as the Bengals ousted Gallatin last year in the round of 12 in the Raptors first-ever playoff appearance.
Last week, in a rout of Big Sky, Gallatin wrapped up its first postseason win and Friday, it will look for its first trip to the semifinals.
A solid defense has been the calling card for head coach Hunter Chandler and the Raptors, although their offense averages 29 a game, just as Helena High does. Helena averages 400 yards of total offense, while Gallatin is at 348.
In terms of offensive playmakers, Helena will be looking to get the ball to Manu Melu, the Class AA leader in receiving yards and touchdowns this season.
"Gallatin is a little different with their scheme," Helena High head coach Dane Broadhead said. "They like to play a lot of man and get up and challenge you. We haven't seen a whole lot really and they are pretty active up front."
Aidan Martin leads the Gallatin defense with 1.2 sacks per game and in all, the Raptors average 1.9 per game compared to 2.3 for Helena High, which is also stout defensively and became the only team to hold Capital under 20 in their crosstown defeat (13-3).
"Defensively, we played really well and I was really proud of that effort against that offense," Broadhead said. "Offensively, our execution wasn't good enough and so we just took some time during the bye week to get back to basics, and focus on the fundamentals especially up front."
Helena's offense hadn't been held under 20 points all season until crosstown and with Carter Kraft at quarterback (Class A completion percentage leader), as well as Cade Holland running the ball, the Bengals don't lack for weapons, especially with Carson Anderson and Colter Petre to target as well.
Holland, the senior running back has four career 100-yard games and two of them came in the 2021 postseason, which included a 143-yard, two-touchdown effort against Gallatin .
And just like last season, Holland should be a key part of the Bengals' postseason efforts.
"You have to be able to run the ball," Broadhead said. "It's starting to get later in the year and there is some snow on the ground. It's hard to throw it and catch the football. You have to be able to run it, especially playing at home on our (grass) field. If you can win up front and establish the line of scrimmage, typically you have a pretty good shot to win in the playoffs."
Gallatin will try to do the same thing with Bryce Mikkelson, who averages 75 yards per game compared to 80 for Holland. Kraft averages 282 total yards for Helena with 242 in the air and nearly 40 per game on the ground. Gallatin also has a QB capable of running and that's Garrett Dahlke who averages 234 total yards per game and 229 passing.
The winner will play either Bozeman or Glacier in the semifinals and would host with a win by the Wolfpack.
Butte (5-5) at Capital (9-0), 7:30 p.m.
In one of two regular-season rematches in the Class AA quarterfinals, top-ranked Capital will host Butte in the renewal of a Western AA rivalry.
The Bruins crushed Butte in the first meeting this season (41-0), also in Helena and truth to be told, Capital has won three in a row over the Bulldogs, which includes a 2020 playoff win in Butte.
Yet, the Bulldogs are always well-coached under Arie Gray and after running the ball 56 times in a 35-21 road win last week, they aren't the same team Capital beat back in September.
"Butte presents a lot of problems," Capital head coach Kyle Mihelish said. "With their screen game and getting people out on the perimeter. So if you're not solid, and beating blocks, then at any time, they can break it. They are big up front and they are running the ball well. I know the wind was blowing 30 miles an hour or whatever in Great Falls, but they ran it 56 times and had a 19-play drive. It was impressive."
The Bruins had a bye week but according to Mihelish, they treated it just like any other week. The focus now is doing the same with Butte and trying not to overlook the Bulldogs after a lopsided win in the first go-around.
"It's like everybody says, it's a new season this time of year," Mihelish said. "It's do or die. Win or go home. So the mentality you have to have and I think our kids have, is that you have to be ready to go. There's a sense of urgency."
Led by Jace Stenson, who is fifth in passing yards per game in Class AA at 246.6 and is one of just five QBs with 20 touchdowns and 2,000 yards, Butte has scored 33 points a game. Capital averages 39. The Bruins, who are led by a dynamic running game that features Tom Carter and Dylan Graham, average 447 yards of total offense but average 200 running and passing.
Joey Michelotti, the Capital starter, is third in the state in completion percentage and as a team, along with Hudsen Grovom, Capital has thrown 13 touchdowns compared to three interceptions. And while the Bruins love to round the rock (246 yards per game), with Carter (also a WR), Nick Michelotti, Hayden Opitz and others, the Bruins have no problem throwing it either.
"It all starts with the offensive line," Mihelish said. "They have to set the tone. Knowing you can run the ball puts your mind at ease, knowing you have your power game but one thing I like about our offensive staff is they take shots down the field. You are going to have to defend (Tom) Carter one-on-one on a vertical route and then we hit you with (Nick) Michelotti so we have some firepower. If people want to crowd the box, you can be one-on-one with a 6-foot-3 or 6-foot-4 guy and we'll take our chances with that."
Carter is proof of that. He's got nearly 1,200 total yards from scrimmage and 19 total touchdowns (six receiving). He's also stellar on the defensive side of the ball and he's not alone.
Statistically, defense is the one big difference between Butte and Capital. The Bulldogs allow 28 points per game, Capital allows just 10. Only one team — Bozeman — has scored over 20 against the Bruins who have the top scoring defense in all of Class AA.
Beyond that, the Bruins average 4.8 sacks per game and are the only Class AA team that has two defenders with double-digits in sacks. Talon Marsh is the Class AA leader in sacks (16) but teammate Henry Gross isn't far behind with 10. Marsh and Gross also have a combined 32 hurries, as well as 36 tackles for loss.
Marsh, a Montana State commit, leads the state in all three categories (20 hurries, 21 TFL) but Gross isn't far behind (12 hurries, 15 TFL) and that tandem is one of many reasons the Bruins enter the postseason unbeaten.
Missoula Sentinel (8-2) at Billings West (6-3), 7 p.m.
It had to feel like deja vu a little when Missoula Sentinel won last week and saw Billings West awaiting them in the quarterfinals. The Spartans and Golden Bears have met in the Class AA state championship in each of the past two seasons, and dating back to 2020, this will be their fifth meeting.
So far, Sentinel has won them all, including a meeting in Billings earlier this season won by the Spartans, 24-21. The running game is going to be important for both teams. Sentinel boasts Adam Jones, who has been one of the top rushing/receiving threats in the state.
Thanks to a 275-yard game against Butte to close the regular season, as well as 48 yards on 14 attempts in a lopsided win over CMR, Jones leads Class AA in rushing yards (975). He's also caught 44 passes for 471 yards and six touchdowns, so he can beat you running or receiving.
Billings West had a weapon like that in Malachi Claunch but he's out for the season after suffering an injury against Bozeman two weeks ago. Daniel Teerink will be a name to watch as he's rushed for over 50 yards seven times this season including the opener vs Sentinel. Drew Humphrey is another player to watch for West. Not only is he an offensive threat with 460 receiving yards, he also has five interceptions, seven passes defended and three forced fumbles on defense.
The winner of West and Sentinel will face either Capital or Butte.
Glacier (7-3) at Bozeman (7-2), 7 p.m.
Bozeman is sometimes overlooked heading into the Class AA playoffs but the Hawks shouldn't be. Following losses to Capital and Sentinel to open the season, the Hawks rolled through the Eastern AA winning seven in a row and won every game but one by double digits.
Quarterback Jake Casagranda has been a big part of that and is third in Class AA in passing yards per game and second in touchdown passes (27). He also has just five interceptions. Add his 25 yards per game on the ground and he picks up 273 yards of total offense per game. Right by his side is younger brother Brady Casagranda at running back who is Bozeman's leading rusher and leading tackler.
Bozeman is stout on defense and allows just 14.3 points per game. Yet, Glacier has a unique offensive attack and led by Gage Sliter, the Class AA leader in passing yards and touchdowns, the Wolfpack are scoring 45 points per game.
Sliter as thrown 35 touchdown passes this season and run for three more, leaving him just two shy of 40 total. The defense has also come to play in recent weeks for Glacier, which shut out Billings Senior last week in the quarterfinals (31-0) and has allowed just 29 points in the last three games — all wins.
With two of the best quarterbacks in the state and two defenses playing their best football at the end of the year, this quarterfinal should be as entertaining as any this week.
If Bozeman wins, it will host the semifinal game against either Gallatin or Helena. Glacier will be on the road the rest of the way no matter what.
