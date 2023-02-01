Capital Signing Day

Capital High athletes Luke Dowdy (left), Joey Michelotti, Quinn Hanson and Hudsen Grovom are pictured at the Bruins signing day ceremony on Wednesday. 

 Gary Marshall

HELENA — Winning games is one goal of every high school athletic program. Another is sending kids to college and in that metric, both the Capital Bruins and Helena Bengals have been quite successful.

On Wednesday, which was National Signing Day and the start of the late signing period for college football, which goes until April 1, both the Bengals and Bruins had a number of football players and other athletes sign their college letters of intent.

Helena signing day

Helena High athletes take part in a signing day ceremony. Pictured left to right are Shannon O'Brien, Cade Holland, Carson Anderson, Ian Mehrens, Marie Templin, Colter Petre, Dylan Christman and David Burgess. 

