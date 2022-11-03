Cade Holland has never been the biggest or the tallest. But if there was a way to measure toughness, he'd stand tall and that's exactly what Helena High is counting on as the Class AA playoffs start for the Bengals Friday night.
Holland is a two-way starter for Helena, which hosts Gallatin (3:30 p.m) in the Class AA quarterfinals, playing both running back and linebacker. It's a job he held last year too for Helena High and a year ago, when the Bengals reached the semifinals, he played a key role thanks to back-to-back 100-yard games in playoff wins over Gallatin and Bozeman.
"He's a tough kid," Helena High's Dane Broadhead said of Holland earlier this season. "He might not look like a power back, but he can stick in his nose in there and get those tough yards."
With 243 carries for 1,338 yards and 16 touchdowns, as well as an average of 5.5 yards per carry, it's clear that Holland can churn out yards and before an injury caused him to miss a couple of games this season, he picked up where he left off after last postseason (25 carries, 274 yards in three games).
In the Bengals first win of the season at Billings Senior, Holland carried the ball 25 times for 149 yards, as well as throwing a touchdown pass, before toting the rock 22 times for 105 yards the next week in a win over Butte. That started a string of five games with at least 16 carries and 69 yards, although Holland went over 80 yards four times.
But then came a quad injury. After missing two games, Holland played against Capital and ran the ball four times for 39 yards, as well as catching three passes for 14, but after a bye week, he's says he's 100 percent and ready for a postseason workload.
"I'm always ready to carry the rock," he said. "And as a team, we're really excited and fired up. It's going to be fun."
To be a running back, a good one anyway, you need to be fearless and that's one attribute Holland doesn't lack. He's quick, has great vision, balance and speed too — all of that stuff. But grinding out yards and taking hit after hit requires a certain toughness and Holland has that in spades, in part because of a background playing hockey.
"I've been playing hockey since I was two years old," he said. "All my brothers and sisters played it. I think it (hockey) helps me a lot with toughness and balance and stuff like that."
The forward on ice certainly isn't afraid of contact. He's got 30 tackles this season and six tackles for loss on defense as a linebacker as well as a forced fumble. Last season, in addition to rushing for 652 yards, Holland also had 32 stops, seven tackles for loss, four sacks, a forced fumble and an interception.
The running back who wears No. 43 and has a build similar to Darren Sproles, has also been a stellar receiving threat for Helena with 74 receptions the past two season for 524 yards and four touchdowns, leaving him with with 1,862 yards from scrimmage and just 138 away from 2,000 for his career.
All that production and frankly tough running, led Montana Tech to offer Holland a scholarship earlier this season. Yet, football isn't his only-post high school option as he's already signed with the Helena Bighorns NA3HL junior hockey team and will join them for the rest of their season after football concludes.
As far as what that means for his future, at this point, he's not sure.
"I have known that I would need to make a decision at some point," he said. "It's tough. I love football and hockey. I told (Montana Tech) I wasn't going to commit until after hockey season. I'd like to try and do both, but I think I'll have to make a decision."
"It's going to be a really hard choice," he added. "I have been playing both sports for such a long time. I'm also lucky. I know not everyone gets a chance to play sports beyond high school. But I love them both the same, so it's going to be hard."
Thankfully for Helena High fans, Holland doesn't have to make that choice yet and if he has any say over it, his football career will last at least a few more weeks.
