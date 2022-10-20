The stakes are always high when Helena High and Capital meet in the annual crosstown football game. But in the 50th regular-season matchup, they're as high as they've ever been.
After dominant seasons by each, the top-ranked Bruins (8-0, 6-0) and the second-ranked Bengals (7-1, 6-0) will play Friday night for the top spot in the Western AA and home-field advantage throughout the Class AA playoffs.
And while both programs have had plenty of success over the years, a crosstown matchup this late in the season, with just one combined loss between the programs has happened just once before.
"It's one of the biggest rivalries in the state of Montana," Capital head coach Kyle Mihelish said. "And it's always the biggest game of the season for both of us. But yea, this one...it's a big one."
In a pragmatic sense, even if it wasn't a rivalry game, the Capital-Helena High showdown would be a big game. After all, that winner won't play another game outside of Vigilante Stadium and whichever team wins Friday will earn the right to host the state championship game, if they get there.
"It's the second week of the playoffs for us," Mihelish said. "That's how we are treating it. We know what's at stake but at the same time, you have to treat it like any other game. You have to be good in the film room and take care of what you can take care of."
So far in 2022, it's fair to say the Bruins and Bengals have each taken care of business.
With Capital, it was expected. The team had numerous Division-1 commitments before the season started, making it clear the Bruins have an abundance of talent and with their 8-0 record, they've made the most of it.
At the same time, few predicted a 7-1 start for the Bengals under first-year head coach Dane Broadhead and with seven straight wins over their own, they've still got a chip firmly planted on their shoulder.
"I feel like we've been the underdog all year," Helena High's leading rusher Cade Holland said. "It's been fun showing people that they're wrong."
"It's probably been the best part about this season," Helena senior lineman Charles Fox said. "People were saying that we weren't going to win more than three games, so to go and end Sentinel's streak, blow out some teams and prove everybody wrong, that's been awesome."
And when Fox says blow out people, he's not exaggerating.
The Bengals don't have an average margin of victory (15.5 points) as large as Capital's (31.3), but it's still impressive. Helena has also gotten better as the season has gone on.
After losing a 17-point lead and dropping the opener against Great Falls High, the Bengals rallied for a clutch win at Billings Senior, which is the only game this season that HHS hasn't led by at least 17 points.
The Bengals went off for 41 points against Butte the next week and the offense has averaged 36 points a game since, a run that included wins over No. 1 Missoula Sentinel (33-7) and a ranked Glacier team (24-21), both on the road.
In order to keep that success going, Broadhead said the Bengals just need to keep doing what they've been doing.
"That was really the M.O. this week," he said. "Treat it like just another week. Obviously, I understand it's not. For our kids, this is a big week and it's an exciting week."
"It also comes at a good time," he added. "It's (essentially) like the first week of the playoffs for us and it's going to be a playoff atmosphere. It's high stakes and it's going to be a good tune-up for what we'll see in the postseason."
One thing fans of football should want to see on Friday night, is the potential matchup between Tom Carter and Manu Melo.
Both are dynamic offensive players and lead Class AA in total touchdowns — Carter is first with 18. Melo is right behind him with 17. Carter has the most rushing touchdowns in Class AA, Melo has the most receiving. They both average more than 23 yards per reception and Carter, who is also a running back, averages 10.5 yards per attempt.
The Class AA 200-meter state champion is also an all-state defensive back and since no one else has stopped Melo this season (39 receptions, 116 YPG), it's not hard to imagine Carter getting a go.
"You might see that," Mihelish said. "See if we can cancel that speed out. We've got stay on top of him. (Melo's) going to get his. He's a player. But we just have to be able to tackle him on the perimeter and stay on top of his routes. We can't let him give us the slant-and-go or the vertical and us get behind it. We have to stay on top of all that."
With Melo, it's much easier said and done. The junior has caught a touchdown pass in every game this season and over the last four games, he's got 12 touchdown receptions and in the last three, he's averaged 187 yards receiving.
Now, he's aiming to repeat that performance in what he hopes is a crosstown win.
"This means everything," Melo said. "Being the winner of the town, it's a really good feeling."
It's a feeling the Capital Bruins haven't enjoyed since 2019 thanks to a 21-7 defeat at the hands of their crosstown rivals a year ago, as well as a 12-6 win in a snow game back in 2020.
"(Beating Helena High) it's right up there with winning a state championship," Capital quarterback Joey Michelotti said. "It's always been special to us. We know the tradition (at Capital) and one of the goals is to beat Helena High."
Michelotti, a senior, is one of two Bruins who should see time under center on Friday night. The other is senior Hudsen Grovom who returned from injury last week and threw a 68-yard touchdown to Nick Michelotti, Joey's cousin.
Joey Michelotti has started every game for the Bruins this season and he's been steady all year along, leading Class AA in completion percentage (65 percent) while throwing 10 touchdown passes compared to one interception. Michelotti made his first crosstown start in the Bruins loss and this year, Carter Kraft will find himself in a similar position.
The junior has put together an all-state caliber campaign with 24 total touchdowns (20 passing) and over 2,000 yards, making him one of just three QBs in Class AA to do that.
"It's exciting," Kraft said of crosstown. "Growing up in this town, this is the game you always think about playing in and now that it's here it's kind of surreal."
"Crosstown is always something different," Helena's Carson Anderson said. "It's always the best game of the year honestly."
Anderson recently committed to Montana Tech for football. The senior also knows a thing or two about big crosstown moments, catching a touchdown pass from Kaden Huot a season ago.
"That was crazy," he said. "It was right in front of the student section and I don't even remember it honestly. I think I blacked out I was so excited."
Whether you are the side of the Bruins or the Bengals, you know crosstown is just different.
"Growing up with the other side and playing with them my whole life and seeing my brother play and play in crosstown, it's just huge," Helena's Joey Seliskar said. "This is what football is all about."
It's also the game that turns friends into enemies, for at least a week.
"They are all friends and stuff (Helena High players) but obviously this week they're not," Capital's Nick Michelotti said. "It's a great rivalry and I just can't wait. It's also another revenge game."
The Bruins have made a habit of winning those this season and beating teams that beat them a year ago.
Capital got revenge on Billings West, Glacier and Sentinel so far and with two straight losses to Helena High, Capital has the Bengals in their sights.
"We have been emphasizing that all year," Carter said. "Getting back what we lost and we are getting it back."
One way the Bruins have gone about doing that is playing dominant defense. CHS has the top scoring unit in Class AA (11 points allowed) and one reason for that has been the truly dominant play of Montana State pledge Talon Marsh.
The senior defensive lineman set the Capital sack record a year ago with 17 and has added 15 this season, as well as 20 tackles for loss and 16 QB hurries. He and fellow defensive lineman Henry Gross, who's second in Class AA in sacks with nine, will have a key role to play in trying to slow down Helena High on Friday night.
"We're pumped," Marsh said. "We have been talking about this since the season started and everyone is ready to go."
As a senior, with an 0-2 record as a varsity player against Helena, Marsh is particularly motivated.
"I've yet to win a crosstown game as a starter," he said. "So this one is going to be a little more personal for everyone on our team. We're all chomping at the bit."
Tyler Kovick, a Capital defensive back/receiver who also just committed to Montana Tech, and who has four interceptions this season, summed it up simply.
"Right now, this is the No. 1 goal. Beat Helena High," he said. "I didn't expect it to be (No. 1 vs. No. 2) and that definitely adds something to it, but at the end of the day, we always want to beat them, so it doesn't really change anything."
Things have gotten more amicable between the two sides over the years, something Mihelish credits in part to social media. But make no mistake, the rivalry is alive and well.
"It's a rivalry for sure," Carter said. "My sisters, grandparents and dad coaching (are all Bruins), so I've been looking forward to this — my senior year and crosstown — my whole life."
"This is the game everyone is waiting for all year," Capital tight end Hayden Opitz said. "No one really wants to say it but we are all looking forward to it. It's bragging rights and it's pretty big."
As Broadhead indicated, it's "high stakes" and only part of that has to do with the playoff implications.
"It's who owns Helena," The Bengals' Colter Petre said. "It's the biggest rivalry for any sport and it means a lot for Helena."
Friday night, the winner won't own just Helena, but also, home-field advantage throughout the Class AA state playoffs.
