There's an old-adage in football that if you have two quarterbacks, you don't have one.
However, that's not always true and the quarterback tandem of Joey Michelotti and Hudsen Grovom have proven that this year for the Bruins.
Michelotti has started all 11 games for the Bruins this season, but the two quarterbacks both play in games and it's something they've done for two years.
"I don't think we really care to be honest," Michelotti said. "We just want to win. So whoever coaches decides should be in at a certain time, we agree with it and support it."
Everyone wants to play. At the same time, Capital has two guys who are worthy of playing quarterback and because of that, the Bruins have made it work and at times, they're lucky to have the depth they have.
"I think they have handled the situation correctly," Capital head coach Kyle Mihelish said. "They certainly haven't allowed their egos to get in the way. I'm sure they both want to be the guy but they both bring different things to the table."
Some things that each brings to the table is a competitiveness and leadership, along with their arm talent. The two are close friends off the field and it shows as they share in each other's success.
"He's one of my best friends," Grovom said of Michelotti. "We both worked really hard throughout the summer and have executed in games. We both deserve to play."
It's hard to argue with the results and it goes beyond being 11-0 in the win column.
While Grovom missed three full games due a hand injury, the two quarterbacks have combined for a total of 17 touchdown passes this season compared to just five interceptions. They also average a combined 212 yards per game and lead an offense that scores more than 40 points per game.
Last week, both quarterbacks threw a touchdown pass in the Bruins semifinal win over Missoula Sentinel. Michelotti connected with his cousin Nick Michelotti on an 87-yard touchdown, while Grovom found Hayden Opitz for a 40-yard touchdown, one play after hitting Nick Michelotti for 39.
They each threw a touchdown pass in the quarterfinal win over Butte, meaning a total of four touchdowns in two playoff wins.
"It's been a lot of fun," Grovom said. "We're both having success."
"We support each other," Michelotti said. "Whether I throw or a pick or a touchdown or if he throws a touchdown, we just support each no matter what."
The two quarterbacks have enjoyed the benefit of Class AA's top running attack and the Bruins are loaded with weapons. But the ability of both Grovom and Michelotti to hit on the deep ball has been a weapon in and of itself.
Both quarterbacks have connected on touchdown passes of 80 yards or more and for the season, both average more than 11 yards per attempt, which is off the charts.
They have also found ways to move the chains when asked on third down and if you put the game in their hands, they are capable of winning it.
"They have consistently made plays," Mihelish said. "And it's been fun to watch. They are pals and when you watch them, if you one of them is in and throws a touchdown pass or has success, the other quarterback is the first guy there to congratulate the other."
Whether it's one or two, you can't win without good quarterback play and the fact that the Bruins are playing for the Class AA state championship, is all you need to know about the ability of Michelotti and Grovom to play the position.
"I'm so excited," Michelotti said. "It's something I have been looking forward to since watching my brothers play. It's always something I have always wanted to do and now it's finally here. It's kind of crazy."
The opportunity ahead against Bozeman on Friday night isn't lost on Grovom either.
"Our freshman year, we were undefeated," he said. "And we always had the feeling that in our senior year, we would do the same thing. Now, we have that shot and we are excited about it."
