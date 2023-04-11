BILLINGS — John Alberta, a state-championship winning football coach at Billings Senior, who later became an avid supporter of sports in the Magic City, passed away on April 1 in Billings.

Alberta was 91 years old.

Alberta led Billings Senior to the 1979 State AA football championship as the Broncs defeated Great Falls CMR 34-28.

The Red Lodge native, who graduated from Carbon County High School, coached the Broncs football team from 1971 to 1981 and would later coach the freshmen. Alberta also was the school's golf coach and an assistant boys track coach, as he worked with the hurdlers. He retired in 1995 as a physical education teacher at Senior.

"I tell you what, with all the years I had, the kids at Senior High to me were outstanding," Alberta told The Billings Gazette in a 2015 interview. "They probably had some good parents. They were such good kids. The kids were fun to be around and we had some good coaches."

Alberta, who married Janice Ilene Krueger on May 27, 1956 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, was the father of three boys — Terry, Mark and Brad. Alberta attended Chadron State College (Nebraska), where he played football. Alberta was drafted into the Army at age 19 and turned 21 in Korea. After serving in the Army, Alberta went back to Chadron and graduated in 1956.

After graduation from college, Alberta began a 15-year stop in Gillette, Wyoming, where he was the head football coach at Campbell County High School. He was also an assistant boys basketball and track and field coach in Gillette.

After retiring, Alberta didn’t stray far away from the local athletic scene. An avid golfer — his home course was Lake Hills — Alberta regularly attended high school and college sports events in Billings. While he could be found cheering on the Broncs — retired Billings Senior volleyball coach Jeff Carroll told The Gazette in 2015 that "He (Alberta) is a Senior High guy through and through, his blood runs orange" — it was common to see Alberta at games involving all the Billings schools.

And, he didn’t just cheer on the football teams. Alberta also was a spectator at events from volleyball to wrestling. He thought it was important to support the youth of Billings.

"They are Billings and you like to see all the Billings schools do well," Alberta said in the 2015 interview with The Gazette. "Whether they were your opponents or not, they are still Billings."

According to his obituary, Alberta was preceded in death by his wife Jan, who died in 2017; son Terry; mother and father; brothers Bill and Rich; sisters-in-law Norma, Linda, Doris; and brothers-in-law Kelly and Dean.

Alberta is survived by his sons Bradley, Billings, and Mark (Kona), Middletown, Connecticut; granddaughters; Nicole and Danielle Alberta and Jordan De La O; also great-grandchildren Santino and Vivianna De La O.

A memorial service was held April 8 at Atonement Lutheran Church in Billings. There will be a reception Saturday, April 15 at 4 p.m. at Lake Hills.