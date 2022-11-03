BILLINGS — Booming kickoffs and spiraling punts haven’t been a problem for Jacob Kauwe. Nor has kicking extra points and field goals.
No, seemingly the toughest assignment on Kauwe’s agenda each day as the kicker/punter for Billings West is how to occupy his time at practice.
As a chill settled onto Wednesday evening’s preparation for the Golden Bears Class AA football playoff game against Missoula Sentinel on Friday, Kauwe found what little Wendy’s Field turf was available and worked a bit on his onside kick technique. He chatted up teammates and spent some of his time talking with a couple media members.
And then there is the video that Bears special team coach Steve Nieto has saved on his phone from almost exactly a year ago. Nieto’s video shows Kauwe following behind then-varsity kicker Spencer Berger around the track that rings the Daylis Stadium football field. The pair were bored at practice that day, and so Berger, who kicks now at Carroll College, asked if Kauwe wanted to learn how to juggle.
It’s a sight, two football players, in uniform, walking the track, juggling three tennis balls each.
“I still have those skills, honestly,” Kauwe said with a smile after he was shown the video as a reminder.
Ah, the life of a kicker.
Kauwe, a junior in his first varsity season and his first full season of football, certainly makes life easier for Bears coach Rob Stanton and his staff.
His kickoffs continually reach the end zone — or beyond — forcing opponents to start nearly every drive on their own 20 yard line. Of his 40 kickoffs this season, 37 have been touchbacks.
With fine work from long-snapper Chris Garcia and holder Billy Carlson, Kauwe is 28 for 30 on extra points and he’s money on field goals, as well, making 13 of 15, with a long of 42. At least two of those combined four misses were due to kicks being blocked.
Stanton said he has full confidence in Kauwe of up to 50 yards; Kauwe himself thinks he can make one 60 yards and beyond. Kauwe said he kicked a successful 52-yarder in a junior varsity game last season, though Stanton believes it was from 55 yards.
No matter who you choose to side with, it’s safe to say Geoff Groshelle’s 1992 school record of 52 yards is in serious jeopardy at some point, either this season or next. (Kauwe’s 13 field goals so far is already a single-season record at West, and the three he kicked against Bozeman Gallatin earlier this season tied Mark Collins’ 1990 single-game record.)
Stanton said Kauwe’s punting is “something that’s overlooked and a big bonus for us.” Kauwe has a net average of 35 yards per punt, and his longest boot is 47 yards.
“I think he’s on a different level than anybody in the state for kicking,” Stanton said. “He’s pretty special at that spot. You throw in the punting duties, he’s an all-state player.”
Kauwe didn’t really take kicking seriously until this season. His first two years at West were spent splitting time between the soccer and football fields. The first 20 minutes of each practice day were with the football team. Then Kauwe joined the soccer team for the remaineder of the practice day.
A midfielder, he scored two goals and had two assists for the Bears last season. The two-a-days wore him down, Kauwe said, and he came to realize that he didn’t have a long-term future in soccer.
Football was a different matter. This past summer he went to a specialist camp at Montana State and got what he said was really good feedback. That’s where he hooked up with former Kalispell Flathead and Carroll College kicker Dylan Torgerson, who led the NAIA in net punting average in 2016.
Kauwe has always had the raw strength; now it’s a matter of refining technique, something that has admittedly come a bit slower to Kauwe, since he still has muscle memory mechanics of kicking a soccer ball, not a football. Kauwe said he and Torgerson plan to delve into that aspect of his game much deeper this off-season.
Kauwe has also been working with a personal trainer to mold his 6-foot-2, 185-pound frame more favorable to kicking.
“That’s kind of what got me to the level I am right now, shoring up the technical and just getting stronger,” Kauwe said.
As the Bears (6-3) enter the win-or-go-home part of the season starting with Friday’s quarterfinals, Kauwe has yet to have a walk-off moment, blasting that game-winning kick as time expires.
That’s not to say he hasn’t helped win a game or two for the Bears, though.
His three field goals against Gallatin came in a 16-15 win, and it was his 43-yard punt out of his own end zone with just over two minutes to play that gave West’s defense some margin for error. The Bears took advantage of that breathing room, forced a turnover on downs, and then ran out the clock on the Raptors.
A month later, a snap out of the end zone in punt formation allowed Billings Senior to creep within 27-21 with 3:08 left in the game. Kauwe again came to the rescue, blasting the ensuing kickoff from his own 20 (which is the rule following a safety) to about the Senior 9-yard line, a kick of 71 yards. Aided by the long kick, West’s coverage team contained the Broncs to their own 15.
West made another defensive stand and pushed in an insurance touchdown a few plays later for a 34-21 win.
“It’s super important, being able to dictate where the other team starts (its possession) every single time,” Kauwe said. “You know, having to drive 80 yards is like a tall task for a lot of teams. I’m not a quarterback, but I’d say I play a decent role on the team, for sure.”
Kauwe is underselling himself a bit. He credits Berger with not only helping him learn to juggle, but how to be a member of a football team and some of the intricacies of being a team’s kicker.
As Kauwe has become aware of his unique ability, he’s started to post more of his highlights on Twitter. Thus, interest from college programs are beginning to pick up.
The Bears usually work on special teams for the first 20 minutes or so of practice. Stanton said he has to have Kauwe move back to the 35-yard line instead of the 40 just so the Bears can work on their kick return game.
After special teams work, the Bears break into position groups and eventually scrimmage work, taking up most of the field and leaving Kauwe pretty much on his own.
“It’s just me messing around for an hour and a half,” Kauwe mused, again with a smile. “When I have space I kick, but there’s not a lot of point midseason getting a lot of volume in. It’s just going to tire me out. So it’s a lot of sitting around, talking with people.”
Ah, the life of a kicker. And for this kicker, it’s only going to get more interesting.
