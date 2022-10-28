KALISPELL — Jackson Hensley scored three touchdowns and the Kalispell Glacier defense shut down Billings Senior in a 31-0 Class AA playoff win Friday night at Legends Field.
The Wolfpack (7-3) advanced to play at second-ranked Bozeman (7-2) in the quarterfinals next Friday night.
Hensley rushed for scores of 49 and 17 yards and caught a 39-yard touchdown pass from Gage Sliter. Sliter later added a 2-yard touchdown run of his own.
Following Hensley’s first score, Rhett Measure connected on a 39-yard field goal to give Glacier a 10-0 halftime lead.
Senior had just one first down by that point, and didn’t surpass more than 50 yards of total offense until the fourth quarter. The Broncs finished with 102 yards, while Glacier gained 401 yards, 247 of those on the ground.
Hensley carried the ball 20 times for 162 yards. Sliter completed 12 of 21 passes for 154 yards. The Broncs sacked him three times.
Senior lost four of its last five games and finished the season 3-7.
