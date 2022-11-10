A trip to the Class AA state football championship game will be on the line Friday night in Bozeman and Helena.
No. 1 Capital (10-0) will be back at home after a 14-point win over Butte last week and awaiting them will be a rematch with Missoula Sentinel (9-2). The Spartans are the two-time defending state champions and are also making their fourth straight trip to Class AA football's final four.
It's been five years for the Bruins, yet it's only been a few weeks since Capital and Sentinel squared off as that matchup, a 40-6 win for the Bruins, came in Week 8 of the AA season. That was the same night that Bozeman and Gallatin met in the regular season.
Now, the Spartans and Raptors, the No. 3 seeds in the Western AA and Eastern AA, after each pulling an upset a week ago, will seek redemption and a berth in the state championship game.
Here's a look ahead to both Class AA semifinal football games.
Missoula Sentinel (9-2) at Helena Capital (10-0) 7 p.m.
Interestingly enough, both the Bruins and Spartans overcame half-time deficits to win last week. Capital trailed Butte 7-0, while the Spartans were down to Billings West 7-6. Sentinel used a ball-control offense and a second-half touchdown pass to win as Riley Allen found Trevor Rausch for the go-ahead touchdown. The Spartans then ran the ball 38 times while limiting Billings West to 39 plays total in a road win.
Capital managed 28 points in its win over Butte and the Bruins also rushed for 308 yards in the win, with 186 of those coming from Tom Carter, who scored two second-half touchdowns. Hayden Opitz also scored twice in the second half for Capital and looking ahead to Friday night, after a week of snow and cold in Helena, there should be no shortage of smash-mouth football.
"It's always hard to beat teams twice," Capital head coach Kyle Mihelish said. "Sentinel's a very good ball club. They have been good for many years and very good recently. They are the defending state champions and if we want to get a shot at that, we have to beat them. But you look at them on film, and they have a lot of athletes."
One of those athletes is Adam Jones, who along with Capital's Tom Carter, is one of just a few players with over 1,000 total yards from scrimmage. Jones might not be the deep threat that Carter is as a wideout, but he, Kellen Curtiss and JJ Dolan, who got nine carries last week, are all part of a stellar Sentinel running game.
Capital knows a thing or two about running the football and stopping the run. The Bruins ran all over Sentinel in the first matchup (247 yards). Dylan Graham had 162 yards, while Carter caught a touchdown and ran for a touchdown as the Bruins threw for over 254 yards on 11-of-14 completions.
Sentinel to its credit, ran for 163 yards on the ground and if it can put forth a similar effort on Friday, it will have a puncher's chance to reverse the 34-point loss to Capital on Oct. 14.
"We want to run the ball first and foremost," Mihelish said. "But defensively, when you are playing good football teams you have to tackle and I think tackling will be a huge thing for us on (Friday night)."
In terms of defensive standouts, few have been better in the state of Montana than Capital's Talon Marsh who recorded two sacks and nine hurries against Butte last week and in the process, broke his own single-season Capital school record for sacks in a season (18), as well as the career record (37).
Marsh leads a defense that leads Class AA in fewest points allowed (11.1 per game) and features another with double-digit sack artist in Henry Gross, as well as standouts on all three levels such as Carter, Nick Michelotti, Tyler Kovick, Joey Lauerman, Opitz and many more.
"We all have athletes," Mihelish said. "You don't get to this point in the season without having some athletes. Now we just need to go out and execute."
Capital is seeking its first Class AA state championship game appearance since 2011 when the Bruins won their last state championship.
A win would make Sentinel the first team since Billings Senior (2015-17) to make the AA state title game three times in a row and if the Spartans win the next two weeks, they would become the first team to three-peat in Class AA football since Capital did it back in 2006-08.
Gallatin (9-2) at Bozeman (8-2), 7 p.m.
The Gallatin Raptors have made history in each of the past two weeks with playoff wins. Yet, reaching the Class AA state title game will take another first — beating Bozeman for the first time.
The Gallatin Raptors will technically be the visiting team on Friday night in their Class AA semifinal game against the Bozeman Hawks, but it's not lost on the Raptors that in their short existence, they are playing on their home field for the right to play for Class AA's biggest prize.
And one reason for the Raptors success has been their ability to win close games, something they did last week in Helena, 24-21 to advance.
"Our first year, when we had no seniors, we got kicked around pretty good," Gallatin head coach Hunter Chandler said last week after beating Helena. "Last year, we lost a lot of close games and this year, with the exception of Billings West, we found a way to close out games. And just being in all of those tight games has really helped us out."
If the Raptors can force a close game against Bozeman, the top seed out of the Eastern AA on Friday, that will be a win because in the Oct. 14th meeting, the Hawks handed them a 38-14 defeat.
Jake Casagranda, who tossed four touchdowns passes last week in the playoff for Bozeman win over Glacier, threw for 357 and four scores in the last meeting with Gallatin. And whether its Rocky Lencioni, tight end Luke Smith or RB/WR Avery Allen, the Hawks have no shortage of weapons in the passing game.
Both teams specialize in defense though and Bozeman hasn't allowed any Eastern AA team to score over 20 points and just three teams all season (Capital, Sentinel and Glacier) have done so. Gallatin has been similar and Helena was just the second team last week to eclipse the 20-point plateau.
In terms of playmakers, the Raptors have those too, namely two-way standout Quinn Clark, who caught eight passes for 214 yards and three touchdowns last week, as well as notching an interception on defense.
It will be the first-ever playoff meeting between Bozeman and Gallatin. If Capital wins, the winner would head to Helena for the state title game.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.