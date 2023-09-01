MISSOULA — River Wasson was a little surprised when the football came soaring his way with 19 seconds left in the first half and his Great Falls CMR team starving for a game-tying score.

He was, after all, well covered in the end zone by a Missoula Big Sky defensive back.

"Our QB just threw the ball up and I went and got it pretty much," Wasson said of his game-tying 17-yard TD reception on a Caleb Taylor pass. "The other switch on the route was wide open. But it was a good ball and I came down with it. There was a kid right there so I had to fight for it."

That play, in itself, summed up the matchup between the Rustlers and the Eagles. Big Sky had enough firepower to stay with the visitors for a half, but not enough to overcome three costly fumbles and steal a victory away, falling to a more imposing and mature CMR team, 36-21.

The Rustlers improved to 2-0 and the Eagles fell to 1-1.

Wasson finished with five catches for 85 yards and scored on a 4-yard run in the third quarter to go along with his TD reception in the first half. The wideout/defensive back has received offers to play for Carroll and Montana Tech and was excited to be under the lights at Missoula County Stadium.

"Hopefully there's some colleges looking at me when I come to Missoula, but I guess we'll see," he said. "I know we all played hard tonight and our offensive line was moving people. I thought our defense did a good job, too."

It looked as though it might be Big Sky's night when sophomore safety Cormack Batt, playing with a cast on his arm that looked like a roll of paper, intercepted a pass and rambled 38 yards for a TD early in the second period. That gave the hosts a 14-7 lead and a head of steam bolstered by a robust home crowd.

Batt forced a fumble on CMR's next possession but the Eagles sputtered in their attempt to capitalize. The Rustler offense came alive with just under 4 minutes left in the half, driving from its own 20-yard line into the red zone. That set the stage for the 6-foot-2 Wasson's jump-ball TD against a smaller defensive back with 19 ticks left before intermission.

At that point the game appeared headed for a halftime deadlock. Then disaster struck for Big Sky in the form of a muffed kickoff. CMR capitalized immediately on Caleb Taylor's 15-yard TD pass to Ben Holland.

"We talk about every every week the three bigs — turnovers, missed tackles, big plays," Big Sky coach Matt Johnson said. "At one point we were ahead of that. Then as the game kept going, that flipped. That's huge.

"I like the way our kids battled, but we had a lot of mental errors. We had a lot of miscues. That just can't happen. I feel like we invoked a lot of what happened tonight. But those are all things that are fixable."

CMR pulled away with two scores in the third period. The first came on a Wasson 4-yard burst after Big Sky fumbled on its own 30-yard line. The second — a 7-yard pass from Taylor to Ben Holland — was set up by a Kaiden Clement 70-yard run.

Johnson knew going in his team would need to limit its errors to beat the Rustlers. The Eagles suffered some key injuries in their debut win at Belgrade.

"We lost two starters with bad sprained ankles, had two broken hands, just like it never ended, even during the week," Johnson said. "We just can stop the bleeding. We've got the injury bug going and probably down six guys.

"We're just not quite deep enough to overcome that just yet."