MISSOULA — It's more than just arm strength and mobility that make Carter Kraft such a tough customer to contain as quarterback for the Helena Bengals.

It's his ability to throw accurately on the run and mental aptitude calling audibles at the line of scrimmage. On Friday he threw for 277 yards and three touchdowns and that was all before he was given the second half off in a 48-13 road win over Missoula Hellgate.

The 6-foot Kraft has had a lot of big nights as a varsity signal caller, including one last year when he smashed the school record for single-game passing yardage. But his gaudy numbers on 18-for-26 passing, combined with a short rushing touchdown, certainly left him with a smile on his face Friday.

"It's always kind of a great feeling when you're throwing on the run and you get to see the ball placed exactly where you want it," said Kraft, an exemplary student who has garnered interest from the Princeton and Columbia football programs along with the Montana Grizzlies.

"We're playing well together right now. We have guys who aren't being selfish and are willing to get their buddies open and things like that. Then the o-line does a great job too. When everyone is doing their job, and obviously our coaches are calling great plays and stuff, it really works out."

Kraft's first TD pass came on the third play from scrimmage and was a thing of beauty on both ends. He showed nice touch lofting the ball over a defender that was right on Braden Summers' heels and Summers reached out to make a nifty hands catch for a 29-yard scoring strike.

Junior Tevin Wetzel added two short TD runs in the quarter before Kraft scored on a 1-yard burst early in the second period. Kraft topped off his night with touchdown passes to Jaxon Lieberg (20 yards) and Wetzel (21 yards) in the final 5 minutes of the half.

"I was supposed to run a go route, then (Kraft) called me off and told me to run a different route," Lieberg said of his touchdown reception. "He just saw it I guess and I ran the route and he hit me over the top, caught it.

"He calls (audibles) quite a bit actually. Then sometimes we'll just run our route and we know we can keep moving too because we know he can hit us when he's running, we're running. He's a good quarterback."

Hellgate (0-3) had more success moving the ball in the second half against the fifth-ranked Bengals (2-1). The Knights scored in the last play of the third frame, with Jacob Finch catching a 7-yard TD pass from Rylan Davis.

Roughly three minutes later, sophomore Evan Pyron brought the Hellgate fans to their feet. The son of former Montana Lady Griz basketball standout Krista Redpath, Pyron blocked a punt attempt by Mac Lundstrom and recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchdown.

Helena's reserves answered with a late touchdown by Tanner Bailey on a 10-yard scamper. The Bengals finished with 408 yards — including 293 via the pass — and Hellgate totaled 123 yards.

Wetzel finished with a game-high 68 yards rushing and Corbin Weltzien compiled 64 for Hellgate. Ten different players caught a pass for Helena, including Lieberg with five catches for 85 yards and Sam Ark with six for 59 yards.