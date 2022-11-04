Missoula Sentinel’s Dominic Umile lifts teammate Adam Jones after Jones scored a touchdown against Billings West in their Class AA quarterfinal playoff game at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium on Friday.
Billings West's Drew McDowell flips the ball to Daniel Teerink (21) during Friday night's Class AA football quarterfinal playoff game against Missoula Sentinel at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Missoula Sentinel’s Karsen Beitz tries to hold off a Billings West defender during a Class AA quarterfinal playoff game Friday night at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Missoula Sentinel’s Dominic Umile lifts teammate Adam Jones after Jones scored a touchdown against Billings West in their Class AA quarterfinal playoff game at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium on Friday.
BILLINGS — The Missoula Sentinel Spartans knew that slightly more than seven minutes stood between them and a fourth consecutive Class AA football semifinal appearance.
Nursing a seven-point lead over Billings West, the two-time defending champion Spartans pretty much had one thought in mind as they took possession of the ball on their own 20-yard line.
“We call it ‘run to win,’” Spartans senior Kellen Curtiss said. “I’m sure other teams call it that. We run to win. We know that it just comes down to ball security and just first down after first down.”
The Spartans did just that, running 12 plays to run out those final seven minutes to clinch a 14-7 win Friday night over the Golden Bears at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium. The victory sends the Spartans (9-2) to Helena to take on undefeated Capital in next week’s semifinals.
The Spartans lost 40-6 to Capital three weeks ago, but that wasn’t the foremost thought of the Spartans. They were simply glad to extend their season for another week, as hard-fought as this game was.
“I don’t know if people realize how hard it is to get 80 boys on the road and come down here and put a (good) product on the field,” Sentinel coach Dane Oliver said. “But all the credit to those kids with the work they did, especially mentally. They did a lot of mental work this week and it showed up.”
Though the Spartans didn’t dominate the scoreboard, per se, they dominated possession, particularly after the Bears opened the game with an 11-play, 70-yard drive.
But after Drew McDowell’s three-yard run up the middle put West ahead 7-0, the Spartans yielded little. West ran just 27 plays the remainder of the game. Sentinel had 61 total plays to West’s 38, though the total yards — 276 for Sentinel and 202 for West — wasn’t as lopsided.
West's early touchdown "woke us up," said Curtiss, a defensive end/running back for the Spartans. "That was like a shot to the mouth. That made us come to the realization that, crap, they're here to play us and we've got to punch them back now."
Adam Jones took a shuttle pass from JJ Dolan in the Sentinel backfield and scampered six yards for the Spartans’ first score. The PAT was blocked, but the score pulled Sentinel within 7-6 as the teams went to halftime.
Like West did to start the game, Sentinel opened the second half with a long touchdown drive. Riley Allen found Trevor Rausch wide open in the end zone from 21 yards at the end of a 12-play drive, and when Adams hit Danny Dirmon for the two-point conversion, the Spartans led 14-8.
West came up empty on its following possession, and both teams began to trade punts from there until a 45-yard run by Daniel Teerink set the Bears up at the Sentinel 15. West eventually had a fourth-and-3 from the Sentinel eight-yard line when coach Rob Stanton elected to go for a field goal.
But the usually sure-footed Jacob Kauwe — he entered the game 13 of 15 on field goals — missed, and the Bears never got the ball back.
Stanton said after the game he’d like a do-over on that decision.
“It was a hard-fought game and our kids played really well,” he said. “We could have went for it on fourth down instead of kicking, I could have went for it and maybe tied it up. That was a bad decision on my part. I’ll take the blame, and it’s my fault.”
Sentinel rushed 41 times for 152 yards, with Curtiss carrying 14 times for 70 yards. Daniel Teerink had 111 yards on 15 carries for the Bears.
These teams have played five times in their last 23 games. Sentinel has won all five of those meetings by a combined score of 119-68. The last two have been tight, however: Sentinel won 24-21 when the teams opened this season, also at Daylis, and now this one-possession outcome.
Now, the Spartans will have to figure out a way to make up ground on their Western AA rivals, the Bruins.
“We are a work in progress, still, and we will always be a work in progress,” Oliver said. “I think the kids embraced that this week that we still have a lot of work to do. But you see it starting to come together.
“The process is different every year, and this year has taken longer. But it’s just as rewarding when you can see what they did tonight together.”
As for the Bears, their season ends at 6-4. They graduated all but one starter from a year ago, and after opening the season with two losses, reeled off six straight wins before bookending those with losses to Bozeman and Sentinel.
“We had a lot of kids step up and play well, a lot of youth,” Stanton said. “Our goal is to always be in the final four and we were one score from getting there. But I’m proud of our kids. They get after it so much.”
Photos: Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel football playoffs
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.