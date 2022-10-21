MISSOULA – The Butte Bulldogs traveled to rainy Missoula on Friday to take on the Sentinel Spartans.
Sentinel stopped Butte on a quartet of fourth-down conversion attempts in the second half that led to 21 points to give the Spartans a 49-21 win.
The Spartans won the toss and deferred to the second half. Butte (4-5, 3-4 Western AA) elected to receive the ball to start the game.
Jace Stenson moved the Bulldogs into Sentinel territory with his legs on a third-down run.
However, a holding penalty set the Bulldogs back to force a third down and 27 at their own 29. Stenson was only able to pick up 16 yards on third down. Bo Demarais' punt flipped the field for the Bulldogs to the Sentinel 17.
Adam Jones, the Montana State commit, sprinted for a 71-yard gain on the first Sentinel play from scrimmage, putting the Spartans at the Butte 13.
Kellen Curtiss' two-yard touchdown run with 8:39 to go in the first quarter landed Sentinel on the scoreboard. They converted a pass for the two-point conversion to give the Spartans an 8-0 lead.
Trey Hansen's sizable run and a 15-yard pass from Stenson to Cayde Stajcar moved the Bulldogs into Spartan territory.
The Bulldogs went for it on fourth and six on the Sentinel 44. Stenson's 10-yard run gained the first down for Butte. Then, Stenson's 15-yard pass to Stajcar moved the Bulldogs into the red zone.
Hansen had a pair of bulldozing runs in the up-tempo offense to move the Bulldogs inside the Spartans' 10-yard line. Hansen's eight-yard touchdown, his ninth of the season, put the Bulldogs on the board. Tyler Duffy's extra point with 5:07 brought Butte to within a point, 8-7.
Jones broke another long run, this time for a 65-yard touchdown. Riley Allen's pass attempt was incomplete to keep the score at 14-7 with 4:56 left in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs returned to Hansen to pound the rock against the Sentinels' defensive line for seven yards. Then, Stenson went around the right side for a first down.
Stenson hit Hudson Luedtke for a 26-yard gain down to the Sentinel 20. However, a fumble was recovered by Sentinel inside their own 10 to stop the Bulldogs' attempt to tie late in the first quarter.
Sentinel (7-2, 5-2 Western AA) bridged a drive from the first into the second quarter. The Bulldogs adjusted the Sentinel running game, as Zach Tierney and company bottled up Jones in the backfield to stall a drive. A Spartan punt was downed at the Butte 13 with 10:41 to play in the first half.
An interception by Sentinel with 9:13 gave the Spartans in Butte territory at the 24-yard line. However, the Bulldogs snuffed out the drive in four downs, highlighted by a fourth-down tackle by Isaac Kohler with 8:10 to go in the first half.
After a Butte punt, Sentinel faced a third and seven at their own 46. However, a full-out blitz forced a backward lateral out of bounds to force a Spartan punt to Butte's 14 with 4:11 to play in the half.
Stenson hit Rueso Battermann on a pair of passes for 22 yards to start the ensuing drive. Cameron Gurnsey's 14-yard reception and Hansen's 12-yard grab guided Butte into Sentinel territory.
On third down and ten at the Sentinel 39, Stenson only gained three yards. The Spartans were called for a late hit to extend the Bulldogs' drive with 2:30 to play in the half.
Stenson's pass to Battermann in the end zone came up short, as Trevor Rausch batted the pass away. On third and nine at the 20, Stenson's four-yard gain forced a fourth-down conversion. However, on fourth down, the Butte receiver was tripped up by a Sentinel defender for a pass interference call.
Stenson's two-yard touchdown run put the Bulldogs within a point with 33 seconds to play in the half. Duffy's extra point tied the game at 14-14.
Joe Schrader's high second-half kickoff bounced high in the air, which allowed Kale McDonald to get around the edge and make a big tackle for the Bulldogs.
Sentinel went up-tempo to start the second half. Allen hit Karsen Beitz for an 80-yard touchdown pass play. The point-after kick was good, as the Spartans took a 21-14 lead 1:13 into the half.
On Butte's next offensive play, a pass interference call on Sentinel moved the ball to midfield. Stenson's eight-yard run set up a fourth down and two for the Bulldogs at the Sentinel 30. On Stenson's five-yard gain to pick up the first down, a Sentinel targeting call moved the ball to the Spartans' 5.
Stenson's five-yard yard touchdown run was negated on a holding call. The Bulldogs were held on the following three downs to force a fourth down and 13 attempt at the Spartans' 16. Stenson hit Cameron Gurnsey for a 17-yard touchdown pass with 7:54 to go in the third quarter. Duffy's extra point was true to tie up the score at 21-21.
Allen's 32-yard pass to Danny Sirmon with 7:31 to play regained the lead for the Spartans, 28-21.
On fourth down and three at their own 41, the Bulldogs decided to go for it. However, a bad snap resulted in no gain for Butte, which resulted in a turnover on downs.
The Spartans went to work, as Allen had two effective runs for a first down.
Curtiss' 12-yard touchdown run extended Sentinel's lead with 4:13 to go in the third quarter.
Stenson had a first-down run, and the ball came loose. Sentinel recovered the ball at the Butte 41 with 4:01 to go in the quarter. An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the Bulldogs moved the ball down to the Butte 26.
On the next offensive play, the Spartans' attempted a double pass, and a fumble ensued. Taylor Parks dove on the fumble to give Butte the ball back at their own 35.
Faced with a fourth down and four at the Sentinel 37, Stenson was stopped a yard short to force a turnover on downs with 2:27 to go in the third quarter.
The Bulldogs stopped Sentinel at their own 37 to force a punt.
Butte was held to a fourth down attempt at their own 39 to start the fourth quarter. However, the Spartans stopped the Bulldogs to take the ball over with 11:53 to go in the game.
Adam Jones' 30-yard run on a fourth down and one reverse went for six with 10:15 to play. The extra point made the score 42-21.
Stenson's pass to Gurnsey picked up 33 yards to move Butte into Sentinel territory inside nine minutes to play. A defensive holding penalty moved Butte to Sentinel 31.
On fourth down and six at the Sentinel 16, Stenson's pass fell incomplete to turn the ball over on downs for the fourth drive in a row with 7:26 to play.
The teams traded possessions to round out the fourth quarter.
Sentinel finished third in Western AA, Butte finished in fifth. Playoff pairings will be determined based on the finals of the Eastern AA games on Friday night.
