HELENA — Winning games in the Western AA conference isn't for the faint at heart this season and Missoula Sentinel head coach Dane Oliver knows it.

"Every game in the West is going to be like that this year," he said.

The Spartans survived on Friday night at Vigilante Stadium in Helena, rallying from a seven-point half-time deficit, to knock off the defending state champions, 17-14 and more importantly, move to 1-0 in the Western AA.

"The message this week was to lean into the struggle," Oliver said. "I thought they did that tonight."

That message rang true as the second half started with Sentinel trailing the Bruins 14-7. Capital had just broken a 7-7 tie on a three-yard touchdown run by Merek Mihelish with eight seconds to go in the stanza.

"We were thinking about calling a timeout," Capital head coach Kyle Mihelish said. "But we got up there, got the play off and it worked. That was a great job and gave us a great chance. We came out in the second half with the ball and went three and out. Looking back, that really hurt."

Instead of falling behind two scores, the Sentinel defense stood tall, forcing the punt and giving the offense the ball near midfield.

Then the Spartans offensive line went to work.

In the first half, Sentinel had just 14 rushing yards on nine carries. But in the second half, got things going, at least a little bit, gaining 69 yards on 21 carries.

That offensive line was particularly effective on the drive after the Capital punt as the Spartans covered 49 yards in nine plays to tie the game on a 10-yard touchdown pass to Montana Grizzly commitment Grady Walker.

"I just told Riley (Allen) to throw it up," Walker said. "And he did a good job of putting the ball in a good spot."

It wouldn't be the last big play from Walker, who at 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, is a friend to the quarterback.

"When you have a guy that can just go up and get a ball, it just makes everybody's life so much easier," Sentinel quarterback Riley Allen said.

However, Allen's first touchdown pass was also pretty easy, even though it came on a fourth-and-12 as Easton Reimers broke wide open on what ended up as a 35-yard touchdown pass.

"We had a three vertical concept there," Allen said. "The safeties parted and Reimers ran right through the middle of it."

Allen's touchdown evened the score, but the Bruins actually struck first. The two teams battled to a 0-0 tie after the first quarter, before Merek Mihelish tossed a 12-yard touchdown pass, on a play where the snap was dropped, before finding Daniel Larson for the game's first touchdown at the 9:01 mark of the second stanza.

Yet, the Spartans answered less than three minutes later. Mihelish worked his magic again before the half, and for Sentinel, it was gut check time.

"Going into halftime, we gave up a touchdown and to come out and get a big stop, we are starting to play team football," Oliver said.

"We're still a big work in progress. Just like I know Coach Mihelish would say. We're all working and it's not easy. I'm just proud of the emotional effort."

Following Walker's game-tying touchdown, the game went to the fourth tied and stayed that way until the 8:48 mark when Caden Dirnberger made a 24-yard field goal, after a muffed punt by Capital, to give the Spartans their first and only lead.

Capital punted on its next drive, but got the ball back and advanced it inside the Sentinel 40. On a fourth down, Mihelish was stopped inches shy of a first down with just under three minutes left.

The defending state champs got the ball back with two minutes to go and 67 yards remaining, but an interception snagged by Walker cemented the hard-fought win for the Spartans.

"That's how you build a team, is fighting through adversity," Oliver said. "The kids responded and I'm just supper happy for them."

From Walker's perspective, that final interception wrapped up a week centered on bouncing back.

"We were hungry from last week," he said. "We had a sick feeling in our stomach (after loss to Gallatin). We just wanted to play again and that last interception, it just brought a rush of emotions."

That's football. Rock bottom one week, top of the world the next.

"That was just a dog fight," Allen said. "They (Capital) are a really good team. They got the better of us last year (state semis) but this is a new year."

Capital finished with game with 284 total yards compared to 214 for the Spartans. The Bruins had 146 on the ground, including a team-high 56 from Lance Baumgart. Mihelish completed 11-of-19 passes for 138 yards. He also had two touchdowns, one rushing and one interception. Dylan Almquist added four receptions for 73 yards, while Daniel Larson had two for 26 and a score.

Allen completed 15-of-23 passes for the Spartans for 131 yards to go along with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. Walker caught five passes for 52 yards, and added six tackles, as well as the interception.

The key stat was turnovers. Capital had two, while Sentinel had zero. Going forward, Mihelish knows the Bruins have to eliminate those mistakes, at least if they want to contend in the Western AA.

"It's such a tight conference, the margin for error is minute," he said. "You can't turn the ball over and have some of the mistakes that we had. I thought we responded well and were in a good position, but the teams that are able to play mistake free are the ones that will win."

Sentinel (2-1, 1-0) will host Flathead on Thursday; Capital (1-2, 0-1) will be back at home against Missoula Hellgate next Friday.

