We have arrived in Week 4 of the Class AA football season. It’s actually starting Thursday night, with the ballgame between Missoula Hellgate and Helena High.
Here’s a look ahead at that game. In terms of the action on Friday night, there are some marquee matchups in Class AA and none more interesting than a battle of undefeated teams.
No. 1 Missoula Sentinel (3-0) at No. 3 Kalispell Glacier (3-0), Friday 7 p.m.
Can anyone beat the Spartans? That’s what Class AA football teams have to be asking themselves. Sentinel has won 24 games in a row and rolled to a 45-0 win last week over Missoula Hellgate. Bobcat commit Adam Jones rushed 10 times for 104 yards, while Riley Allen continued his strong start to the season by completing 16-of-23 passes for 280 yards and four touchdowns. Evan Hafliger caught two of those touchdown passes and has four receptions total for 112 yards.
Yet, the Spartans have continued their winning ways with defense as much as anything. They have allowed just 28 points through three games but the Spartans will be challenged by a Glacier offense that is averaging 53 points a game.
Quarterback Gage Sliter has been off the charts for the Wolfpack and has 15 touchdown passes in three games. He’s also averaging well over 300 yards per game.
No. 2 Helena Capital (3-0) at Missoula Big Sky (1-2), Friday 7 p.m.
Speaking of dominant offenses, Helena Capital has averaged 46.5 points in its last two wins over Billings West and Kalispell Flathead. The Bruins are averaging 6.5 yards per rush and have three sacks with over 100 yards on the ground, while also averaging over 10 yards per pass play with Hudsen Grovom and Joey Michelotti splitting time at quarterback.
Dylan Graham, who has been recovering from multiple knee injuries in his Capital career, is starting to get healthy. He had two rushing touchdowns last week and is averaging 7.7 yards per attempt this season, and is second on the team with 147 yards behind Tom Carter, who has 196 yards on the ground and two receptions for 104 yards and two touchdowns as a receiver.
“Dylan had more touches,” Capital head coach Kyle Mihelish said. “He and Tom (Carter) both had two touchdowns, so we are just going to stick with the plan. We want to make sure that we are full throttle by the end of the season. We don’t want to be missing a wide receiver, or a running back or a DB at the end of the year, so we are trying to manage our guys.”
Nick Michelotti, Tyler Kovick and Hayden Opitz each have over 100 yards receiving too. Each of those guys have played important roles on defense along with Talon Marsh and Henry Gross on the defensive line, as well as linebacker Joey Lauerman.
The Bruins are allowing just under 14 points per game on defense and have 14 sacks, as well as 27 tackles for loss. CHS also has nine takeaways.
Big Sky is coming off a 55-14 loss at the hands of Glacier. Drew Martins is a name to watch at quarterback. He’s averaging 136 yards passing this season and has over 100 yards rushing too. And as Mihelish said, taking on the Eagles, or any team for that matter, in the Western AA, will be anything but a walk in the park.
“Big Sky is going to be tough,” Mihelish said. “They are physical and look like they are in the weight room. They play hard and they are going to have a lot kids playing both ways, just like us and hopefully, we can outlast them.”
Great Falls High (2-1, 0-1) at No. 5 Billings West (1-2, 1-0), Friday 7 p.m.
Billings West suffered a 42-7 loss in Helena against Capital, but the old saying is that you’re never quite as good as you look, or quite as bad and that was certainly true for the Golden Bears who knocked off Gallatin 16-15 last week. The West defense forced turnovers and Daniel Teerink notched 79 yards on 20 rushing attempts.
This week, the Bears will put their Eastern AA supremacy on the line against upstart Great Falls High. Rafe Longin is averaging 121 yards per game on the ground for the Bison and is scoring an average of three total touchdowns per game.
The Bison lost for the first time last week against Bozeman High, on the road, but the tandem of Ashton Platt throwing to Boston College commitment Reed Harris has proven to be dangerous. In three games, the 6-foot-5 Harris has 14 receptions for 271 yards and two touchdowns.
Yet, Platt did throw three interceptions last week, and taking care of the ball will be imperative if the Bison are going to leave Billings with a win.
Billings Senior (1-2 ,1-0) at Bozeman Gallatin (2-1, 0-1), Friday 7 p.m.
The Raptors' time in the top five of the 406mtsports.com high school rankings was short-lived after a one-point loss at Billings West.
But as with Great Falls High, there’s no time to waste dwelling on last week, as a 1-0 team in the Eastern AA from Billings awaits.
Senior bounced back after losing their first two games of the season by eight points or less, including an overtime loss to Helena High. Quarterback Peyton Oakley leads the Broncs with 223 yards of total offense per game. BB Bergen is the leading tackler for the Broncs, as well as one of Senior’s top offensive playmakers. Maclain Burkley is also dangerous and is averaging 77 yards per game this season.
Garrett Dahlke and Bryce Mikkelson lead the way for the Raptors. Dahlke threw two touchdowns last week but also turned it over three times against West.
Billings Skyview (0-3, 0-1) at No. 4 Great Falls CMR (2-1, 1-0), Friday 7 p.m.
So far the Rustlers have scored 140 points in three games. Billings Skyview has managed 14. However, CMR has also allowed 83 points and 77 of those were against Glacier and Hellgate. CMR was 1-1 in those games.
Quarterback Cole Taylor has been incredibly productive so far this season, accounting for 413 yards of total offense, including 351 per game through the air. AJ Lafurge is also averaging 92 yards per game on the ground, as well as scoring two touchdowns per game.
No. 5 Bozeman (1-2, 1-0) at Belgrade (0-3, 0-2), Friday 7 p.m.
The Hawks played a tough non-conference schedule but were competitive in losses to Helena Capital and Sentinel. Last week, Bozeman knocked off No. 3 Great Falls High thanks to a stellar defensive effort that included three interceptions, seven tackles for loss and three sacks, plus a total of nine hurries.
Yet, Jake and Brady Casagranda got the offense going too. Jake, the quarterback threw for 216 yards on 23 attempts (14 completions) and two scores. Brady, the sophomore running back, ran the ball 17 times for 119 yards.
It wasn’t fancy, but it was effective and with a win over winless Belgrade on Friday night, Bozeman will stay atop the Eastern AA standings.
Kalispell Flathead (1-2, 0-1) at Butte (1-2, 0-1), Friday 7 p.m.
Butte nearly rallied from 20 points down to beat Helena on the road last week. An onside kick and four touchdown passes from Jace Stenson set the stage for the Bulldogs, but a fourth interception by the quarterback to the Helena High defense, sealed the win for the Bengals.
The Bulldogs will be back in the friendly confines of Naranche Stadium this week and despite consecutive losses, Butte head coach Arie Gray isn’t about to panic.
“We just have to eliminate the mistakes,” he said. “But that’s going to be with every team in the Western AA. It’s so close and so competitive, it’s going to come down to the teams that don’t beat themselves. We need to do a better job of that and we can learn from (Helena High) but the effort is there and that’s the most important thing. We can win with that.”
Following a win over Skyview to open the season, Flathead has lost consecutive games to Gallatin (38-0) and Capital (51-14).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.