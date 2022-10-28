MISSOULA — Kellen Curtiss scored two offensive touchdowns and intercepted a pass on defense in the span of 99 seconds of game action Friday at Missoula County Stadium.
Those clutch plays by the Missoula Sentinel senior helped the two-time defending state champions turn their 30-24 lead into a 43-24 advantage over Great Falls CMR. It was a far cry from the first half, when the third-seeded Spartans trailed 17-15 and were in danger of being upset by a No. 6 seed in the opening round of the playoffs.
Curtiss had three of his career-high four touchdowns after intermission and had one of the Spartans’ four second-half interceptions, which led to 21 points, as they outscored CMR 35-14. The result was a 50-31 victory and a quarterfinal date with Billings West on the road next week.
“The seniors came together at halftime and knew what they had to say to get the team going,” Curtiss said. “It was everybody has to do their own job. We have to increase the energy. We got to come out and play like we’re never going to play again. We came out here and played like this family is never going to be together again after this. We left it all out here.”
Curtiss racked up 11 carries for 69 yards in the second half on his way to running for 87 yards on 17 rushes by breaking arm tackles and carrying defenders in the red zone. His 3-yard touchdown on the opening drive of the second half, set up by a big kickoff return, gave Sentinel a 23-17 lead after CMR scored 17 straight points to erase Sentinel’s 15-0 lead after one quarter.
Following another big kickoff return, he carried the ball on three straight plays for 30 yards, ending with an 8-yard touchdown run for a 36-24 lead with three seconds left in the third quarter. He then intercepted a tipped pass on the next drive and was rewarded with two carries, the second of which he took 7 yards for a score and a 43-24 lead just 1:36 into the fourth quarter.
“It’s a lot of pressure,” Curtiss said of being called upon regularly in the red zone, “but I think I’ve learned how to handle it throughout the high school years. I’ve learned how to control my mind and calm down. I know that my team’s got my back.”
It wasn’t just Curtiss’ interception that Sentinel converted into points. Senior defensive back Trevor Rausch tallied the first interception, coming on CMR's first drive of the second half. He returned the ball 33 yards for a touchdown and a 30-17 lead.
Senior defensive end Dominic Umile picked off a pass in the fourth quarter, and senior Adam Jones converted that into a 3-yard touchdown run to put Sentinel up 50-31. Jones, a Montana State commit, ran for 48 yards as Sentinel finished with 193 yards on 45 carries behind an offensive line that wore down a physical defense.
Junior defensive back Matthew Van Horn’s interception in the final minute sealed the game.
“I was proud of our response in the second half,” Sentinel coach Dane Oliver said. “It was tense, and it should be, it’s playoff football. The whole goal is to be up at the end of the game. For us to come out in the second half and play the way we did, I was super pleased.”
Quarterback Riley Allen was 21-of-28 passing for 177 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. His second-quarter interception put Sentinel in a 17-15 halftime deficit. River Wasson intercepted that pass and returned it 75 yards to the 1-yard line. AJ LaFarge, who rushed for 94 yards, scored from 1 yard out on the next play.
Sentinel has rebounded from struggles this season, bouncing back with wins after losing to Helena High and Helena Capital, the two teams who finished ahead of the Spartans in the Western AA. At those moments of adversity, the Spartans look to their senior captains: Jones, Shaun Liechty, Tate Templeton and JJ Dolan.
“It was a little bit uneasiness,” Oliver said of the halftime locker room. “We lean into those situations, not run from them. You’re defined by how you handle adversity in life.”
CMR quarterback Cole Taylor, a Montana State commit, finished 12-of-32 passing for 184 yards, four interceptions and one touchdown, and he ran nine times for 10 yards and two scores. His first rushing score got CMR on the board after facing a 15-point deficit. His second one pulled the Rustlers within 30-24 after he had tossed a pick-6.
Following Curtiss’ three key plays in 99 seconds, Taylor found Gus Nunez for a 71-yard touchdown to pull CMR within 43-31 with 10:07 to play. The Rustlers forced a punt and were trying to drive again, but an interception converted into a Sentinel touchdown ended their hopes.
“They were bringing all kinds of stunts and blitzes that we were having trouble figuring out,” Taylor said of the second half. “It’s just how the game of football goes. They made adjustments and we just couldn’t find a way to get back.
“But I’m proud of the way we battled. I’m super proud of how our team never gave up. Not a lot of teams can say they put up 31 points on Sentinel, so we’re super proud. All the seniors, we’re just happy on how we left it all on the field and a good way to go out.”
