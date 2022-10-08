MISSOULA – Montana State Bobcat recruits love running at MCPS Stadium.
For the second consecutive day, a high school football player linked to Bozeman rushed for three touchdowns. On Thursday it was Helena Capital’s Tom Carter, who holds an offer from MSU, and on Friday night it was Missoula Sentinel running back and Bobcat commit Adam Jones.
The latter turned it up after the halftime break, leading the Spartans to 28 unanswered second-half points and a 43-13 victory over crosstown rival Big Sky. The win made them 2022 Missoula city champions as they already had a previous win over Hellgate.
“In the run game we had some nice blocks which created some holes,” Jones said. “And once you get into the second level, you just have to make someone miss.”
Or if you’re Jones’ teammates Kellen Curtiss and JJ Dolan, you make someone get out of your way instead. Both players bruised their way in for touchdown runs during the game, with Curtiss moving a pile of defenders into the end zone and Dolan lowering his shoulder before stretching out for a score.
Of the six Spartan touchdowns, five came on the ground.
But things weren’t easy all night long, as Big Sky made it tough through the first half. With just minutes remaining in the second quarter, the Eagles got into the Sentinel backfield, forcing an errant pass. It was intercepted by Big Sky’s Ramsay Fisher, who returned it to the Spartans five-yard line. Teammate Joey Sandberg did the rest, finding his way to pay dirt.
This made it an unexpectedly slim 15-13 Sentinel lead heading into the half.
“The message (at halftime) was that we have to band together,” said Sentinel coach Dane Oliver. “Just watching body language when things aren’t going well, it’s not a group coming together. So you saw that in the second half, them morphing through that process of thinking less about the individual and more about the team in that moment and when we do that, we’re pretty good.”
Credit kick returner Tyler Christensen for taking that message to heart and giving his team the jolt it needed. When the second half’s opening kickoff went up, he pulled it down and went the distance for six.
From there, any momentum that Big Sky had at the break was lost. The wheels fell off as they crashed to 2-5 on the season.
“We’re young and green and size wise, we aren’t the biggest and when we get up against teams with more “oomph”, it can be hard to sustain that momentum,” said Big Sky coach Matt Johnson. “We were out of rhythm, were a step or two away from a couple big catches and even runs … but I’m proud of our kids’ effort. They came out willing to battle and stuck their noses in there.”
Outside of their lone touchdown, the Eagles got six more points from kicker Drew Martins. He was a perfect 2-of-2 on his attempts, with his longest make coming from 40 yards.
Other notes
Two weeks ago, Sentinel had a legendary record snapped. It had been 25 games since its last loss, which included back-to-back state championships during that span. An upstart Helena team beat the Spartans 35-7, bringing it to an end.
But the week after that, they dropped 70 points on Flathead and now picked up a 30-point victory over Big Sky. It might’ve been the reality check they needed to keep them humble in advance of a gigantic game versus also 6-1 Helena Capital next week.
“We have to learn how to play different styles of football,” Oliver said. “We’re comfortable in the shootouts but we have to be comfortable in what I consider a playoff-type football game which I consider physical, things aren’t going to go your way all the time, so I was happy we went through that.”
“It really helped us come together and focus on what we wanted to do in the season,” said Jones. “It made us learn that we can‘t just come in and expect to win every game. We have to put in the work and it’s a process.”
