During the 2022 Class AA football season, there was one team that stood above the rest.

The Helena Capital Bruins went undefeated (12-0) and posted a 5-0 record against the top two teams from the Eastern and Western divisions on their way to their 12th state championship and first in 11 years.

Yet, if the Bruins are going to repeat, they'll have to do it with an entirely new crew as most of their starters have graduated and are playing college football.

Many of the teams that had hoped to best the Bruins last season — Bozeman (runner-up), Missoula Sentinel, Kalispell Glacier, Helena High, Gallatin, and Billings West -- should all be contenders once again.

The season starts Friday night with every Class AA football team scheduled to be in action, so let's set the table for what to expect as we look ahead to the 2023 season.

2023 champion: Helena Capital

2023 Storylines

There wasn't a clear state championship favorite in Class AA in 2022, outside of Sentinel, the two-time defending champion going into last season, but Capital quickly emerged as one with its early-season dominance.

This season, there are also favorites waiting to emerge. Capital graduated Gatorade Player of the Year Talon Marsh, as well as Class AA touchdown leader Tom Carter and 13 players total that are playing college football.

However, some all-staters remain up front, led by Cole Dawes who is ranked as the No. 13 recruit in the 2024 class by 247 Sports in the state of Montana. Merek Mihelish, the son of head coach Kyle Mihelish, will take over at quarterback and the 110-hurdle runner-up in Class AA, should be a dual-threat weapon for the Bruins.

CHS will find out quickly if they're a contender or not, as Gallatin, a Class AA semifinalist from 2022, will travel to Helena for a season opener to take on the defending champs.

The Raptors are loaded with talent and actually boast the top-ranked recruits in the state in 2024 (Quinn Clark) and 2025 (Grant Vigen). Both are three-star recruits and Vigen, the 6-foot-6, 200-pound quarterback is also the son of Montana State head coach Brent Vigen.

Clark is 6-foot-5, 190 pounds and committed to Nebraska, after earning an offer during a camp this summer from Matt Rhule. He was a first-team all-state wide receiver and earned honorable mention at safety.

Led by head coach Hunter Chandler, the Raptors reached the semifinals for the first time ever and will be aiming for even more in 2023.

Across town in Bozeman, the Hawks, who have made two of the last four state championship games and eliminated Gallatin in 2022, are deep and talented once again. Like Gallatin, Capital, and many others in Class AA, Bozeman will have a new starting quarterback, which is expected to be Kellen Harrison.

Yet, Hudson Wiens, a Montana State commitment, was second-team all-state at guard, as well as first-team all-state at defensive tackle. He'll make things easier for the quarterback, as will all-state wideout Rocky Lencioni, and running back Brady Casagranda, who was honorable mention all-state as a sophomore.

In all, the Hawks had 10 players total that were named all-state in some fashion and eight of those players have roles on defense, although most play both ways for head coach Levi Wesche, who led the Hawks to the title in 2019.

Glacier head coach Grady Bennett also has a state championship victory under his belt from back in 2014. However, this year could be the best shot the Wolfpack have had in some time after a quarterfinal playoff exit in 2022.

Not only does the Wolfpack return a ton of talent, including North Dakota State pledge Henry Sellards, who was a first-team all-state offensive tackle in 2022. Glacier had six others that return after earning second-team all-state in 2022, as well as four others that got honorable mention.

Among that group is second-team all-state selection Kash Goicoechea, a three-star committed to the Griz as an athlete. Isaac Keim is another and the 6-foot-4, 240-pound EDGE, is also committed to Montana football.

Beyond the double-digit players returning with some sort of all-state honors, Glacier also added Jackson Presley, a sophomore quarterback who already has offers in the 2026 recruiting class from Florida State, Texas A&M and Arizona among others. Presley announced his transfer to Glacier in the spring.

The Wolfpack are looking to end a nine-year state championship drought, which is nothing compared to the 91 years Helena High has gone without winning the Class AA football crown.

Helena was the No. 2 team in the West last season in the final regular-season standings, before getting upset by Gallatin in the quarterfinals. Still, the Bengals return their starting quarterback, Carter Kraft, as well as Class AA's leader in receiving yards Manu Melo, who totaled 18 touchdowns last season. Kraft accounted for 2,912 total yards and 26 total touchdowns.

Dane Broadhead is entering his second season as head coach. The Bengals return a number of starters on defense too, highlighted by linebacker Ryan Frisinger, a first-team all-state selection.

Another team to watch in Class AA that returns its starting quarterback is Billings West. The Bears made the state championship game in 2020 and 2021 but dropped to 6-4 a year ago and were eliminated by Sentinel for a third straight season, this time in the quarterfinals.

Drew McDowell is back at quarterback for the Bears and should be improved with a season of experience under his belt. Malachi Claunch, a junior, is another player that should take a leap after 377 rushing yards (8.4 average) and four touchdowns in 2022. He also caught 30 passes for 198 yards. Cooper Freitag leads a defense after 94 tackles, nine tackles for loss and three sacks in 2022.

Sentinel, a four-time semifinalist, and the state champions in 2020 and 2021, also shouldn't be overlooked. Head coach Dane Oliver's crew is talented once again led by Griz football commitment Danny Sirmon, as well as Brady Walker. Staring quarterback Riley Allen also returns after more than 2,200 total yards and 19 combined touchdowns.

Great Falls High, CMR and Senior are perennial playoff contenders in the Eastern AA, while Butte should also be in the mix to be a top-four team in the West. Missoula Big Sky was the other playoff team in the Western AA last season.

Looking ahead to Week 1

Class AA football fans will be treated to an exciting first week of the season. Gallatin will visit Capital in an early-season test for both teams.

Capital will have a chance to prove its reloading —not rebuilding — while the Raptors can show they are ready to take that next step by knocking off the defending state champs on the road.

The Capital-Gallatin matchup is one of three between teams that made the Class AA quarterfinals last season. Bozeman and Helena will meet in another on Friday night in Bozeman. Butte High's visit to West is the other. Glacier will open its season against Great Falls High in another matchup of playoff teams.

The rest of the games are Flathead at CMR, Skyview at Sentinel, Big Sky at Belgrade, and also Billings Senior at Hellgate. Each will kickoff at 7 p.m.

