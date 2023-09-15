BILLINGS — When you're bestowed a nickname in the Billings West football program, you're glued to it.

McLean "Taco" Dowler, now at Montana State, had one throughout his storied Golden Bears career in which he was named the Montana Gatorade Player of the Year in 2021. His story, covered in previous Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com reporting, of how he got his nickname is complicated.

On the other hand, it was very easy Friday night to see how current West sophomore Matt "Moose" Ludwig got his moniker.

The bulldozing 6-foot-4, 230-pound offensive multi-tool scored three touchdowns — two receiving, one rushing — as the Bears laid the hammer down on Billings Senior in a 51-7 victory featuring big hits, stiff arms, bounces off tackles and more in a crosstown rout.

From taking a direct snap and barreling in for a short rushing score to breaking multiple tackles on a 20-yard receiving touchdown from quarterback Drew McDowell, "Moose" was a force. Combined with the shifty Malachi Claunch (who had three total touchdowns of his own), West put up its best and most complete performance of the season thus far in a raucous rivalry environment at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium.

"He's just a big, athletic kid," West coach Rob Stanton said of Ludwig. "I think all our kids made some plays, and it's good that they're smiling and they're playing with a lot of confidence, which is good.

"His name's Moose ... just like when Taco said that he should change (his) name, I said, 'No, you don't.' And Moose, you don't change that name, either. Those names stick to kids."

The last time that West was at Daylis in its season opener against Butte, the Bears (2-2 overall) forced six turnovers and blocked a punt with the Bulldogs deep in their own territory, yet stunningly lost following an epic fourth-quarter comeback by Butte.

West created turnovers early against Senior (1-3), too. The difference this time was that the Bears took advantage.

McDowell connected with Ludwig for an 11-yard touchdown with 5:35 left in the first quarter to kick off the scoring. Less than four minutes of game time later, it was 21-0 to the Bears after first Ludwig (from the Wildcat), then Claunch (via a 15-yard catch and score) capitalized on a lost Senior fumble and interception, respectively, on back-to-back drives.

Ludwig called the win a "blast," and credited his offensive line and coaches for calling and executing the play calls that helped West put up a season high in points and win consecutive games after losing its first two.

"It started off tough in the first two weeks, and it just put a drive in us to come out here and perform," Ludwig said. "There's a want on this team to succeed and a love for the game."

Meanwhile, West's defense was bruising and made driving down the field difficult for the Broncs' offense. Senior was held to 52 rushing yards and had five first downs, compared to the 29 fresh sets of downs that West picked up throughout the game.

An 80-yard house call from quarterback Peyton Oakley to wideout Maclain Burckley in the third quarter was one of only three Senior plays which went over 10 yards as the Broncs were left both playing from behind and frequently running into walls with the ball in their hands throughout much of the game.

"I definitely don't think that we put our best foot forward," Senior coach Chris Murdock said. "I think our kids are definitely capable of more than they showed tonight. ... You hope you can get a first down, and usually if you get one first down, you get a little momentum going that helps."

With West, which has now scored a combined 100 points over its past two games, it's appeared to turn a proverbial corner in its season. The Bears can make it three straight wins next week as they take on Billings Skyview, which picked up its first win of the year at Belgrade on Friday, in another crosstown clash next Friday at Daylis. (Senior, meanwhile, hosts Great Falls on Thursday).

The Bears' growth is steady and the physicality in practice is tempered, Stanton said, which is by design. In Friday's hard-nosed win, at least, the strategy worked wonders.

"We do little to no hitting during the week," Stanton said. "You're thirsting for it and you're foaming at it, so then on game day you can hit as much as you want. ... We keep kids safe during the week, and then we let them go on Friday night."