BILLINGS — Will Stepan wanted everyone to know how he felt after coming up with the game-sealing interception in Butte's wild come-from-behind win against Billings West on Friday at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium.

It was that it probably wasn't the most strategic move.

"Let me just say that was a very dumb play by me," Stepan said. "I should've batted that down."

To be fair to Stepan, it wasn't as if the Bulldogs played the most polished of games. In fact, if there was such a thing as advanced analytics for Montana high school football, those metrics probably would've had Butte losing its season opening game. By a lot.

But even after (and stay with the list here) four interceptions, four fumbles (two lost), a pick-six given up, a punt being blocked deep in its territory and being both scoreless and down 10 points entering the fourth quarter, Butte somehow toughed it out and started the 2023 campaign with a comeback 21-17 victory over the Golden Bears.

How's that for a way to begin a season?

"We figured out a way to win; that's the most important thing," Bulldogs coach Arie Grey said. "Man, I'm so proud of our kids for battling ... West High's a pretty good team, I think they're probably one of the top teams out there. And so for us to come down here and do that on their field, that's an awesome thing."

You're doing the math correctly: Butte scored 21 fourth-quarter points, ramping into overdrive a game which for three quarters hadn't been dominated by the Bears, but hadn't exactly seen the Bulldogs do much with the opportunities they were given, either.

A 10-point West second quarter was sandwiched between two scoreless periods, with the Bears scoring on back-to-back possessions via a 49-yard field goal from kicker (and Kentucky commit) Jacob Kauwe and a 14-yard pass play from quarterback Drew McDowell to wideout Matt Ludwig.

By halftime, Butte signal-caller Bo Demarais — who was starting his first career game — had already thrown three interceptions and in the third quarter was even taken out from under center for a series.

But that's also not to say he never looked dangerous; he had 150 passing yards going into the locker room and had led Butte to as deep as the West 5-yard-line on a drive before an untimely turnover drained that momentum.

"You've just always got to keep your head up and just move on to the next play," Demarais, a senior, said. "Whether it's good or bad, just stay locked in the game."

It took a while for it to come to fruition, but Demarais' patience and persistence eventually paid off.

Butte finally got into the end zone with 9:44 to play as Demarais finished off a 92-yard drive with a four-yard rushing score to make it 10-6, and a West three-and-out that followed put momentum squarely in the Bulldogs' hands. But Butte got right back into the hole they began the quarter in on the first play of the ensuing possession however, as the Bears' Mac Johns jumped in front of a Demarais pass for an easy 16-yard interception and touchdown.

Demarais stayed cool and composed, connecting with Sam Sampson for a 48-yard score and completing the two-point conversion to make it 17-14 with 6:25 left. And when good fortune finally came the Bulldogs' way as a strip sack of McDowell got Butte the ball at West's 9-yard-line, Aiden Cuchine powered it in on the next play to suddenly give it a 21-17 cushion with 4:56 remaining.

West coach Rob Stanton thought that fatigue plagued his team in the game's later stages and affected its execution, leading to miscues that allowed the Bulldogs to take the lead.

"We got a little bit too tired, and when you do that, you make mistakes," Stanton said. "You make very critical mistakes that shouldn't happen. ... We definitely have a lot of work to do and it starts with getting into a little bit better shape."

A rowdy sequence in which the Bears lost a fumble on the kickoff following Butte's final score was negated when the Bulldogs lost a fumble themselves on the drive that followed. When the dust settled, West was left with 2:43 on the clock and 66 yards to go and win it.

McDowell completed four passes and got the Bears to a first-and-10 at the Butte 15, but the Bulldogs held firm and forced three straight incompletions to make West call timeout on fourth down with 1:05 left.

Going toward the front left pylon of the end zone, McDowell's pass went into the arms of Stepan and sent the Bulldogs into hysterics — until they realized it meant Butte was taking over at its own 1-yard-line, hence why Stepan referred to it as a "dumb play."

But a West offsides call gave Butte the breathing room for kneel-downs, making it a fitting ending for the Bulldogs as sometimes, the path to victory has its share of potholes on the way there.

"We've been together all fall camp. Our defense knows how to play together," Stepan said. "No matter who we've got in, we're molded together. We just came together when we needed to."