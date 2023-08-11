BILLINGS — As anyone involved in Billings West boys sports will tell you, the high school's boys locker room is an eyesore.

The toilets in there sometimes don't work, and there are only two urinals to use for a student body that's consistently been the largest in Montana. Mice and bats have appeared for visits. The showers are grimy and lingering odors often leave behind a noticeable stench.

Not exactly gilded facilities for a football program that's won four Class AA state football championships.

"It's just, honestly, pretty disgusting," West football coach Rob Stanton said.

Merely dealt with for years, including by members of this year's Golden Bears team (who officially started practice, along with the rest of the state, for the 2023 season Friday), there's one player in particular who decided that he had enough and that he was going to do something about it.

And in being one of West's best returners on the gridiron, as well, incoming senior Cooper Freitag is showcasing how to lead by example both on and off of the field.

Freitag, who was an All-State selection at both H-back (first team) and inside linebacker (second team) a year ago as the Bears made it to the Class AA quarterfinals, started a GoFundMe effort earlier in the summer with the aim to raise enough money to grant much-needed renovations to West's locker rooms.

Done as part of his membership (since freshman year) in Billings Public Schools' Platinum Program, Freitag has raised over $3,100 on GoFundMe since the fundraiser's launch and about $6,000 in total through other means, Freitag told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com following West's opening football practice of the year Friday morning. Those donations have included some money from BPS superintendent Dr. Erwin Garcia, Freitag said, which all in all leaves the player very much optimistic about where the efforts can go.

"I was (thinking), maybe I can try to raise some money and try to improve (the locker room) a little bit," Freitag said, "just so it's not like, 'Oh, shoot, I have to go to the locker room.' It's just (wanting) somewhere where you want to be instead of have to be.

"I think we can get a lot of improvements done. I was shooting for about like 10-15 (thousand), but if we don't get there, improvement's improvement. I'm just happy we're getting what we need."

Freitag — who is currently uncommitted for college but says he's receiving interest from the likes of Montana, Montana State, North Dakota State and a variety of NAIA schools — and his efforts to service a need aren't a one-time thing, either. In another example, the player pointed to a situation he and several teammates encountered over the summer during a post-workout breakfast at Albertsons nearby.

A woman noticed that Freitag and his group were football players based on the gear they were wearing, and asked if they'd be willing to help her move boxes and furniture out of an office building. About "seven or eight hours total" of heavy lifting later across two days, Freitag said, a job was well done and another community member's need was fulfilled.

Great job to all the @BWestFball players that volunteered to clean out an office for a local family. 400+ boxes and countless furniture felt like a 7 hour lift! @Connor_Stanton2 @Tmurray225 @MStodtmeister06 @ReeceValdez @tblomquist15 @DrewMcD2024 Tyler Brown and Alex Burke pic.twitter.com/iTYE2oTeeW — Cooper Freitag (@cooperfreitag37) August 3, 2023

It's a type of organic, do good to all mentality that Stanton loves and appreciates about one of his incoming senior leaders.

"He actually does things that he says he's going to do," Stanton said of Freitag. "I think community is something that's needed in our culture today. In Billings and in America, we're lacking community. I think Cooper has a way there of getting people on board (with his projects).

"Getting people from all aspects of our culture at West High, just kids from different backgrounds (together) ... we're happy to have him."

Back on the football field, West has big names to replace — the biggest among them being now-Oregon State offensive lineman Jacob Anderson — and another grind to get back to the top of Class AA following an earlier exit in 2022 than both 2020 and 2021, when the Bears made back-to-back state title games before losing to Missoula Sentinel both times.

But as committed to his community and studies (holding a GPA well over 4.00 entering his senior year) as he is, Freitag is pretty good at football right along with it, too. And even with all the time that he's spent trying to make a difference around town over the past few months, the fire to be a standout example on the field hasn't been extinguished, either.

"We've been working hard all summer," Freitag said. "I think everyone at this point is locked in and ready to go. I think at all 11 positions on both sides of the ball, we've got guys where they need to be and doing what they need to do. So I think we're going to have a pretty good year this year."