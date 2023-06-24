BILLINGS — All of Jacob Kauwe’s hard work and dedication is paying off.

The Billings West standout is taking his booming kickoffs and field goal accuracy to Lexington, Kentucky.

Kauwe, who will be a senior this fall for the Golden Bears, committed to play football for Kentucky on Tuesday. The talented, 6-foot-2, 205-pound kicker and punter said he’ll be a kicker for the Wildcats.

Kauwe was a first-team all-state kicker last season and he was second-team all-state at punter. Last year, Kauwe made 13 of 16 field goals — a West High record for field goals in a season — and 29 of 31 extra points. He had a long field goal of 42 yards. He averaged 35 yards per punt with a long of 47 yards.

Last year in the regular season, 37 of Kauwe’s 40 kickoffs were touchbacks.

“I’m going to be just a kicker. That is what I’m going for,” Kauwe told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. “I work punting for my high school team. I’m a good punter, but I love kicking. So, if punting comes along with it, it comes along and I could end up doing that down the line. I’m newer to it and will get it sorted out. I’m going as a kicker and maybe later as a punter. If it happens, it happens, no big deal.”

According to Kauwe, he’ll be in line to be a starter in the fall of 2024.

“I’m coming in and going to be competing for the job on Day 1,” he said. “I hope as a freshman to be handling the duties. I got the offer and now I just have to come in and really prove I’m worth it.”

Kauwe is looking forward to playing in the SEC and at Kroger Field, with a capacity of 61,000.

“I’m super excited,” he said. “It’s like 60 thousand can fit into that stadium and we are playing the other SEC teams. It’s pretty crazy, but that’s what I wanted — a big stage and the best opportunity to get better and that’s what Kentucky provided. It’s the SEC, big time.”

Kentucky will be awarding him a full scholarship, Kauwe said.

“I talked other bigger schools,” Kauwe explained. “I went to Oklahoma, Oregon State and Duke for their camps and I talked to teams like Florida and Tennessee, but Kentucky gave me the best. Their coaches told me how they would get me better and talked about how cool playing in the SEC was. It sounded good and really checked the boxes.”

Kauwe, who played soccer and football simultaneously his first two years of high school before strictly focusing on football last season, said his longest field goal at West is a 54 yarder in JV competition during his sophomore season. His longest varsity field goal was 42 yards last year.

He said the program head coach Mark Stoops has built with the Wildcats is one of the reasons he was attracted to Kentucky, which finished 7-6 last year and played in the Music City Bowl.

Jay Boulware, the running backs/special teams coordinator at Kentucky, also came to Montana for an athletic evaluation of Kauwe this spring.

When Kauwe made his official visit to the Kentucky campus, he was hooked.

“They really were everything I was looking for in a program,” said Kauwe. “From our first conversation, coach Boulware, he just really was like this is what we are going to do to get you better. Our goal is to get you to the NFL and that is my goal. We just clicked form that point. How they are going to get me better, the stage of the SEC. Once I got there, the facilities are amazing and I really love the people and the culture coach Stoops has made.

“It was a brotherhood from the top to the bottom and all-around. Everyone was just a family. In every way possible, it felt like home. I wasn’t going to find any place better. Why wait (to commit); I got the offer and I was pretty much committed as soon as they gave it to me. I waited a couple days and talked to the family and they all had the same kind of feel about it and we just went for it.”

Kauwe said it is a goal of his to play in the NFL and he believes playing for the Wildcats will help him toward that dream.

“I have been told from people who know what they are looking at that I have the talent to get there,” he said. “It’s just about putting in the work at this point. Coach Boulware believes I’m the best in the country. Once I get there, that’s the goal — to keep winning games for Kentucky and then to get there (the NFL).”

Taking advance placement/honors courses at West, Kauwe said he has an unweighted grade-point average of 3.89 and a weighted GPA of 4.5. Another reason Kauwe was drawn to Kentucky was because he is interested in the school’s Pre-Medicine program.

“That was another huge draw of Kentucky,” Kauwe said. “They have one of the best hospital systems in the country. It is kind of ridiculous the resources they have. I want to do the pre-med route and go into med school if the whole NFL thing doesn’t work out. I think I want to go into pathology as a career and they have a really good setup over there.”

Kauwe said he practices kicking year-round and can even be found outside kicking the football during the winter when there is snow on the ground. It’s all part of his five-days-a-week routine of practicing kicking.

“I was shoveling the field when snow was on the ground,” he said. “I shoveled out the spots and brought my mom out. It was a nice warmup, too. I didn’t have to do much running to get the leg warmed up as I was shoveling for an hour and a half.”

Next up for Kauwe is concentrating on his senior year and football season at Billings West. After that, the focus will be on his schoolwork and future at Kentucky. The hard work won’t stop.